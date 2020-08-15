The “Diabetes Care Drugs Market” report 2020 provides information for market players, stakeholders, investors, and business strategists to achieve a leading position in the market. It maintains the record of Unusual growth strategies adopted by various companies that are creating new standards for competition in the global Diabetes Care Drugs market. Businesses around the world are aiming at increasing their profit margin and establishing a stronghold in the global market. The impact of the prevailing regulatory scenario on both regional and worldwide Diabetes Care Drugs market is provided in detail in the report.

The global diabetes care drugs market is segmented by category (insulin, oral anti-diabetic drugs, non-insulin injectable drugs, and combination drugs), by segment (basal or long-acting, bolus or fast-acting, traditional human insulin drugs, insulin biosimilars, GLP-1 receptor agonists, alpha-glucosidase inhibitors, DPP-4 inhibitors, and SGLT-2 inhibitors) and by geography.

Key Market Trends:

Rising Prevalence of Diabetes

– As per a WHO report, the global prevalence of diabetes among adults of over 18 years had accelerated from about 4.7%, in 1980, to over 8.5%, in 2014.

– Diabetes prevalence has been rising rapidly in the middle- and low-income countries. In 2015, about 1.6 million deaths were directly associated with diabetes, which was around 2.2 million in 2012.

– Almost half of all deaths attributable to high blood glucose occur before the age of 70 years. WHO projects that diabetes is likely to be the seventh leading cause of death by 2030.

– Statistics prove that one in ten individuals in the world has diabetes and a rise in this trend is expected to take the situation to one in three by 2050 (according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention).

– The growing prevalence of diabetes is the major driver for the global diabetes care drugs market. Additionally, rising awareness regarding diabetes care, growing prevalence of obesity, and technological advancements are further driving the market.

The United States Leads the Diabetes Drugs Market in North America

– In 2017, the US diabetes drugs market held the largest market share in North America, due to the presence of a high-quality healthcare system and increasing prevalence of diabetes in the region.

– In the Asia-Pacific region, China and India have been identified as potential emerging markets, due to the rising diabetic population in this region.

Report Highlights:

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2024, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2024

Diabetes Care Drugs Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Detailed TOC of Diabetes Care Drugs Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Drivers

4.3 Restraints

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Drug

5.1.1 Oral Anti-diabetic drugs (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.1.1.1 Biguanides

5.1.1.1.1 Metformin

5.1.1.2 Alpha-Glucosidase Inhibitors

5.1.1.3 Dopamine -D2 Receptor Agonist

5.1.1.3.1 Cycloset (Bromocriptin)

5.1.1.4 Sodium-glucose Cotransport -2 (SGLT-2) Inhibitors

5.1.1.4.1 Invokana (Canagliflozin)

5.1.1.4.2 Jardiance (Empagliflozin)

5.1.1.4.3 Farxiga/Forxiga (Dapagliflozin)

5.1.1.4.4 Suglat (Ipragliflozin)

5.1.1.5 Dipeptidyl Peptidase-4 (DPP-4) Inhibitors

5.1.1.5.1 Januvia (Sitagliptin)

5.1.1.5.2 Onglyza (Saxagliptin)

5.1.1.5.3 Tradjenta (Linagliptin)

5.1.1.5.4 Vipidia/Nesina (Alogliptin)

5.1.1.5.5 Galvus (Vildagliptin)

5.1.1.6 Sulfonylureas

5.1.1.7 Meglitinides

5.1.2 Insulins (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.1.2.1 Basal or Long-acting Insulin

5.1.2.1.1 Lantus (Insulin Glargine)

5.1.2.1.2 Levemir (Insulin Detemir)

5.1.2.1.3 Toujeo (Insulin Glargine)

5.1.2.1.4 Tresiba (Insulin Degludec)

5.1.2.1.5 Basaglar (Insulin Glargine)

5.1.2.2 Bolus or Fast-acting Insulin

5.1.2.2.1 NovoRapid/Novolog (Insulin Aspart)

5.1.2.2.2 Humalog (Insulin Lispro)

5.1.2.2.3 Apidra (Insulin Glulisine)

5.1.2.3 Traditional Human Insulin

5.1.2.3.1 Novolin/Actrapid/Insulatard

5.1.2.3.2 Humulin

5.1.2.3.3 Insuman

5.1.2.4 Biosimilar Insulin

5.1.2.4.1 Insulin Glargine Biosimilars

5.1.2.4.2 Human Insulin Biosimilars

5.1.3 Non-insulin Injectable drugs (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.1.3.1 GLP-1 Receptor Agonists

5.1.3.1.1 Victoza (Liraglutide)

5.1.3.1.2 Byetta (Exenatide)

5.1.3.1.3 Bydureon (Exenatide)

5.1.3.1.4 Trulicity (Dulaglutide)

5.1.3.1.5 Lyxumia (Lixisenatide)

5.1.3.2 Amylin Analogue

5.1.3.2.1 Symlin (Pramlintide)

5.1.4 Combination Drugs

5.1.4.1 Combination Insulin

5.1.4.1.1 NovoMix (Biphasic Insulin Aspart)

5.1.4.1.2 Ryzodeg (Insulin Degludec and Insulin Aspart)

5.1.4.1.3 Xultophy (Insulin Degludec and Liraglutide)

5.1.4.2 Oral Combination

5.1.4.2.1 Janumet (Sitagliptin and Metformin HCl)

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 North America

5.2.1.1 United States (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.1.1.1 Oral Anti-diabetic Drugs

5.2.1.1.2 Insulin

5.2.1.1.3 Non-Insulin Injectable Drugs

5.2.1.1.4 Combination Drugs

5.2.1.1.5 By Company (Novo Nordisk, Sanofi, Eli Lilly, AstraZeneca, Astellas, Janssen, Merck and others)

5.2.1.2 Canada (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.1.2.1 Oral Anti-diabetic Drugs

5.2.1.2.2 Insulin

5.2.1.2.3 Non-Insulin Injectable Drugs

5.2.1.2.4 Combination Drugs

5.2.1.2.5 By Company (Novo Nordisk, Sanofi, Eli Lilly, AstraZeneca, Astellas, Janssen, Merck and others)

5.2.1.3 Rest of North America (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.1.3.1 Oral Anti-diabetic Drugs

5.2.1.3.2 Insulin

5.2.1.3.3 Non-Insulin Injectable Drugs

5.2.1.3.4 Combination Drugs

5.2.1.3.5 By Company (Novo Nordisk, Sanofi, Eli Lilly, AstraZeneca, Astellas, Janssen, Merck and others)

5.2.2 Europe

5.2.2.1 France (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.2.1.1 Oral Anti-diabetic Drugs

5.2.2.1.2 Insulin

5.2.2.1.3 Non-Insulin Injectable Drugs

5.2.2.1.4 Combination Drugs

5.2.2.1.5 By Company (Novo Nordisk, Sanofi, Eli Lilly, AstraZeneca, Astellas, Janssen, Merck and others)

5.2.2.2 Germany (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.2.2.1 Oral Anti-diabetic Drugs

5.2.2.2.2 Insulin

5.2.2.2.3 Non-Insulin Injectable Drugs

5.2.2.2.4 Combination Drugs

5.2.2.2.5 By Company (Novo Nordisk, Sanofi, Eli Lilly, AstraZeneca, Astellas, Janssen, Merck and others)

5.2.2.3 Italy (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.2.3.1 Oral Anti-diabetic Drugs

5.2.2.3.2 Insulin

5.2.2.3.3 Non-Insulin Injectable Drugs

5.2.2.3.4 Combination Drugs

5.2.2.3.5 By Company (Novo Nordisk, Sanofi, Eli Lilly, AstraZeneca, Astellas, Janssen, Merck and others)

5.2.2.4 Spain (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.2.4.1 Oral Anti-diabetic Drugs

5.2.2.4.2 Insulin

5.2.2.4.3 Non-Insulin Injectable Drugs

5.2.2.4.4 Combination Drugs

5.2.2.4.5 By Company (Novo Nordisk, Sanofi, Eli Lilly, AstraZeneca, Astellas, Janssen, Merck and others)

5.2.2.5 United Kingdom (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.2.5.1 Oral Anti-diabetic Drugs

5.2.2.5.2 Insulin

5.2.2.5.3 Non-Insulin Injectable Drugs

5.2.2.5.4 Combination Drugs

5.2.2.5.5 By Company (Novo Nordisk, Sanofi, Eli Lilly, AstraZeneca, Astellas, Janssen, Merck and others)

5.2.2.6 Russia (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.2.6.1 Oral Anti-diabetic Drugs

5.2.2.6.2 Insulin

5.2.2.6.3 Non-Insulin Injectable Drugs

5.2.2.6.4 Combination Drugs

5.2.2.6.5 By Company (Novo Nordisk, Sanofi, Eli Lilly, AstraZeneca, Astellas, Janssen, Merck and others)

5.2.2.7 Rest of Europe (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.2.7.1 Oral Anti-diabetic Drugs

5.2.2.7.2 Insulin

5.2.2.7.3 Non-Insulin Injectable Drugs

5.2.2.7.4 Combination Drugs

5.2.2.7.5 By Company (Novo Nordisk, Sanofi, Eli Lilly, AstraZeneca, Astellas, Janssen, Merck and others)

5.2.3 Latin America

5.2.3.1 Mexico (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.3.1.1 Oral Anti-diabetic Drugs

5.2.3.1.2 Insulin

5.2.3.1.3 Non-Insulin Injectable Drugs

5.2.3.1.4 Combination Drugs

5.2.3.1.5 By Company (Novo Nordisk, Sanofi, Eli Lilly, AstraZeneca, Astellas, Janssen, Merck and others)

5.2.3.2 Brazil (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.3.2.1 Oral Anti-diabetic Drugs

5.2.3.2.2 Insulin

5.2.3.2.3 Non-Insulin Injectable Drugs

5.2.3.2.4 Combination Drugs

5.2.3.2.5 By Company (Novo Nordisk, Sanofi, Eli Lilly, AstraZeneca, Astellas, Janssen, Merck and others)

5.2.3.3 Rest of Latin America (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.3.3.1 Oral Anti-diabetic Drugs

5.2.3.3.2 Insulin

5.2.3.3.3 Non-Insulin Injectable Drugs

5.2.3.3.4 Combination Drugs

5.2.3.3.5 By Company (Novo Nordisk, Sanofi, Eli Lilly, AstraZeneca, Astellas, Janssen, Merck and others)

5.2.4 Asia-Pacific

5.2.4.1 Japan (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.4.1.1 Oral Anti-diabetic Drugs

5.2.4.1.2 Insulin

5.2.4.1.3 Non-Insulin Injectable Drugs

5.2.4.1.4 Combination Drugs

5.2.4.1.5 By Company (Novo Nordisk, Sanofi, Eli Lilly, AstraZeneca, Astellas, Janssen, Merck and others)

5.2.4.2 South Korea (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.4.2.1 Oral Anti-diabetic Drugs

5.2.4.2.2 Insulin

5.2.4.2.3 Non-Insulin Injectable Drugs

5.2.4.2.4 Combination Drugs

5.2.4.2.5 By Company (Novo Nordisk, Sanofi, Eli Lilly, AstraZeneca, Astellas, Janssen, Merck and others)

5.2.4.3 China (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.4.3.1 Oral Anti-diabetic Drugs

5.2.4.3.2 Insulin

5.2.4.3.3 Non-Insulin Injectable Drugs

5.2.4.3.4 Combination Drugs

5.2.4.3.5 By Company (Novo Nordisk, Sanofi, Eli Lilly, AstraZeneca, Astellas, Janssen, Merck and others)

5.2.4.4 India (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.4.4.1 Oral Anti-diabetic Drugs

5.2.4.4.2 Insulin

5.2.4.4.3 Non-Insulin Injectable Drugs

5.2.4.4.4 Combination Drugs

5.2.4.4.5 By Company (Novo Nordisk, Sanofi, Eli Lilly, AstraZeneca, Astellas, Janssen, Merck and others)

5.2.4.5 Australia (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.4.5.1 Oral Anti-diabetic Drugs

5.2.4.5.2 Insulin

5.2.4.5.3 Non-Insulin Injectable Drugs

5.2.4.5.4 Combination Drugs

5.2.4.5.5 By Company (Novo Nordisk, Sanofi, Eli Lilly, AstraZeneca, Astellas, Janssen, Merck and others)

5.2.4.6 Vietnam (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.4.6.1 Oral Anti-diabetic Drugs

5.2.4.6.2 Insulin

5.2.4.6.3 Non-Insulin Injectable Drugs

5.2.4.6.4 Combination Drugs

5.2.4.6.5 By Company (Novo Nordisk, Sanofi, Eli Lilly, AstraZeneca, Astellas, Janssen, Merck and others)

5.2.4.7 Malaysia (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.4.7.1 Oral Anti-diabetic Drugs

5.2.4.7.2 Insulin

5.2.4.7.3 Non-Insulin Injectable Drugs

5.2.4.7.4 Combination Drugs

5.2.4.7.5 By Company (Novo Nordisk, Sanofi, Eli Lilly, AstraZeneca, Astellas, Janssen, Merck and others)

5.2.4.8 Indonesia (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.4.8.1 Oral Anti-diabetic Drugs

5.2.4.8.2 Insulin

5.2.4.8.3 Non-Insulin Injectable Drugs

5.2.4.8.4 Combination Drugs

5.2.4.8.5 By Company (Novo Nordisk, Sanofi, Eli Lilly, AstraZeneca, Astellas, Janssen, Merck and others)

5.2.4.9 Philippines (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.4.9.1 Oral Anti-diabetic Drugs

5.2.4.9.2 Insulin

5.2.4.9.3 Non-Insulin Injectable Drugs

5.2.4.9.4 Combination Drugs

5.2.4.9.5 By Company (Novo Nordisk, Sanofi, Eli Lilly, AstraZeneca, Astellas, Janssen, Merck and others)

5.2.4.10 Thailand (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.4.10.1 Oral Anti-diabetic Drugs

5.2.4.10.2 Insulin

5.2.4.10.3 Non-Insulin Injectable Drugs

5.2.4.10.4 Combination Drugs

5.2.4.10.5 By Company (Novo Nordisk, Sanofi, Eli Lilly, AstraZeneca, Astellas, Janssen, Merck and others)

5.2.4.11 Rest of Asia-Pacific (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.4.11.1 Oral Anti-diabetic Drugs

5.2.4.11.2 Insulin

5.2.4.11.3 Non-Insulin Injectable Drugs

5.2.4.11.4 Combination Drugs

5.2.4.11.5 By Company (Novo Nordisk, Sanofi, Eli Lilly, AstraZeneca, Astellas, Janssen, Merck and others)

5.2.5 Middle East & Africa

5.2.5.1 Saudi Arabia (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.5.1.1 Oral Anti-diabetic Drugs

5.2.5.1.2 Insulin

5.2.5.1.3 Non-Insulin Injectable Drugs

5.2.5.1.4 Combination Drugs

5.2.5.1.5 By Company (Novo Nordisk, Sanofi, Eli Lilly, AstraZeneca, Astellas, Janssen, Merck and others)

5.2.5.2 Iran (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.5.2.1 Oral Anti-diabetic Drugs

5.2.5.2.2 Insulin

5.2.5.2.3 Non-Insulin Injectable Drugs

5.2.5.2.4 Combination Drugs

5.2.5.2.5 By Company (Novo Nordisk, Sanofi, Eli Lilly, AstraZeneca, Astellas, Janssen, Merck and others)

5.2.5.3 Egypt (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.5.3.1 Oral Anti-diabetic Drugs

5.2.5.3.2 Insulin

5.2.5.3.3 Non-Insulin Injectable Drugs

5.2.5.3.4 Combination Drugs

5.2.5.3.5 By Company (Novo Nordisk, Sanofi, Eli Lilly, AstraZeneca, Astellas, Janssen, Merck and others)

5.2.5.4 Oman (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.5.4.1 Oral Anti-diabetic Drugs

5.2.5.4.2 Insulin

5.2.5.4.3 Non-Insulin Injectable Drugs

5.2.5.4.4 Combination Drugs

5.2.5.4.5 By Company (Novo Nordisk, Sanofi, Eli Lilly, AstraZeneca, Astellas, Janssen, Merck and others)

5.2.5.5 South Africa (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.5.5.1 Oral Anti-diabetic Drugs

5.2.5.5.2 Insulin

5.2.5.5.3 Non-Insulin Injectable Drugs

5.2.5.5.4 Combination Drugs

5.2.5.5.5 By Company (Novo Nordisk, Sanofi, Eli Lilly, AstraZeneca, Astellas, Janssen, Merck and others)

5.2.5.6 Rest of Middle & Africa (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.5.6.1 Oral Anti-diabetic Drugs

5.2.5.6.2 Insulin

5.2.5.6.3 Non-Insulin Injectable Drugs

5.2.5.6.4 Combination Drugs

5.2.5.6.5 By Company (Novo Nordisk, Sanofi, Eli Lilly, AstraZeneca, Astellas, Janssen, Merck and others)

6 MARKET INDICATORS

6.1 Type 1 Diabetes Population (2012-2024)

6.2 Type 2 Diabetes Population (2012-2024)

7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

7.1 COMPANY PROFILES

7.1.1 Novo Nordisk

7.1.2 Sanofi

7.1.3 Eli Lilly

7.1.4 Takeda

7.1.5 Pfizer

7.1.6 Janssen Pharmaceuticals

7.1.7 Astellas

7.1.8 Boehringer Ingelheim

7.1.9 Merck and Co.

7.1.10 AstraZeneca

7.1.11 Bristol Myers Squibb

7.1.12 Novartis

7.2 COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS

7.2.1 Novo Nordisk

7.2.2 Sanofi

7.2.3 Eli Lilly

7.2.4 AstraZeneca

7.2.5 Astellas

7.2.6 Janssen Pharmaceuticals

7.2.7 Merck and Co.

7.2.8 Others

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

