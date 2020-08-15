The “Hemodynamic Monitoring Market” report 2020 provides information for market players, stakeholders, investors, and business strategists to achieve a leading position in the market. It maintains the record of Unusual growth strategies adopted by various companies that are creating new standards for competition in the global Hemodynamic Monitoring market. Businesses around the world are aiming at increasing their profit margin and establishing a stronghold in the global market. The impact of the prevailing regulatory scenario on both regional and worldwide Hemodynamic Monitoring market is provided in detail in the report.

Hemodynamic Monitoring Market Covers the Following Key Players:

Scope of the Report:

As per the , critically ill patients require continuous monitoring of their vital parameters. This is done by direct pressure monitoring systems, which are also known as hemodynamic systems. The main function of these systems is to monitor the cardiac activity. The hemodynamic systems give information about blood pressure, blood volume, and fluid balance.

Key Market Trends:

Minimally Invasive Monitoring Systems is Expected to hold its Highest Market Share in the System Segment

In the system segment of the market, minimally invasive monitoring systems are believed to have the largest market size and are expected to witness a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period.

The minimally invasive systems help in tracking stroke volume continuously and offer dynamic information of fluid responsiveness. Some of the systems provide the assessment of volumetric preload variables, while others highlight the continuous measurement of central venous saturation with proprietary catheters. These variables of minimally invasive systems, along with cardiac output, deliver improved hemodynamic monitoring.

There is a recent advancement in echocardiography device known as a transesophageal echocardiography device with a miniaturized probe, which is now used for continuous hemodynamic assessment. These monitoring systems have made hemodynamic calculations easier, which has gained the attention of healthcare providers, thus, resulting in the growth of the market.

North America Dominates the Market and is Expected to do the Same in the Forecast Period

North America currently dominates the market for hemodynamic monitoring and is expected to continue its stronghold for a few more years. The United States holds the largest share of the global hemodynamic monitoring market. The growth of the US hemodynamic monitoring market is the most notable, owing to the presence of major market players, technologically advanced hospitals, and an increasing number of critically ill patients being treated in hospitals of the region. In 2016, Cheetah Medical Inc. received FDA approval for ‘Starling SV’, a non-invasive hemodynamic monitoring system.

With increasing FDA approvals for monitoring devices and new product launches, the US hemodynamic monitoring market is expected to grow during the forecast period.

Report Highlights:

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2024, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2024

Hemodynamic Monitoring Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Detailed TOC of Hemodynamic Monitoring Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing Critically Ill Geriatric Population

4.2.2 Rise in the Prevalence of Cardiac Disorders and Diabetes

4.2.3 Increasing Demand for Home-based and Non-invasive Monitoring Systems

4.2.4 Advances in Technology due to Funding by Private Players and Government Bodies

4.2.5 Increasing Number of People Suffering from Hypertension

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Increasing Incidences of Complications Associated with Invasive Monitoring Systems

4.3.2 Stringent FDA Guidelines for Approval of New Systems

4.3.3 Precision of CO Determinations Adversely Affected Under Low Flow Conditions

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By System

5.1.1 Minimally Invasive Monitoring Systems

5.1.2 Invasive Monitoring Systems

5.1.3 Non-invasive Monitoring Systems

5.2 By Application

5.2.1 Laboratory-based Monitoring Systems

5.2.2 Home-based Monitoring Systems

5.2.3 Hospital-based Monitoring Systems

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 United Kingdom

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Italy

5.3.2.5 Spain

5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Australia

5.3.3.5 South Korea

5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Middle East & Africa

5.3.4.1 GCC

5.3.4.2 South Africa

5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.3.5 South America

5.3.5.1 Brazil

5.3.5.2 Argentina

5.3.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 LiDCO Group PLC

6.1.2 Cheetah Medical Inc.

6.1.3 ICU Medical Inc.

6.1.4 Tensys Medical Inc.

6.1.5 Schwarzer Cardiotek GmbH

6.1.6 Koninklijke Philips NV

6.1.7 Edwards Lifesciences Corporation

6.1.8 Getinge Group

6.1.9 GE Healthcare

6.1.10 Draeger Medical

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

