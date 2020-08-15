The “Glucagon like Peptide 1 (GLP – 1) Agonists Market” report 2020 provides information for market players, stakeholders, investors, and business strategists to achieve a leading position in the market. It maintains the record of Unusual growth strategies adopted by various companies that are creating new standards for competition in the global Glucagon like Peptide 1 (GLP – 1) Agonists market. Businesses around the world are aiming at increasing their profit margin and establishing a stronghold in the global market. The impact of the prevailing regulatory scenario on both regional and worldwide Glucagon like Peptide 1 (GLP – 1) Agonists market is provided in detail in the report.

Glucagon like Peptide 1 (GLP – 1) Agonists Market Covers the Following Key Players:

Scope of the Report:

The market is segmented by the drug (Exenatide, Liraglutide, Dulaglutide, Lixisenatide), by brand (Byetta, Bydureon, Victoza, Trulicity, Lyxumia) and by geography.

Key Market Trends: – Constant Global Trend of High Diabetes Prevalence

The sales of GLP-1 are directly proportional to the global trend of high diabetes prevalence.

For instance, the percentages of type 2 diabetes in a few significant countries are as follows: China 22.8%, Oman 17.2%, Malaysia 12.9%, and so on.

It is estimated, worldwide, that approximately USD 8.39 billion is spent on diabetes. The growth in the number of middle-class households, as well as increasing per capita income in these countries, are expected to result in better spending power in general, thereby helping to drive the market during the forecast period (2019-2024).

Along with this, a few critical factors, such as advanced healthcare infrastructure, technological advancement, and availability of skilled medical professionals, are likely to play paradigm shifting roles in the overall growth of this market.

North America to Dominate the Market in Terms of Revenue

North America accounts for 77% of the overall GLP-1 market and is expected to witness a growth rate of 6.53%, during the forecast period.

In the Middle East & Africa, the GLP-1 market is expected to see high growth during the forecast period, with a CAGR of 25.08%.

In Asia-Pacific, according to the International Diabetes Federation, Japan and Australia have the highest per capita expenditure, of upwards of USD 3,000. However, China and India have the highest diabetes prevalence.

Report Highlights:

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2024, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2024

Glucagon like Peptide 1 (GLP – 1) Agonists Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Detailed TOC of Glucagon like Peptide 1 (GLP – 1) Agonists Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Drivers

4.3 Restraints

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Drug

5.1.1 Exenatide

5.1.1.1 Byetta (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.1.1.2 Bydureon (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.1.2 Liraglutide

5.1.2.1 Victoza (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.1.3 Lixisenatide

5.1.3.1 Lyxumia (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.1.4 Dulaglutide

5.1.4.1 Trulicity (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 North America

5.2.1.1 US (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.1.1.1 By Drug (Exenatide, Liraglutide, Lixisenatide, and Dulaglutide)

5.2.1.1.2 By Company (Novo Nordisk, Sanofi, Eli Lilly, and AstraZeneca)

5.2.1.2 Canada (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.1.2.1 By Drug (Exenatide, Liraglutide, Lixisenatide, and Dulaglutide)

5.2.1.2.2 By Company (Novo Nordisk, Sanofi, Eli Lilly, and AstraZeneca)

5.2.1.3 Rest of North America (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.1.3.1 By Drug (Exenatide, Liraglutide, Lixisenatide, and Dulaglutide)

5.2.1.3.2 By Company (Novo Nordisk, Sanofi, Eli Lilly, and AstraZeneca)

5.2.2 Europe

5.2.2.1 Germany (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.2.1.1 By Drug (Exenatide, Liraglutide, Lixisenatide, and Dulaglutide)

5.2.2.1.2 By Company (Novo Nordisk, Sanofi, Eli Lilly, and AstraZeneca)

5.2.2.2 Spain (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.2.2.1 By Drug (Exenatide, Liraglutide, Lixisenatide, and Dulaglutide)

5.2.2.2.2 By Company (Novo Nordisk, Sanofi, Eli Lilly, and AstraZeneca)

5.2.2.3 Italy (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.2.3.1 By Drug (Exenatide, Liraglutide, Lixisenatide, and Dulaglutide)

5.2.2.3.2 By Company (Novo Nordisk, Sanofi, Eli Lilly, and AstraZeneca)

5.2.2.4 France (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.2.4.1 By Drug (Exenatide, Liraglutide, Lixisenatide, and Dulaglutide)

5.2.2.4.2 By Company (Novo Nordisk, Sanofi, Eli Lilly, and AstraZeneca)

5.2.2.5 UK (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.2.5.1 By Drug (Exenatide, Liraglutide, Lixisenatide, and Dulaglutide)

5.2.2.5.2 By Company (Novo Nordisk, Sanofi, Eli Lilly, and AstraZeneca)

5.2.2.6 Russia (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.2.6.1 By Drug (Exenatide, Liraglutide, Lixisenatide, and Dulaglutide)

5.2.2.6.2 By Company (Novo Nordisk, Sanofi, Eli Lilly, and AstraZeneca)

5.2.2.7 Rest of Europe (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.2.7.1 By Drug (Exenatide, Liraglutide, Lixisenatide, and Dulaglutide)

5.2.2.7.2 By Company (Novo Nordisk, Sanofi, Eli Lilly, and AstraZeneca)

5.2.3 Asia-Pacific

5.2.3.1 Japan (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.3.1.1 By Drug (Exenatide, Liraglutide, Lixisenatide, and Dulaglutide)

5.2.3.1.2 By Company (Novo Nordisk, Sanofi, Eli Lilly, and AstraZeneca)

5.2.3.2 China (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.3.2.1 By Drug (Exenatide, Liraglutide, Lixisenatide, and Dulaglutide)

5.2.3.2.2 By Company (Novo Nordisk, Sanofi, Eli Lilly, and AstraZeneca)

5.2.3.3 Australia (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.3.3.1 By Drug (Exenatide, Liraglutide, Lixisenatide, and Dulaglutide)

5.2.3.3.2 By Company (Novo Nordisk, Sanofi, Eli Lilly, and AstraZeneca)

5.2.3.4 India (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.3.4.1 By Drug (Exenatide, Liraglutide, Lixisenatide, and Dulaglutide)

5.2.3.4.2 By Company (Novo Nordisk, Sanofi, Eli Lilly, and AstraZeneca)

5.2.3.5 South Korea (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.3.5.1 By Drug (Exenatide, Liraglutide, Lixisenatide, and Dulaglutide)

5.2.3.5.2 By Company (Novo Nordisk, Sanofi, Eli Lilly, and AstraZeneca)

5.2.3.6 Malaysia (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.3.6.1 By Drug (Exenatide, Liraglutide, Lixisenatide, and Dulaglutide)

5.2.3.6.2 By Company (Novo Nordisk, Sanofi, Eli Lilly, and AstraZeneca)

5.2.3.7 Indonesia (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.3.7.1 By Drug (Exenatide, Liraglutide, Lixisenatide, and Dulaglutide)

5.2.3.7.2 By Company (Novo Nordisk, Sanofi, Eli Lilly, and AstraZeneca)

5.2.3.8 Thailand (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.3.8.1 By Drug (Exenatide, Liraglutide, Lixisenatide, and Dulaglutide)

5.2.3.8.2 By Company (Novo Nordisk, Sanofi, Eli Lilly, and AstraZeneca)

5.2.3.9 Philippines (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.3.9.1 By Drug (Exenatide, Liraglutide, Lixisenatide, and Dulaglutide)

5.2.3.9.2 By Company (Novo Nordisk, Sanofi, Eli Lilly, and AstraZeneca)

5.2.3.10 Rest of Asia-Pacific (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.3.10.1 By Drug (Exenatide, Liraglutide, Lixisenatide, and Dulaglutide)

5.2.3.10.2 By Company (Novo Nordisk, Sanofi, Eli Lilly, and AstraZeneca)

5.2.4 Latin America

5.2.4.1 Brazil (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.4.1.1 By Drug (Exenatide, Liraglutide, Lixisenatide, and Dulaglutide)

5.2.4.1.2 By Company (Novo Nordisk, Sanofi, Eli Lilly, and AstraZeneca)

5.2.4.2 Mexico (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.4.2.1 By Drug (Exenatide, Liraglutide, Lixisenatide, and Dulaglutide)

5.2.4.2.2 By Company (Novo Nordisk, Sanofi, Eli Lilly, and AstraZeneca)

5.2.4.3 Rest of Latin America (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.4.3.1 By Drug (Exenatide, Liraglutide, Lixisenatide, and Dulaglutide)

5.2.4.3.2 By Company (Novo Nordisk, Sanofi, Eli Lilly, and AstraZeneca)

5.2.5 Middle East & Africa

5.2.5.1 South Africa (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.5.1.1 By Drug (Exenatide, Liraglutide, Lixisenatide, and Dulaglutide)

5.2.5.1.2 By Company (Novo Nordisk, Sanofi, Eli Lilly, and AstraZeneca)

5.2.5.2 Saudi Arabia (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.5.2.1 By Drug (Exenatide, Liraglutide, Lixisenatide, and Dulaglutide)

5.2.5.2.2 By Company (Novo Nordisk, Sanofi, Eli Lilly, and AstraZeneca)

5.2.5.3 Oman (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.5.3.1 By Drug (Exenatide, Liraglutide, Lixisenatide, and Dulaglutide)

5.2.5.3.2 By Company (Novo Nordisk, Sanofi, Eli Lilly, and AstraZeneca)

5.2.5.4 Egypt (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.5.4.1 By Drug (Exenatide, Liraglutide, Lixisenatide, and Dulaglutide)

5.2.5.4.2 By Company (Novo Nordisk, Sanofi, Eli Lilly, and AstraZeneca)

5.2.5.5 Iran (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.5.5.1 By Drug (Exenatide, Liraglutide, Lixisenatide, and Dulaglutide)

5.2.5.5.2 By Company (Novo Nordisk, Sanofi, Eli Lilly, and AstraZeneca)

5.2.5.6 Rest of Middle East & Africa (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.5.6.1 By Drug (Exenatide, Liraglutide, Lixisenatide, and Dulaglutide)

5.2.5.6.2 By Company (Novo Nordisk, Sanofi, Eli Lilly, and AstraZeneca)

6 MARKET INDICATORS

6.1 Type-1 Diabetes Population (2012-2024)

6.2 Type-2 Diabetes Population (2012-2024)

7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

7.1 COMPANY PROFILES

7.1.1 Novo Nordisk

7.1.2 Sanofi

7.1.3 Eli Lilly

7.1.4 AstraZeneca

7.2 MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

7.2.1 Novo Nordisk

7.2.2 Sanofi

7.2.3 Eli Lilly

7.2.4 AstraZeneca

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

