Hyperloop is expected to be the fifth mode of transport in the future. At present, hyperloop is in a development stage, and a number of companies have started testing this technology. The scope of the study covers segmentation by system type and by carriage type. The system type segmentation includes capsule, tube, propulsion system and other systems while the carriage type includes passenger and cargo/freight.

Tube Segment is anticipated to Lead the Market

The tube segment is anticipated to lead the market in the system type segmentation. Tube is a tunnel or an encapsulated pathway or track, where hyperloop pod travels. The tube is contained with near vacuum pressure to reduce the air drag on capsule motion. The near vacuum atmosphere in the tube is controlled by installing vacuum/pressure/evacuating pumps at regular intervals along the tube length and maintaining a pressure of around 5 to 6 pounds per square inch. Currently, these tubes are made of steel. Hyperloop tubes would be either constructed above or below the ground, occupying a smaller area than a traditional rail or road. Above the ground tubes are supported by pylons, and each tube is welded or bolted together in a side by side configuration, which allows the capsule/pod to travel in both directions. So far the constructed hyperloop tubes are above the ground due to the following benefits:

Tube erection on pillars above the ground provided benefits of saving money, provision of protection from earthquakes, snowfall, and rainfall, and allowed the installation of solar panels on top of the tube.

The energy obtained from these solar panels is used to satisfy the operational need of the hyperloop, as power generated through the solar panels is much more than the power consumed by propulsion and evacuating pumps. Additionally, the solar energy can be stored in battery packs for operation during cloudy and rainy conditions, and during nights.

In 2018, the third hyperloop test track was noticed under construction. Hyperloop Transportation Technologies (HyperloopTT) has started assembling its tubes for constructing a 1-kilometer-long test track near its R&D center in France.

Asia-Pacific is leading the Hyperloop Technology Market

Asia-Pacific is likely to lead the hyperloop technology market, globally. China is expanding its transportation network rapidly and trying to bring down the costs related to freight hauling. Being a developing country, China spends about 15% of its GDP on logistics, which makes it incompetent compared to the West, where the average stands at around 10%-12% of the GDP. Hyperloop technology can transport goods at a fraction of the time taken by conventional road or rail transport. India is inviting companies from other countries to come to India to transform the hyperloop technology inrealitylty. Asia-Pacific is followed by Europe. The United Kingdom shows a tremendous potential for the implementation of hyperloop system, as the country’s current transportation systems are operating beyond the capacity. This is because of London being a congested city, with over one million people travelling across central London each working day, increasing its daytime population six times.

