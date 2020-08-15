The “Organic Seeds Market” report 2020 provides information for market players, stakeholders, investors, and business strategists to achieve a leading position in the market. It maintains the record of Unusual growth strategies adopted by various companies that are creating new standards for competition in the global Organic Seeds market. Businesses around the world are aiming at increasing their profit margin and establishing a stronghold in the global market. The impact of the prevailing regulatory scenario on both regional and worldwide Organic Seeds market is provided in detail in the report.

Organic Seeds Market Covers the Following Key Players:

Scope of the Report:

Organic seed consumption has also witnessed growth in recent years, with vegetable seeds garnering the highest share, followed by herbs and ornamentals and others. In the pursuit of healthy food, which is free from chemicals, consumer groups are turning toward outlets that sell ‘pesticide-free’ vegetables, which, in turn, is boosting the prices of the organic produce. Hence, most of the farmers are preferably trending toward small-scale organic farming, home gardening, or back yard gardening to satiate the surplus demand.

Key Market Trends:

Rising Health Consciousness and Environmental Awareness

According to the studies conducted by Iko-kai Org, the higher adoption of agricultural chemicals has not only led to the reduction of harmful insects but also beneficial insects. Harmful insects have the highest resistance to chemicals when compared to useful insects. Higher dosages of agricultural chemicals at various frequencies are used to eliminate harmful insects across many parts of the world. This has resulted in the entry of agricultural chemicals into the human body system, resulting in adverse impacts on human health, affecting the autonomic nervous system, endocrine system, sense organs, and other human body parts. Consumers have become highly vulnerable to the high chemical residue content in the foods. Owing to the increase in awareness and high adoption of strategies to limit agricultural chemicals use, organic farming has gained more importance in recent years. The rising importance of organic farming and stringent regulations posed by countries to adopt organic farming are encouraging higher sales in the organic seeds market. This is expected to boost the organic seed market’s growth potential, globally.

North America Dominates the Global Market

North America is the largest organic seeds market, due to growing organic sales over the years. There are several factors like the increasing trend of home gardening, rising demand for healthy food, and favorable government regulations, which are augmenting the organic seed sales in North America. Some of the major players in North America are High Mowing Organic Seeds, Johnny’s Selected Seeds, and Southern Exposure Seed Exchange. Most of the organic sales were recorded in Canada, came from the field crops seed segment, holding almost 50% of the market share. However, most of the organic farmers in the United States are still relying on conventionally produced seeds, at least to some extent, considering them an economic alternative to organic seeds. This posed a threat to the market in the country as it may hamper the market during the forecast period.

Report Highlights:

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2024, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2024

Organic Seeds Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

