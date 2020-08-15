The “Agricultural Microbial Market” report 2020 provides information for market players, stakeholders, investors, and business strategists to achieve a leading position in the market. It maintains the record of Unusual growth strategies adopted by various companies that are creating new standards for competition in the global Agricultural Microbial market. Businesses around the world are aiming at increasing their profit margin and establishing a stronghold in the global market. The impact of the prevailing regulatory scenario on both regional and worldwide Agricultural Microbial market is provided in detail in the report.

Agricultural Microbial Market Covers the Following Key Players:

Scope of the Report:

Owing to various factors, such as rapid advancement in the agricultural sector, growth in the need for high productivity, improved crop health, and favorable regulatory policies, the agricultural microbial market is amplifying exponentially. The agricultural microbial market is now an investment area for leading agrochemical companies. Given the increasing demand for biopesticide products, several companies include bio-pesticides in their portfolio, either by acquiring products from or forming licensing agreements with small size companies or by investing in their own R&D activities.

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Food Demand and Need for Food Safety

The growing need to feed an ever-growing global population, coupled with the increasing demand for sustainable agricultural practices and the concern of the general public over environmental safety is one of the leading drivers for the agricultural microbial market. Agricultural production is likely to grow two-fold over the next 36 years, in order to meet the demands coming from around 9 billion population. Certainly, technology is expected to continue to play a significant role in this progress. Increase in urbanization and less availability of arable land are motivating farmers to adopt efficient crop-protection techniques. There has been a broader acceptance and recognition of the increasing benefits of microbials. With the amount of arable land per-person declining and expansion of population, global crop yields must increase to meet the food production needs. As a result, an increase in the demand for microbial products and agricultural production is being witnessed.

North America Dominates the Global Market

North America was the largest market share, with the United States accounting for more than half of the regional market share in 2018. The regional market growth depends on the need for land productivity of agricultural fields while keeping soil health intact. The requirement for high-crop productivity and production with high-quality, evolving agricultural practices and precision farming have been driving market growth for agriculture microbial products over the years in North America. The region is promoting the use of microbial products, in order to balance the agricultural sector growth, which is mostly opted by chemical fertilizer and pesticide required in order to sustain its large-scale productions.

Report Highlights:

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2024, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2024

Agricultural Microbial Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

