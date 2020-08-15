The “Gunshot Detection Systems Market” report 2020 provides information for market players, stakeholders, investors, and business strategists to achieve a leading position in the market. It maintains the record of Unusual growth strategies adopted by various companies that are creating new standards for competition in the global Gunshot Detection Systems market. Businesses around the world are aiming at increasing their profit margin and establishing a stronghold in the global market. The impact of the prevailing regulatory scenario on both regional and worldwide Gunshot Detection Systems market is provided in detail in the report.

A gunshot detection system is a system that detects and conveys the location of gunfire or any other weapon fire with the help of acoustic, optical, or any other type of sensors, as well as a combination of these sensors.

Outdoor Gunshot Detection Systems Segment projected to grow at a High Pace

The gunshot detection systems market has been classified into indoor and outdoor. In 2018, the outdoor segment accounted for a major share. However, the indoor segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is primarily due to the increasing incidences of shootings at school premises in the past couple of years, which will likely force such institutions to increase their perimeter security by installing indoor gunshot detection systems during the forecast period.

Europe expected to see the highest growth

Although Europe has much stricter regulations in terms of gun ownership, there were many incidents of mass shooting since 2015 in European countries. Russia, Ukraine, France, and Germany experienced higher injuries due to mass shootings in 2016. Several Law Enforcement agencies across Europe have plans to procure and install these advanced systems to enhance the security of their respective cities.

Report Highlights:

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2024, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2024

Gunshot Detection Systems Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Detailed TOC of Gunshot Detection Systems Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Industry Attractiveness Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Product Type

5.1.1 Indoor

5.1.2 Outdoor

5.2 Application

5.2.1 Defense

5.2.1.1 Acoustic

5.2.1.1.1 Vehicle (Ground and Aerial)

5.2.1.1.2 Fixed/ Ground Installation

5.2.1.1.3 Other Acoustic Applications

5.2.1.2 Optical

5.2.1.2.1 Vehicle (Ground and Aerial)

5.2.1.2.2 Fixed/ Ground Installation

5.2.2 Homeland/Law Enforcement

5.2.2.1 Acoustic

5.2.2.2 Optical

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Middle East

5.3.5 Rest of the World

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Vendor Market Share

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Raytheon Company

6.4.2 Rheinmetall AG

6.4.3 Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd

6.4.4 Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.

6.4.5 Thales Group

6.4.6 ShotSpotter

6.4.7 ACOEM Group

6.4.8 QinetiQ

6.4.9 CILAS

6.4.10 Databuoy Corporation

6.4.11 Information System Technologies Inc.

6.4.12 Louroe Electronics

6.4.13 Safety Dynamics, Inc.

6.4.14 Microflown AVISA

6.4.15 ASELSAN AS

6.4.16 Elbit Systems Ltd.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

