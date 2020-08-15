The “GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) Rigid Packaging Market” report 2020 provides information for market players, stakeholders, investors, and business strategists to achieve a leading position in the market. It maintains the record of Unusual growth strategies adopted by various companies that are creating new standards for competition in the global GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) Rigid Packaging market. Businesses around the world are aiming at increasing their profit margin and establishing a stronghold in the global market. The impact of the prevailing regulatory scenario on both regional and worldwide GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) Rigid Packaging market is provided in detail in the report.

GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) Rigid Packaging Market Covers the Following Key Players:

Scope of the Report:

The rigid packaging market is segmented by material and end-user vertical. The materials are further segmented by plastic, glass, metal, and paper whereas the end-user vertical is segmented into food and beverage, pharmaceutical, personal care and industrial.

Key Market Trends:

PET to Hold Major Share

In GCC region, the Polyethylene terephthalate (PET) segment of the market studied is estimated to expand at the highest rate, due to the high demand for PET resins in the manufacturing of bottles for soft drinks and other beverages. The demand for rigid packaging from the food and beverage industry is expected to be constant, which is also driving the demand for PET in the region.

Saudi Arabia currently recycles about 10% of its PET (polyethylene terephthalate) bottles. The recycling percentage is expected to grow with increasing focus of the government toward recycling, which, in turn, is likely to drive the demand of PET in the country.

In 2017, the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) has drafted technical regulations intended for food packages, food supplements, and food. This is further estimated to increase the demand for PET in the packaging industry.

Report Highlights:

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2024, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2024

GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) Rigid Packaging Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Detailed TOC of GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) Rigid Packaging Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.3 Industry Attractiveness Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.4 Industry Regulatory Policies

4.5 Trade Analysis – Import/Export Analysis

4.6 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.7 Market Drivers

4.7.1 Increasing Demand For Convenience Products, Due To Improving Consumer Lifestyle

4.7.2 Increasing Usage Of Plastics (Recyclable Plastics)

4.8 Market Restraints

4.8.1 Increasing Popularity Of Flexible Packaging In The GCC Countries

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Material Type

5.1.1 Plastic

5.1.2 Glass

5.1.3 Metal

5.1.4 Other Material Types

5.2 By End-user Vertical

5.2.1 Food and Beverage

5.2.2 Pharmaceutical

5.2.3 Personal Care

5.2.4 Industrial

5.3 By Country

5.3.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.2 UAE

5.3.3 Qatar

5.3.4 Rest of GCC

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Amcor Limited

6.1.2 Al Watania Plastics

6.1.3 Schott AG

6.1.4 Ball Corporation

6.1.5 Bemis Company Inc.

6.1.6 RAK Ghani Glass LLC

6.1.7 Sapin SA

6.1.8 Saudi Plastic Factory Company

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

