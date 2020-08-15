The Daily Chronicle

Human Microbiome Market 2020 | Complete Analysis by Experts with Industry Size & Growth, Industry Share, Latest Achievements Forecast till 2024

15th August 2020

Human Microbiome

The “Human Microbiome Market” report 2020 provides information for market players, stakeholders, investors, and business strategists to achieve a leading position in the market. It maintains the record of Unusual growth strategies adopted by various companies that are creating new standards for competition in the global Human Microbiome market. Businesses around the world are aiming at increasing their profit margin and establishing a stronghold in the global market. The impact of the prevailing regulatory scenario on both regional and worldwide Human Microbiome market is provided in detail in the report.

Human Microbiome Market Covers the Following Key Players:

  • Enterome Bioscience
  • Yakult
  • DuPont
  • Seres Therapeutics
  • Vithera Pharmaceuticals
  • Second Genome Inc.
  • Synthetic Biologics Inc.
  • Vedanta Biosciences Inc.
  • Osel Inc.
  • Synlogic Inc.

    Market Overview:

  • The global human microbiome market is expected to show a CAGR of 22.60% during the forecast period. The key factors propelling the growth of this market are increasing incidence of lifestyle-related diseases and growing geriatric population.
  • The rising incidence of lifestyle-related diseases, globally, is a strong driver of the human microbiome market, as therapeutics may provide an alternative route to tackle significant healthcare challenges, such as obesity. The increasing occurrence of autoimmune disorders and antibiotic resistance are also important areas, which are in great need of fresh treatment approaches, and for which, microbiome therapies may have a significant impact over the next few years. With advancements in precision medicine, personalized nutrition is also playing a crucial role. Microbiome technologies strive for novel developments in the area. Cardiovascular diseases (CVD) continue to be the major cause of mortality, representing about 30% of all deaths, worldwide. Lifestyle-related diseases, like hypertension, diabetes mellitus, dyslipidaemia, and overweight/obesity, are the major risk factors for the development of CVD. With rapid economic development and increasing westernization of lifestyles in the past few decades, the prevalence of these diseases has reached alarming proportions in the recent years, which is expected to boost the growth of the human microbiome market.

    Scope of the Report:

    The global human microbiome market comprises various therapeutic and diagnostic products that include human microbiota. The market also includes disease indication. The size of the market has been estimated based on the revenues generated from therapies and diagnostic techniques.

    Key Market Trends:

    Therapeutic Applications is Expected to hold the Highest Market Share

    The therapeutic applications segment is expected to have the largest market share during the forecast period and is likely to register a CAGR of 22.93%.

    The microbiome-based products for therapeutics are still in the development phase. There are a number of organizations that are developing products across various disease areas in the human microbiome space. Companies have developed their own proprietary technology platforms and innovative approaches to microbiome-based treatment. The most common strategy deployed for a variety of products is the use of natural, live bacteria, either as a single agent or in a mixture form. Some companies are engineering bacteria and are programing them to take over certain physiologic functions to tackle rare disorders.

    North America Dominates the Market and Expected to do Same in the Forecast Period

    North America currently dominates the market for human microbiome and is expected to continue its stronghold for a few more years. In the North American region, the United States holds the largest market share. It is also the largest market for microbiome-based products, globally. The growth of the market is majorly due to the high level of awareness about the beneficial aspects of microbiome-based products and initiatives, like the NIH human microbiome project, which have been responsible for generating a holistic understanding of concepts, like metagenomic and whole genome sequencing.

    Report Highlights:

    • The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities
    • Market forecasts till 2024, using estimated market values as the base numbers
    • Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries
    • Key developments and strategies observed in the market
    • Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends
    • In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players
    • Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2024
    • Human Microbiome Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

    Detailed TOC of Human Microbiome Market Report 2019-2024:

    1 INTRODUCTION
    1.1 Study Deliverables
    1.2 Study Assumptions
    1.3 Scope of the Study

    2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

    3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

    4 MARKET DYNAMICS
    4.1 Market Overview
    4.2 Market Drivers
    4.2.1 Increasing Incidence of Lifestyle-related Diseases
    4.2.2 Growing Geriatric Population
    4.3 Market Restraints
    4.3.1 Lack of Comprehensive Research
    4.3.2 Stringent Government Regulations
    4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
    4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
    4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
    4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
    4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
    4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

    5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
    5.1 Application
    5.1.1 Therapeutics
    5.1.2 Diagnostics
    5.2 Disease
    5.2.1 Obesity
    5.2.2 Diabetes
    5.2.3 Autoimmune Disorder
    5.2.4 Cancer
    5.2.5 Gastrointestinal Disorders
    5.2.6 Central Nervous System Disorders
    5.2.7 Other Diseases
    5.3 Product
    5.3.1 Probiotics
    5.3.2 Prebiotics
    5.3.3 Symboitics
    5.3.4 Other Products
    5.4 Geography
    5.4.1 North America
    5.4.1.1 United States
    5.4.1.2 Canada
    5.4.1.3 Mexico
    5.4.2 Europe
    5.4.2.1 Germany
    5.4.2.2 United Kingdom
    5.4.2.3 France
    5.4.2.4 Italy
    5.4.2.5 Spain
    5.4.2.6 Rest of Europe
    5.4.3 Asia-Pacific
    5.4.3.1 China
    5.4.3.2 Japan
    5.4.3.3 India
    5.4.3.4 Australia
    5.4.3.5 South Korea
    5.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
    5.4.4 Middle East & Africa
    5.4.4.1 GCC
    5.4.4.2 South Africa
    5.4.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
    5.4.5 South America
    5.4.5.1 Brazil
    5.4.5.2 Argentina
    5.4.5.3 Rest of South America

    6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
    6.1 Company Profiles
    6.1.1 Enterome Bioscience
    6.1.2 Yakult
    6.1.3 DuPont
    6.1.4 Seres Therapeutics
    6.1.5 Vithera Pharmaceuticals
    6.1.6 Second Genome Inc.
    6.1.7 Synthetic Biologics Inc.
    6.1.8 Vedanta Biosciences Inc.
    6.1.9 Osel Inc.
    6.1.10 Synlogic Inc.

    7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

