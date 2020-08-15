The “Genetic Testing Market” report 2020 provides information for market players, stakeholders, investors, and business strategists to achieve a leading position in the market. It maintains the record of Unusual growth strategies adopted by various companies that are creating new standards for competition in the global Genetic Testing market. Businesses around the world are aiming at increasing their profit margin and establishing a stronghold in the global market. The impact of the prevailing regulatory scenario on both regional and worldwide Genetic Testing market is provided in detail in the report.

Genetic Testing Market Covers the Following Key Players:

Scope of the Report:

This report includes an in-depth study of the genetic testing market. A genetic test is a test performed to identify the presence of a particular gene/s with a particular sequence of the genome. The gene/s can be identified either directly through sequencing or indirectly through various methods. Genetic testing practices are rapidly increasing in rare disease diagnostics and for personalized medicines, which in turn, is fueling the growth of this market.<

Key Market Trends:

Molecular Testing Segment is Expected to Exhibit Fastest Growth Rate over the Forecast Period

Molecular genetic testing is the study of single genes or short lengths of DNA, to identify the mutations that lead to a genetic disorder. Molecular genetic testing can be used to diagnose many of the genetic disorders, but this type of technology may not be appropriate for diagnosis of all the genetic conditions. For example, molecular genetic testing is available for diseases, such as cystic fibrosis, sickle cell anemia, and Tay-Sachs disease. The initial diagnosis of these disorders usually is established by other methods. Therefore, molecular genetic testing is subject to limitations that must be recognized when ordering such testing.

The molecular testing market is growing at a good pace. Currently, most of the molecular tests involve either PCR or FISH. In addition, the microarray technology has made it possible to evaluate thousands of loci, which is extensively used for expression analysis, targeted to specific cell signaling pathways, and for metabolic pathways for pathological characterization of tumors as well. The advent of next-generation sequencing has also expanded the market studied in various fields, as it has brought a major increase in throughput capacity through automation, which ultimately leads to faster turnaround time and reduction in costs.

North America Captured the Largest Market Share and is Expected to Retain its Dominance

North America currently dominates the market for genetic testing, owing to factors, such as increasing demand for personalized genetic testing services in the region and rise in the prevalence of chronic disorders and genetic disorders. In the United States, two federal agencies have the primary authority to regulate genetic tests: the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS). In the past, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has also played a role in regulating genetic testing companies who advertised false and misleading claims about their products, but this agency currently plays a more minor role in this space.

Report Highlights:

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2024, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2024

Genetic Testing Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Detailed TOC of Genetic Testing Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing Emphasis on Early Disease Detection and Prevention

4.2.2 Growing Demand for Personalized Medicine

4.2.3 Increasing Application of Genetic Testing in Oncology

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 High Costs of Genetic Testing

4.3.2 Social and Ethical Implications of Genetic Testing

4.4 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 Carrier Testing

5.1.2 Diagnostic Testing

5.1.3 Newborn Screening

5.1.4 Predictive and Presymptomatic Testing

5.1.5 Prenatal Testing

5.1.6 Other Types

5.2 By Disease

5.2.1 Alzheimer’s Disease

5.2.2 Cancer

5.2.3 Cystic Fibrosis

5.2.4 Sickle Cell Anemia

5.2.5 Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy

5.2.6 Thalassemia

5.2.7 Huntington’s Disease

5.2.8 Rare Diseases

5.2.9 Other Diseases

5.3 By Technology

5.3.1 Cytogenetic Testing

5.3.2 Biochemical Testing

5.3.3 Molecular Testing

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 US

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.1.3 Mexico

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 Germany

5.4.2.2 UK

5.4.2.3 France

5.4.2.4 Italy

5.4.2.5 Spain

5.4.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 Japan

5.4.3.3 India

5.4.3.4 Australia

5.4.3.5 South Korea

5.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Middle East & Africa

5.4.4.1 GCC

5.4.4.2 South Africa

5.4.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.4.5 South America

5.4.5.1 Brazil

5.4.5.2 Argentina

5.4.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Abbott Laboratories Inc.

6.1.2 Bio-Rad Laboratories

6.1.3 Danaher Corporation (Cepheid)

6.1.4 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

6.1.5 Illumina Inc.

6.1.6 23andMe

6.1.7 Eurofins Scientific SE (Eurofins)

6.1.8 Genesis Healthcare

6.1.9 Luminex Corporation

6.1.10 Myriad Genetics Inc.

6.1.11 Precipio (Transgenomics Inc.)

6.1.12 Qiagen

6.1.13 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

