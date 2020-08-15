The “Folding Carton Packaging Market” report 2020 provides information for market players, stakeholders, investors, and business strategists to achieve a leading position in the market. It maintains the record of Unusual growth strategies adopted by various companies that are creating new standards for competition in the global Folding Carton Packaging market. Businesses around the world are aiming at increasing their profit margin and establishing a stronghold in the global market. The impact of the prevailing regulatory scenario on both regional and worldwide Folding Carton Packaging market is provided in detail in the report.

Folding Carton Packaging Market Covers the Following Key Players:

Scope of the Report:

The folding carton packaging is one of the most famous eco-friendly packaging solutions. The applications range from simple local store solutions to electrical equipment packaging solutions. The major users of the solutions include food & beverage sector, e-commerce industry tobacco, and household goods.

For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13999435

Key Market Trends:

Food and Beverages to Hold a Major Market Share

Sustainability has been a significant trend observed in the folding carton packaging market. With a strong pressure on the lesser usage of plastic, paperboard and paper cartons are experiencing a strong demand. Aligning to this trend, PaperWorks is launching three new coated recycled board (CRB) kraftback folding carton options, which are engineered to be cost-effective, and 100% recycled alternatives to virgin kraft, with multiple appearance and performance benefits.

Additionally, in 2018, Elopak introduced Pure-Pak cartons made with natural brown board. The new natural brown board Pure-Pak cartons are carbon neutral, and it was introduced one year after Elopak launched its fresh gable top carton made from natural brown board. Since its 2017 launch, the fresh carton has been successful on shelf across Europe for market-leading multinational and medium sized dairies.

Further, to gain consumer attention, laminated and printed cartons with graphics and well-designed labels has been a focus area for food and beverage manufacturers.

China to Hold a Major Market Share

Chinese consumers are turning to packaged goods, which provides convenience, aesthetics, and lifestyle branding. This growing demand for packaged foods products is fueling the growth of the folding carton packaging market in the country. China is one of the largest source of folding cartons, in both volume and value terms, because the country’s low manufacturing costs offset the cost of shipping these products.

Moreover, the country is also leading the way to rise in online grocery shopping among Asian countries. This growth in the online grocery shopping corresponds with the increased demand for convenience food and packaged food products, both of which add to the demand for folding cartons.

Report Highlights:

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2024, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2024

Folding Carton Packaging Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for single-user license) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/13999435

Detailed TOC of Folding Carton Packaging Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Study Deliverables

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1 Study assumptions

2.2 Analysis Methodology

2.3 Research Phases

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.2.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.2.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.2.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.2.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.2.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.3 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis

4.4 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.5 Drivers

4.5.1 Increasing Demand for Eco Friendly Solutions

4.5.2 Potential Growth in Packaged Food Sales

4.6 Restraints

4.6.1 Fluctuations in the Price of Raw Materials

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 End-user

5.1.1 Food and Beverages

5.1.2 Household

5.1.3 Personal Care

5.1.4 E-commerce

5.1.5 Healthcare

5.1.6 Tobacco

5.1.7 Hardware and Electrical

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 North America

5.2.1.1 United States

5.2.1.2 Canada

5.2.2 Europe

5.2.2.1 United Kingdom

5.2.2.2 Germany

5.2.2.3 France

5.2.2.4 Russia

5.2.2.5 Rest of Europe

5.2.3 Asia-Pacific

5.2.3.1 China

5.2.3.2 India

5.2.3.3 Japan

5.2.3.4 Indonesia

5.2.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.2.4 Latin America

5.2.4.1 Mexico

5.2.4.2 Brazil

5.2.4.3 Argentina

5.2.4.4 Rest of Latin America

5.2.5 Middle East and Africa

5.2.5.1 United Arab Emirates

5.2.5.2 Saudi Arabia

5.2.5.3 Israel

5.2.5.4 South Africa

5.2.5.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 WestRock Company

6.1.2 Bell Incorporated

6.1.3 Graphic Packaging International LLC

6.1.4 Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG

6.1.5 Smurfit Kappa Group PLC

6.1.6 Seaboard Folding Box Company Inc.

6.1.7 American Carton Company

6.1.8 Coburn Carton Solutions

6.1.9 Thoro Packaging

6.1.10 All Packaging Company

6.1.11 Quad Graphics Inc. (Quad Packaging)

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other Reports:

Orthopedic Instrumentation Market 2020 Global Growth Rate Analysis by Industry Size and Share, Future Trends, Revenue, and Demand Status with COVID-19 Analysis Forecast till 2025

Ablation Devices Market Growth, Industry Trends 2020 Size by Regions, Global Industry Share, Sales Revenue and Opportunities till 2026 with COVID-19 Impact

Fertilizer Colorant Market Growth Rate by Share 2020-2026 | Revenue Forecast by Product Type, Applications and Regions and COVID-19 impact on Global Industry

Thermal Analysis Instruments Market Share, Top Manufacturers 2020 Future Growth Rate, Industry Size, Business Strategy, Demand Status by 2026 Research Includes COVID-19 Analysis

Intraocular Lens Delivery System Market Growth Rate by Share 2020-2026 | Revenue Forecast by Product Type, Applications and Regions and COVID-19 impact on Global Industry

Text-to-Speech Market 2020: Top Key Players Analysis | COVID-19 Analysis on Global Growth Rate, Industry Share by Regions, Competitors Analysis, Industry Trends Forecast to 2022