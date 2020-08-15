The “Hair Restoration Services Market” report 2020 provides information for market players, stakeholders, investors, and business strategists to achieve a leading position in the market. It maintains the record of Unusual growth strategies adopted by various companies that are creating new standards for competition in the global Hair Restoration Services market. Businesses around the world are aiming at increasing their profit margin and establishing a stronghold in the global market. The impact of the prevailing regulatory scenario on both regional and worldwide Hair Restoration Services market is provided in detail in the report.

Scope of the Report:

Hair restoration is a procedure in which the hair is moved from the back and/or sides of the scalp, where the hair is permanent (donor area), to the areas that are thinning or bald on the front, top, or crown of the scalp (recipient area). Once transplanted, the hair is likely to grow normally.

Key Market Trends:

Scalp Accounts for the Largest Market Share in the Recipient Area Segment

The scalp segment of the hair restoration market is expected to have the largest market size over the forecast period.

According to the survey conducted by the International Society of Hair Restoration Surgery (ISHR) in 2017, scalp was the most common donor harvest site (93.7%), followed by beard (6.4%) and chest (3.2%). Due to the rising hair loss problem across the world and increasing awareness of people about their appearance, the demand for scalp hair treatment has been increased. The ISHR has stated that scalp treatment is the most common hair restoration treatment. Hence, a considerable amount of revenue is being generated by the scalp hair restoration procedure.

North America Dominates the Market and Expected to do Same in the Forecast Period

Growing celebrity and media influences, increasing awareness regarding one’s appearance, peer pressure, societal pressure, growing urbanization, high income, and growing word of mouth are the potential drivers for the North American hair restoration services market growth. North America, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific, holds the largest market share.

Report Highlights:

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2024, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2024

Hair Restoration Services Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Detailed TOC of Hair Restoration Services Market Report 2019-2024:

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4. MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing Popularity of Hair Transplants

4.2.2 Increasing Prevalence of Various Forms of Dermatological Disorders

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Cost Constraints

4.3.2 High Post-surgery Care, along with Adverse Side Effects

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5. MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Recipient Area

5.1.1 Scalp

5.1.2 Non-scalp

5.2 By Treatment

5.2.1 Follicular Unit Extraction (FUE)

5.2.2 Follicular Unit Transplant (FUT)

5.2.3 Laser Therapy

5.2.4 Stem Cell Therapy

5.2.5 Others

5.3 By End User

5.3.1 Hospitals

5.3.2 Clinics

5.3.3 Others

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 US

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.1.3 Mexico

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 Germany

5.4.2.2 UK

5.4.2.3 France

5.4.2.4 Italy

5.4.2.5 Spain

5.4.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 Japan

5.4.3.3 India

5.4.3.4 Australia

5.4.3.5 South Korea

5.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Middle East & Africa

5.4.4.1 GCC

5.4.4.2 South Africa

5.4.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.4.5 South America

5.4.5.1 Brazil

5.4.5.2 Argentina

5.4.5.3 Rest of South America

6. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Allergan PLC

6.1.2 Restoration Robotics

6.1.3 Venus Concept

6.1.4 Igrow

6.1.5 NovaGenix

6.1.6 Theradome

6.1.7 llumiflow

6.1.8 Lexington Intl., LLC

7. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

