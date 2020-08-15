The “High-End Accelerometer Market” report 2020 provides information for market players, stakeholders, investors, and business strategists to achieve a leading position in the market. It maintains the record of Unusual growth strategies adopted by various companies that are creating new standards for competition in the global High-End Accelerometer market. Businesses around the world are aiming at increasing their profit margin and establishing a stronghold in the global market. The impact of the prevailing regulatory scenario on both regional and worldwide High-End Accelerometer market is provided in detail in the report.

High-End Accelerometer Market Covers the Following Key Players:

Scope of the Report:

Accelerometers are capable of measuring acceleration, vibration, and tilt or shock. Thus, they are used in a diverse range of applications, such as industrial platform stabilization systems. High-end accelerometers are primarily used in high-grade applications for calculating the magnitude and direction of acceleration. Piezoelectric, capacitive and geophone technologies drive these systems as they have achieved reduced size and low-cost capabilities.

Key Market Trends:

Tactical Applications to Hold Major Share

The limited number of measurements and the significantly high-cost of the system under test have historically generated demands on the part of tactical applications, such as military and aerospace customers for a high degree of reliability in accelerometer performance. When the high-end accelerometer is permanently integrated into the system for control and monitoring functions, the reliability requirements are intensified.

High-end accelerometers for tactical grade applications are mainly used in the defense and military sectors. These devices operate with bias stability of less than 1mg, with a working range of 20 to 100g and temperature range starting from -55Â°C. A number of factors have notably contributed to the aforementioned increased reliability.

The need for proper fabrication method is of utmost importance for high-performance accelerometers. In order to achieve high-performance tactical grade accelerometers, high aspect ratio devices should be fabricated with great accuracy.

North America to Hold Major Share

The North American region is witnessing a growth in the development of new high-performance accelerometers, as companies in the region are investing in introducing advanced and innovative accelerometers. The increased spending by the US defense to acquire high-performance equipment is the major factor driving the growth of high-end accelerometers in the country. Moreover, according to the Small Business Innovation Research (or SBIR) program, the objective of the US Navy is to develop and demonstrate an innovative acceleration technology applicable to inertial navigation, real-time gravimetry, and gradient measurements that can be met by introducing improvements and innovative changes to an existing government-owned accelerometer technology. Increasing mining and exploration activities in the region also pose a high demand for high-end accelerometers. According to Mining Engineering, the United States and Canada together accounted for 33.33% of active mineral exploration sites in 2017.

