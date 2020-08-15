The “Insecticides Market” report 2020 provides information for market players, stakeholders, investors, and business strategists to achieve a leading position in the market. It maintains the record of Unusual growth strategies adopted by various companies that are creating new standards for competition in the global Insecticides market. Businesses around the world are aiming at increasing their profit margin and establishing a stronghold in the global market. The impact of the prevailing regulatory scenario on both regional and worldwide Insecticides market is provided in detail in the report.

Insecticides Market Covers the Following Key Players:

Scope of the Report:

All active ingredients that are used to control insect pests, including biological insecticides and antimicrobial insecticide, have been considered within the research scope. The market under study includes insecticides applied by owners or operators and commercial applicators, to farms and facilities that are involved in the production of raw agricultural commodities, fiber, mainly food, and tobacco. The market under study also includes crop and field applications, as well as non-crop and post-harvest use in agriculture.

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Food Demand and Need for Increased Agricultural Productivity

According to FAO, the food demand in the United States is expected to increase by 50% to 90% by 2050. The world population is expected to grow by over a third, or 2.3 billion people, between 2009 and 2050. Many factors, from climate change to outbreak of pests and lack of investment, make it challenging to produce enough food. The demand for food is expected to increase in the near future due to the increasing population, as well as rising income of individuals, in the United States. The percentage of arable land area is falling in the United States, which indicates the need to increase agricultural productivity to meet the increasing demand of the US population, as well as of the countries that import from the United States. Owing to these trends, the market demand for food is expected to increase, thereby, increasing the demand for insecticides, globally.

Increasing Insecticide Consumption in the Asia-Pacific Region

Rise in the number of resistant pests, increasing food demand, and need for increased agricultural productivity are the major factors driving the insecticides market in the Asia-Pacific region. Farmers will need to increase production by increasing productivity and using pesticides to control the damage caused by pests. Without the use of crop protection products, such as insecticides, the overall food production may decline, as due to climate changes and pests, farmers are facing yield fluctuations by about 30%. Owing to the above reasons, Asia-Pacific is the largest market in terms of insecticide consumption.

Report Highlights:

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2024, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2024

Insecticides Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Detailed TOC of Insecticides Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Drivers

4.1.1 Rise in the Number of Resistant Pests

4.1.2 Increasing Food Demand and Need for Increased Agricultural Productivity

4.2 Market Restraints

4.2.1 Strict Regulations with Respect to Insecticide Usage

4.2.2 High Costs Associated with Developing New Products

4.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.3.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.3.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.3.4 Threat from Substitute Products

4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Origin

5.1.1 Synthetic Insecticide

5.1.2 Bio-insecticide

5.2 By Application

5.2.1 Grains and Cereals

5.2.2 Pulses and Oilseeds

5.2.3 Commercial Crops

5.2.4 Fruits and Vegetables

5.2.5 Turf and Ornamentals

5.2.6 Other Applications

5.3 By Insect Pest Type

5.3.1 Sucking Pest Insecticides

5.3.2 Biting and Chewing Pest Insecticides

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 US

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.1.3 Mexico

5.4.1.4 Rest of North America

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 Germany

5.4.2.2 UK

5.4.2.3 France

5.4.2.4 Spain

5.4.2.5 Italy

5.4.2.6 Russia

5.4.2.7 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 Japan

5.4.3.3 India

5.4.3.4 Australia

5.4.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 South America

5.4.4.1 Brazil

5.4.4.2 Argentina

5.4.4.3 Rest of South America

5.4.5 Africa

5.4.5.1 South Africa

5.4.5.2 Rest of Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Most Adopted Strategies

6.2 Market Share Analysis

6.3 Company Profiles

6.3.1 Adama Agricultural Solutions Ltd

6.3.2 American Vanguard Corporation

6.3.3 BASF SE

6.3.4 Bayer CropScience

6.3.5 DowDuPont

6.3.6 FMC Corporation

6.3.7 Isagro SPA

6.3.8 Monsanto Company

6.3.9 NuFarm Limited

6.3.10 Syngenta AG

6.3.11 Sumitomo Chemical

6.3.12 UPL Limited

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

