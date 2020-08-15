The “Evaporative Cooling Market” report 2020 provides information for market players, stakeholders, investors, and business strategists to achieve a leading position in the market. It maintains the record of Unusual growth strategies adopted by various companies that are creating new standards for competition in the global Evaporative Cooling market. Businesses around the world are aiming at increasing their profit margin and establishing a stronghold in the global market. The impact of the prevailing regulatory scenario on both regional and worldwide Evaporative Cooling market is provided in detail in the report.

Evaporative cooling is preferred as an alternative over the traditional cooling technologies, as it makes use of a natural process, namely the reduction of air temperature by evaporating water on it. Although it is an age-old process, it has emerged as a viable alternative to conventional air conditioning systems in areas where extremely low temperatures are not required.

Industrial Applications to Hold Major Share

Industrial applications for evaporative coolers comprise of warehouses, factories, manufacturing units, power generation, oil and gas, construction sector, and many more. The industrial sector accounts for the largest market share among all the end-user applications, driven by the large-scale deployment of both direct and evaporative coolers.

Due to the recent changes in the structure of warehouses and manufacturing units toward insulated structures, maintaining desired temperatures during summer has become a major consideration.

The strong economy, with notable port traffic, increased e-commerce activity, and key manufacturing indices resulting in manufacturing growth, are poised to drive the demand for warehouses in the United States.

Asia-Pacific to Hold Major Share

The Asia-Pacific evaporative cooling market is driven by three major countries and Japan, Australia, and India. They have been deploying these cooling systems since the 1990s. The growing data center market, owing to the increased digitization, adoption of cloud services, and penetration of e-commerce in Japan, has been a key indicator of the increasing demand for evaporative cooling in the region. Equinix is a global data center company that opened an International Business Exchange (IBX) data center in Tokyo known as TY5 in 2018. This facility accounted for an investment of USD 70 million, aimed at serving the demand from global and local enterprises, which includes cloud and content providers, as well as financial service firms, who are increasingly banking on data center services in Tokyo. All these factors have been augmenting the data center market in the region, and are expected to be instrumental in driving the adoption of the evaporative cooling in Asia-Pacific over the forecast period.

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2024, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2024

Evaporative Cooling Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

