Healthcare Packaging Market Covers the Following Key Players:

Scope of the Report:

The healthcare industry has evolved from its erstwhile traditional form of practices to the current position. High-tech equipment and instruments are being deployed to improve efficiency, in addition to the increasing demand for sustainable packaging and processing operations. Increasing awareness regarding environmental issues and government regulations are pressurizing the pharmaceutical companies to move toward sustainable processes. These developments by the medical device and pharmaceutical vendors are providing scope for expansion to the healthcare packaging mar

Key Market Trends:

Blister Packages are Expected to have the Highest Growth

Blister packages are one of the most popular and convenient dosing formats. The major companies that operate in the healthcare packaging industry provide non-PVC barrier blister packaging. This assists medical and pharmaceutical companies to meet sustainability objectives and shelf-life requirements, besides providing an economical alternative, in comparison to traditional market offerings.

Blister packs are used for medical instruments or devices, such as catheters and injection syringes. However, applications of blister packs in medical device packaging are lesser than their applications in pharmaceutical product packaging.

Blister packaging provides seal integrity and a high degree of the microbial barrier, to help keep the contents of the package sterilized, until use. Tyvek forms a strong seal bond with the thermoformed film, thus reducing the risk of contamination and package compromise, in case of impact to the lidding during shipping or storage.

Blister packaging has gained popularity to protect medication from moisture. Aligning to these trends, companies, like Burgopak and Ecobliss, have developed ingenious blister packaging that is child-proof. The rising compliances by the FDA, such as the CPG Sec. 450.500 (which requires providing visible evidence to consumers that tampering has occurred) have been driving the need for tamper-evident packaging. This has enabled security throughout the product’s lifecycle, including after purchase by a consumer. Blister packaging is the most used form of TEP, and has thus found an increased demand across the healthcare industry.

North America is Expected to Dominate the Market

North America is expected to remain the dominant regional segment over the forecast period in the healthcare packaging market. This can be primarily attributed to the strong presence of pharmaceutical and medical device manufacturers in the United States, as R&D investments of regional pharmaceutical companies have grown consistently over the past 15 years.

The United States is poised to remain the largest consumer of pharmaceutical packaging, as new sophisticated therapies with specialized packaging needs are being introduced. The increasing number of surgical operations, due to a rapidly growing population and stringent government standardizations, is expected to strengthen the US segment of the market studied, over the forecast period.

Sales of generic drugs in the United States reached an estimated USD 70 billion, representing a quarter of the global market. This can be attributed to a large number of drugs going off-patent as well as healthcare reforms favoring generics.

Report Highlights:

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2024, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2024

Healthcare Packaging Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

