The "Tahini Market" report 2020 provides information for market players, stakeholders, investors, and business strategists to achieve a leading position in the market. It maintains the record of Unusual growth strategies adopted by various companies that are creating new standards for competition in the global Tahini market. Businesses around the world are aiming at increasing their profit margin and establishing a stronghold in the global market. The impact of the prevailing regulatory scenario on both regional and worldwide Tahini market is provided in detail in the report.

Tahini Market Covers the Following Key Players:

Scope of the Report:

Tahini is one of the popular dishes among the Mediterranean cuisine. The products considered in the report include the commercially available forms of tahini, worldwide. The most popular form is tahini-based sauces, which are generally used as a garnish in salads and topping for meat and vegetables in the Middle Eastern cuisine.

Key Market Trends:

Diverse Functionality of Tahini Drives the Global Demand

Tahini, which is known for the properties of good health, contains an abundant amount of nutrients, such as proteins, carbohydrates, antioxidants, lignans, tocopherols, and other micronutrients. Benefits of this include the properties of anti-cancer, anti-oxidative, and anti-hypersensitivity. This staple food item is the most dominant ingredient in hummus and Baba Ghanoush. In Lebanon, Jordan, Syria, and Palestine, it is usually consumed as a dip or used as a garnish on falafel, shawarma, as well as other traditional dishes. Thus, consumer adoption to diverse forms of the tahini, coupled with the optimum nutritional benefits of the ingredient, is expected to boost the demand for tahini, all over the world.

Middle East Dominates the Global Market

Turkey cornered the larger share, with 31.9%, followed by Israel, Iran, Jordan, Saudi, and Lebanon. This clearly implies that around 90% of the global demand was recorded from Middle Eastern countries, in 2018. On considering the raw material supply for the market studied, in 2018, Tanzania was the largest producer of sesame seeds with a production of 1.26 million metric ton. China was the largest importer, while Ethiopia was the largest exporter of sesame seeds. African countries, especially Egypt, is expected to dominate the market studied, both in terms of supply and demand, by the end of the forecast period, while Asian imports are expected to increase during the forecast period. Tahini products face intense competition, especially from the foreign markets, as it is a symbol of culinary culture. The health benefits associated with tahini, coupled with healthy food trend among consumers, has boosted the popularity of tahini in the global market.

Report Highlights:

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2024, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2024

Tahini Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Detailed TOC of Tahini Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Geography

5.1.1 North America

5.1.1.1 United States

5.1.1.2 Canada

5.1.1.3 Mexico

5.1.1.4 Rest of North America

5.1.2 South America

5.1.2.1 Brazil

5.1.2.2 Argentina

5.1.2.3 Rest of South America

5.1.3 Asia – Pacific

5.1.3.1 China

5.1.3.2 India

5.1.3.3 Singapore

5.1.3.4 Rest of Asia – Pacific

5.1.4 Europe

5.1.4.1 Germany

5.1.4.2 United Kingdom

5.1.4.3 France

5.1.4.4 Greece

5.1.4.5 Russia

5.1.4.6 Rest of Europe

5.1.5 Africa

5.1.5.1 Ethipoia

5.1.5.2 Egypt

5.1.5.3 Nigeria

5.1.5.4 Rest of Africa

5.1.6 Middle East

5.1.6.1 Turkey

5.1.6.2 Israel

5.1.6.3 Iran

5.1.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.1.6.5 Jordan

5.1.6.6 Lebanon

5.1.6.7 United Arab Emirates

5.1.6.8 Rest of Middle East

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Vendor Market Share

6.2 Mergers and Acquisitions

6.3 Company Profiles

6.3.1 Sunshine International Foods, Inc.

6.3.2 Kevala International LLC

6.3.3 Prince Tahina Manufacture Ltd

6.3.4 R.J.M. Food Industries Ltd

6.3.5 Al Wadi Al Akhdar Sal

6.3.6 Al Yaman Factories

6.3.7 Al Kanater

6.3.8 El Rashidi El Mizan

6.3.9 Halwani

6.3.10 Haitoglou Bros SA

6.3.11 MounirBissat

6.3.12 Narin BYS Holding

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

