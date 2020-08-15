The “Human Insulin Market” report 2020 provides information for market players, stakeholders, investors, and business strategists to achieve a leading position in the market. It maintains the record of Unusual growth strategies adopted by various companies that are creating new standards for competition in the global Human Insulin market. Businesses around the world are aiming at increasing their profit margin and establishing a stronghold in the global market. The impact of the prevailing regulatory scenario on both regional and worldwide Human Insulin market is provided in detail in the report.

Human Insulin Market Covers the Following Key Players:

Scope of the Report:

The market is segmented by product type (basal or long-acting insulins, bolus or fast-acting insulins, traditional human insulins, combination insulins, and biosimilar insulins) and geography.<

Key Market Trends: – Growing Obesity and Diabetes Prevalence of Type 2, Especially in Developing Countries

The exact cause of Type 1 diabetes is unknown, but Type 2 diabetes is caused by lifestyle changes happening daily. The prevalence rate of Type 2 diabetes has quadrupled, when compared to 40 years ago. Although oral drugs are considered as a standard care treatment for Type 2 patients, there has been a rise in the need for using insulin, along with the conventional medication, in order to help stabilize blood glucose levels. This trend has attracted many players, both local and international, to enter into the biosimilar market.

The prevalence of Type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM) has increased dramatically during the last two decades, a fact driven by the increased prevalence of obesity and the primary risk factor for T2DM. Diabetes ranks among the fast-growing chronic diseases in the United States.

India is among the top three countries with a high incidence of diabetes. Many reports and surveys have documented a drastic increase in the diabetic population based on lifestyle habits. Significant urbanization has enabled physical inactivity and diabetes is a major health concern.

The R&D in the insulin segments are rising year-on-year, as researchers are trying to bring out the best molecule for patients’ use, curbing out maximum side effects and increasing their efficiency. Thus, the increasing prevalence of obesity and diabetes across the world is likely to augment considerable demand for insulin, which may drive the global market for insulin therapeutics.

North America Dominates the Market

North America dominates the global human insulin market, especially the United States, owing to the high prevalence of diabetes in the region, because of a sedentary lifestyle and launch of new drugs in the region.

The cost factor is the major concern in the United States, where almost 50% of the insulin revenues for the manufacturers are from the country itself.

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow tremendously during the forecast period, owing to factors, such as high prevalence of obesity and rising awareness regarding diabetes care in the region.

Report Highlights:

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2024, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2024

Human Insulin Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Detailed TOC of Human Insulin Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Drivers

4.3 Restraints

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Product Type

5.1.1 Basal or Long-acting Insulins (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.1.1.1 Lantus

5.1.1.2 Levemir

5.1.1.3 Toujeo

5.1.1.4 Tresiba

5.1.1.5 Basaglar

5.1.2 Bolus or Fast-acting Insulins (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.1.2.1 NovoRapid/Novolog

5.1.2.2 Humalog

5.1.2.3 Apidra

5.1.3 Traditional Human Insulins (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.1.3.1 Novolin/Actrapid/Insulatard

5.1.3.2 Humulin

5.1.3.3 Insuman

5.1.4 Combination Insulins (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.1.4.1 NovoMix

5.1.4.2 Ryzodeg

5.1.4.3 Xultophy

5.1.5 Biosimilar Insulins (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.1.5.1 Insulin Glargine Biosimilars

5.1.5.2 Human Insulin Biosimilars

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 North America

5.2.1.1 United States (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.1.1.1 Basal or Long-acting Insulins

5.2.1.1.2 Bolus or Fast-acting Insulins

5.2.1.1.3 Traditional Human Insulins

5.2.1.1.4 Combination Insulins

5.2.1.1.5 Biosimilar Insulins

5.2.1.2 Canada (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.1.2.1 Basal or Long-acting Insulins

5.2.1.2.2 Bolus or Fast-acting Insulins

5.2.1.2.3 Traditional Human Insulins

5.2.1.2.4 Combination Insulins

5.2.1.2.5 Biosimilar Insulins

5.2.1.3 Rest of North America (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.1.3.1 Basal or Long-acting Insulins

5.2.1.3.2 Bolus or Fast-acting Insulins

5.2.1.3.3 Traditional Human Insulins

5.2.1.3.4 Combination Insulins

5.2.1.3.5 Biosimilar Insulins

5.2.2 Europe

5.2.2.1 France (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.2.1.1 Basal or Long-acting Insulins

5.2.2.1.2 Bolus or Fast-acting Insulins

5.2.2.1.3 Traditional Human Insulins

5.2.2.1.4 Combination Insulins

5.2.2.1.5 Biosimilar Insulins

5.2.2.2 Germany (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.2.2.1 Basal or Long-acting Insulins

5.2.2.2.2 Bolus or Fast-acting Insulins

5.2.2.2.3 Traditional Human Insulins

5.2.2.2.4 Combination Insulins

5.2.2.2.5 Biosimilar Insulins

5.2.2.3 Italy (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.2.3.1 Basal or Long-acting Insulins

5.2.2.3.2 Bolus or Fast-acting Insulins

5.2.2.3.3 Traditional Human Insulins

5.2.2.3.4 Combination Insulins

5.2.2.3.5 Biosimilar Insulins

5.2.2.4 Spain (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.2.4.1 Basal or Long-acting Insulins

5.2.2.4.2 Bolus or Fast-acting Insulins

5.2.2.4.3 Traditional Human Insulins

5.2.2.4.4 Combination Insulins

5.2.2.4.5 Biosimilar Insulins

5.2.2.5 United Kingdom (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.2.5.1 Basal or Long-acting Insulins

5.2.2.5.2 Bolus or Fast-acting Insulins

5.2.2.5.3 Traditional Human Insulins

5.2.2.5.4 Combination Insulins

5.2.2.5.5 Biosimilar Insulins

5.2.2.6 Russia (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.2.6.1 Basal or Long-acting Insulins

5.2.2.6.2 Bolus or Fast-acting Insulins

5.2.2.6.3 Traditional Human Insulins

5.2.2.6.4 Combination Insulins

5.2.2.6.5 Biosimilar Insulins

5.2.2.7 Rest of Europe (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.2.7.1 Basal or Long-acting Insulins

5.2.2.7.2 Bolus or Fast-acting Insulins

5.2.2.7.3 Traditional Human Insulins

5.2.2.7.4 Combination Insulins

5.2.2.7.5 Biosimilar Insulins

5.2.3 Latin America

5.2.3.1 Mexico (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.3.1.1 Basal or Long-acting Insulins

5.2.3.1.2 Bolus or Fast-acting Insulins

5.2.3.1.3 Traditional Human Insulins

5.2.3.1.4 Combination Insulins

5.2.3.1.5 Biosimilar Insulins

5.2.3.2 Brazil (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.3.2.1 Basal or Long-acting Insulins

5.2.3.2.2 Bolus or Fast-acting Insulins

5.2.3.2.3 Traditional Human Insulins

5.2.3.2.4 Combination Insulins

5.2.3.2.5 Biosimilar Insulins

5.2.3.3 Rest of Latin America (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.3.3.1 Basal or Long-acting Insulins

5.2.3.3.2 Bolus or Fast-acting Insulins

5.2.3.3.3 Traditional Human Insulins

5.2.3.3.4 Combination Insulins

5.2.3.3.5 Biosimilar Insulins

5.2.4 Asia-Pacific

5.2.4.1 Japan (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.4.1.1 Basal or Long-acting Insulins

5.2.4.1.2 Bolus or Fast-acting Insulins

5.2.4.1.3 Traditional Human Insulins

5.2.4.1.4 Combination Insulins

5.2.4.1.5 Biosimilar Insulins

5.2.4.2 South Korea (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.4.2.1 Basal or Long-acting Insulins

5.2.4.2.2 Bolus or Fast-acting Insulins

5.2.4.2.3 Traditional Human Insulins

5.2.4.2.4 Combination Insulins

5.2.4.2.5 Biosimilar Insulins

5.2.4.3 China (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.4.3.1 Basal or Long-acting Insulins

5.2.4.3.2 Bolus or Fast-acting Insulins

5.2.4.3.3 Traditional Human Insulins

5.2.4.3.4 Combination Insulins

5.2.4.3.5 Biosimilar Insulins

5.2.4.4 India (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.4.4.1 Basal or Long-acting Insulins

5.2.4.4.2 Bolus or Fast-acting Insulins

5.2.4.4.3 Traditional Human Insulins

5.2.4.4.4 Combination Insulins

5.2.4.4.5 Biosimilar Insulins

5.2.4.5 Australia (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.4.5.1 Basal or Long-acting Insulins

5.2.4.5.2 Bolus or Fast-acting Insulins

5.2.4.5.3 Traditional Human Insulins

5.2.4.5.4 Combination Insulins

5.2.4.5.5 Biosimilar Insulins

5.2.4.6 Vietnam (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.4.6.1 Basal or Long-acting Insulins

5.2.4.6.2 Bolus or Fast-acting Insulins

5.2.4.6.3 Traditional Human Insulins

5.2.4.6.4 Combination Insulins

5.2.4.6.5 Biosimilar Insulins

5.2.4.7 Malaysia (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.4.7.1 Basal or Long-acting Insulins

5.2.4.7.2 Bolus or Fast-acting Insulins

5.2.4.7.3 Traditional Human Insulins

5.2.4.7.4 Combination Insulins

5.2.4.7.5 Biosimilar Insulins

5.2.4.8 Indonesia (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.4.8.1 Basal or Long-acting Insulins

5.2.4.8.2 Bolus or Fast-acting Insulins

5.2.4.8.3 Traditional Human Insulins

5.2.4.8.4 Combination Insulins

5.2.4.8.5 Biosimilar Insulins

5.2.4.9 Philippines (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.4.9.1 Basal or Long-acting Insulins

5.2.4.9.2 Bolus or Fast-acting Insulins

5.2.4.9.3 Traditional Human Insulins

5.2.4.9.4 Combination Insulins

5.2.4.9.5 Biosimilar Insulins

5.2.4.10 Thailand (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.4.10.1 Basal or Long-acting Insulins

5.2.4.10.2 Bolus or Fast-acting Insulins

5.2.4.10.3 Traditional Human Insulins

5.2.4.10.4 Combination Insulins

5.2.4.10.5 Biosimilar Insulins

5.2.4.11 Rest of Asia-Pacific (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.4.11.1 Basal or Long-acting Insulins

5.2.4.11.2 Bolus or Fast-acting Insulins

5.2.4.11.3 Traditional Human Insulins

5.2.4.11.4 Combination Insulins

5.2.4.11.5 Biosimilar Insulins

5.2.5 Middle East & Africa

5.2.5.1 Saudi Arabia (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.5.1.1 Basal or Long-acting Insulins

5.2.5.1.2 Bolus or Fast-acting Insulins

5.2.5.1.3 Traditional Human Insulins

5.2.5.1.4 Combination Insulins

5.2.5.1.5 Biosimilar Insulins

5.2.5.2 Iran (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.5.2.1 Basal or Long-acting Insulins

5.2.5.2.2 Bolus or Fast-acting Insulins

5.2.5.2.3 Traditional Human Insulins

5.2.5.2.4 Combination Insulins

5.2.5.2.5 Biosimilar Insulins

5.2.5.3 Egypt (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.5.3.1 Basal or Long-acting Insulins

5.2.5.3.2 Bolus or Fast-acting Insulins

5.2.5.3.3 Traditional Human Insulins

5.2.5.3.4 Combination Insulins

5.2.5.3.5 Biosimilar Insulins

5.2.5.4 Oman (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.5.4.1 Basal or Long-acting Insulins

5.2.5.4.2 Bolus or Fast-acting Insulins

5.2.5.4.3 Traditional Human Insulins

5.2.5.4.4 Combination Insulins

5.2.5.4.5 Biosimilar Insulins

5.2.5.5 South Africa (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.5.5.1 Basal or Long-acting Insulins

5.2.5.5.2 Bolus or Fast-acting Insulins

5.2.5.5.3 Traditional Human Insulins

5.2.5.5.4 Combination Insulins

5.2.5.5.5 Biosimilar Insulins

5.2.5.6 Rest of Middle East & Africa (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.5.6.1 Basal or Long-acting Insulins

5.2.5.6.2 Bolus or Fast-acting Insulins

5.2.5.6.3 Traditional Human Insulins

5.2.5.6.4 Combination Insulins

5.2.5.6.5 Biosimilar Insulins

6 MARKET INDICATORS

6.1 Type 1 Diabetes Population (2012-2024)

6.2 Type 2 Diabetes Population (2012-2024)

7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

7.1 COMPANY PROFILES

7.1.1 Novo Nordisk AS

7.1.2 Sanofi Aventis

7.1.3 Eli Lilly

7.1.4 Biocon

7.1.5 Pfizer

7.1.6 Julphar

7.1.7 Exir

7.1.8 Sedico

7.1.9 Wockhardt

7.2 COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS

7.2.1 Novo Nordisk AS

7.2.2 Sanofi Aventis

7.2.3 Eli Lilly

7.2.4 Other Companies

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

