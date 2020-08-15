The “Fluoroscopy Devices Market” report 2020 provides information for market players, stakeholders, investors, and business strategists to achieve a leading position in the market. It maintains the record of Unusual growth strategies adopted by various companies that are creating new standards for competition in the global Fluoroscopy Devices market. Businesses around the world are aiming at increasing their profit margin and establishing a stronghold in the global market. The impact of the prevailing regulatory scenario on both regional and worldwide Fluoroscopy Devices market is provided in detail in the report.

Fluoroscopy Devices Market Covers the Following Key Players:

Scope of the Report:

As per the , fluoroscopy refers to an imaging technique that uses X-rays to produce real-time images of internal organs. Unlike X-ray images, which are fixed still images on film, the fluoroscopy produces live moving pictures of internal organs, which can be viewed by the naked eye on a digital monitor. A typical fluoroscope has four components, which include X-ray source, X-ray image intensifier, imaging system, and a work station. A C-arm is an X-ray image intensifier. It is a C-shaped metal arm that has X-ray source fixed on its one end and an X-ray image intensifier fixed on the other end. The market is segmented by device type, application, and geography.

For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14099207

Key Market Trends:

The Cardiovascular Segment, under Application, is Expected to Account for the Largest Market Share, during the Forecast Period

The rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases across the world is a major factor driving the growth of the market. According to the estimates of the American Heart Association, cardiovascular diseases, listed as the underlying cause of death, account for nearly 836,546 deaths in the United States. The cardiovascular procedures require extensive fluoroscopic guidance to navigate endovascular catheters. The fluoroscopy provides excellent spatial and temporal resolution, having a limitation of exposure of ionizing radiation to the patients and staff, along with poor soft tissue characterization. In the process of cardiac catheterization, fluoroscopy is used to help the healthcare provider see the flow of blood through the coronary arteries to check for arterial blockages. Thus, owing to the rising prevalence of cardiac diseases and benefits associated with fluoroscopy, the market is expected to grow over the forecast period.

North America accounted for the Largest Share in the Global Market

North America is holding a major share for the fluoroscopy devices market and is expected to show a similar trend over the forecast period, without significant fluctuations. The United States has the largest installed base of fluoroscopes in the world. An estimated 4-10 million interventional pain procedures are performed annually in the country, with at least 50% of those performed under fluoroscopy. The major purpose of fluoroscopy is for correct needle placement, to ensure target specificity and accurate delivery of the injected drug. Interventional fluoroscopy uses ionizing radiations to guide small instruments, like catheters, through blood vessels or other pathways in the body. It has a tremendous advantage over invasive surgical procedures, as it requires only a very small incision, which reduces the risk of infection and, thus, allows shorter recovery time, as compared to surgical procedures.

Report Highlights:

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2024, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2024

Fluoroscopy Devices Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for single-user license) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14099207

Detailed TOC of Fluoroscopy Devices Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Rising Demand for Minimally-invasive Surgeries

4.2.2 Growing Geriatric Population and Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

4.2.3 Increasing Use of Fluoroscopy in Pain Management

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Side Effects and Radiation Exposure

4.3.2 Rising Adoption of Refurbished Systems

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Device Type

5.1.1 Fixed Fluoroscopes

5.1.2 Mobile Fluoroscopes

5.1.2.1 Full-size Fluoroscopes

5.1.2.2 Mini Fluoroscopes

5.2 By Application

5.2.1 Orthopedic

5.2.2 Cardiovascular

5.2.3 Pain Management and Trauma

5.2.4 Neurology

5.2.5 Gastrointestinal

5.2.6 Urology

5.2.7 General Surgery

5.2.8 Other Applications

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 US

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 UK

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Italy

5.3.2.5 Spain

5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Australia

5.3.3.5 South Korea

5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Middle East & Africa

5.3.4.1 GCC

5.3.4.2 South Africa

5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.3.5 South America

5.3.5.1 Brazil

5.3.5.2 Argentina

5.3.5.3 Argentina

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Canon Medical Systems Corporation

6.1.2 Carestream Health

6.1.3 GE Healthcare

6.1.4 Hitachi Medical Systems

6.1.5 Hologic Inc.

6.1.6 Koninklijke Philips NV

6.1.7 Orthoscan Inc.

6.1.8 Shimadzu Medical

6.1.9 Siemens Healthineers

6.1.10 Varian Medical Systems Inc.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other Reports:

Gutta Percha Point Market 2020 Global Industry Revenue, Key Strategies, Business Growth Rate by Size, and Top Key Players with COVID-19 Outbreak Forecast to 2025

Percutaneous Transhepatic Cholangiography Market Share Value 2020 Industry Top Players, Trends, Global Growth Rate by Size Expansion Strategies by 2026 Report Includes COVID-19 Analysis

Rongalit Market Share Value 2020 Industry Top Players, Trends, Global Growth Rate by Size Expansion Strategies by 2026 Report Includes COVID-19 Analysis

Plastic Tube Sealing Machine Market Share Value 2020 Industry Top Players, Trends, Global Growth Rate by Size Expansion Strategies by 2026 Report Includes COVID-19 Analysis

Cardiac Bio Implant Devices Market Share Value 2020 Industry Top Players, Trends, Global Growth Rate by Size Expansion Strategies by 2026 Report Includes COVID-19 Analysis

Commercial Ventless Cooking Equipment Market 2020 to 2022 Size, Share, and Global Growth Rate Analysis by Industry Overview, Leading Players, Market Opportunities and COVID-19 Impact on Industry