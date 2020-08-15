The “Hematology Market” report 2020 provides information for market players, stakeholders, investors, and business strategists to achieve a leading position in the market. It maintains the record of Unusual growth strategies adopted by various companies that are creating new standards for competition in the global Hematology market. Businesses around the world are aiming at increasing their profit margin and establishing a stronghold in the global market. The impact of the prevailing regulatory scenario on both regional and worldwide Hematology market is provided in detail in the report.

Scope of the Report:

As per the , hematology deals with cause, prognosis, treatment, and prevention of diseases related to blood.

Key Market Trends:

The Patient Self-testing Segment, under End User. is Expected to Grow at the Fastest Rate, during the Forecast Period

The clinical testing institutes segment held a maximum share in 2018, due to the increasing awareness for hematology testing, shift from manual testing to automated testing, and competitive benefits offered by these providers, as compared to hospitals (such as affordable service costs, efficient turnaround time, and efficient management for sample collection).

The patient self-testing segment is projected to show significant growth during the forecast period, owing to the growing cases of hematology disorders, such as anemia and iron deficiency, as well as infectious diseases.

The North American Region Holds the Largest Market Share of the Hematology Market, and is Expected to Follow the Same Trend over the Forecast Period

Currently, North America is the largest market for hematology analyzers. This market trend can be attributed to the increasing incidence of blood disorders. The increasing cases of blood-related disorders, such as anemia, blood cancer, etc., may lead to the growth of the hematology market. Europe is the second-largest market, while Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing region.

Detailed TOC of Hematology Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing Incidences of Blood Disorders and Other Diseases

4.2.2 Rapid Technological Advances in Hematology

4.2.3 Emergence of High Throughput Hematology Analyzers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 High Cost of the Instruments

4.3.2 Low Adoption of Hematology Analyzers in Emerging Economies

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Product

5.1.1 Hematology Analyzers

5.1.2 Flow Cytometers

5.1.3 Coagulation Analyzers

5.1.4 Slide Stainers

5.1.5 Centrifuges

5.1.6 Hemoglobinometers

5.1.7 Other Products

5.2 By Reagent

5.2.1 Coagulation Reagents

5.2.2 Flow Cytometery Reagents

5.2.3 Immuno-hematology Reagents

5.2.4 Other Reagents

5.3 By Application

5.3.1 Drug Testing

5.3.2 Auto Immune Disease

5.3.3 Cancer

5.3.4 Diabetes Mellitus

5.3.5 Infectious Disease

5.3.6 Other Applications

5.4 By End User

5.4.1 Hospitals

5.4.2 Clinical Testing Institutes

5.4.3 Patient Self-testing

5.4.4 Other End Users

5.5 Geography

5.5.1 North America

5.5.1.1 US

5.5.1.2 Canada

5.5.1.3 Mexico

5.5.2 Europe

5.5.2.1 Germany

5.5.2.2 UK

5.5.2.3 France

5.5.2.4 Italy

5.5.2.5 Spain

5.5.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.5.3 Asia-Pacific

5.5.3.1 China

5.5.3.2 Japan

5.5.3.3 India

5.5.3.4 Australia

5.5.3.5 South Korea

5.5.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.5.4 Middle East & Africa

5.5.4.1 GCC

5.5.4.2 South Africa

5.5.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.5.5 South America

5.5.5.1 Brazil

5.5.5.2 Argentina

5.5.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Abbott Laboratories

6.1.2 Agilent Technologies Inc.

6.1.3 Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

6.1.4 Danaher Corporation

6.1.5 Dolomite Centre

6.1.6 F.Hoffmann-La Roche AG

6.1.7 Novo Nordisk AS

6.1.8 Fluidigm Corporation

6.1.9 Micronit Microfluidics BV

6.1.10 PerkinElmer Inc.

6.1.11 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

6.1.12 uFluidix

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

