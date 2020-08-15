The “Europe Veterinary Vaccine Market” report 2020 provides information for market players, stakeholders, investors, and business strategists to achieve a leading position in the market. It maintains the record of Unusual growth strategies adopted by various companies that are creating new standards for competition in the global Europe Veterinary Vaccine market. Businesses around the world are aiming at increasing their profit margin and establishing a stronghold in the global market. The impact of the prevailing regulatory scenario on both regional and worldwide Europe Veterinary Vaccine market is provided in detail in the report.

Scope of the Report:

The European veterinary vaccine market has been segmented based on vaccine type, technology, and geography. By vaccine type, the market is divided into livestock vaccines and companion animal vaccines. By technology, the market is divided into live attenuated vaccines, inactivated vaccines, toxoid vaccines, recombinant vaccines, and other technologies.

Key Market Trends:

Live Attenuated Vaccines Segment is Expected to hold the Largest Market Share

The live attenuated vaccines segment of the European veterinary vaccine market is believed to have the largest market size, and it is expected to witness a CAGR of approximately 5.12% over the forecast period.

All vaccines licensed for oral or intranasal administration are attenuated. These vaccines must be stored and handled properly, with strict attention to temperature, even in the lyophilized (free-dried) state. After the reconstitution, the dose of the vaccine should be administered promptly (within 1 hour) or discarded. Some examples of these type of vaccines include canine distemper virus vaccines and all canine parvovirus and adenovirus-2 vaccines.

Owing to the rising use of live attenuated vaccines, the segment is contributing to the largest market share of the European veterinary vaccine market.

Report Highlights:

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2024, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2024

Europe Veterinary Vaccine Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Detailed TOC of Europe Veterinary Vaccine Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing Incidences of Livestock Diseases

4.2.2 Initiatives by Various Government Agencies, Animal Associations, and Leading Players

4.2.3 Increasing Incidences of Zoonotic Diseases

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 High Storage Costs for Vaccines

4.3.2 Lack of Veterinarians and Shortage of Skilled Farms

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Animal Vaccine Type

5.1.1 Livestock Vaccines

5.1.1.1 Bovine Vaccines

5.1.1.2 Poultry Vaccines

5.1.1.3 Porcine Vaccines

5.1.1.4 Other Livestock Vaccines

5.1.2 Companion Animal Vaccines

5.1.2.1 Canine Vaccines

5.1.2.2 Feline Vaccines

5.1.2.3 Equine Vaccines

5.2 By Technology

5.2.1 Live Attenuated Vaccines

5.2.2 Inactivated Vaccines

5.2.3 Toxoid Vaccines

5.2.4 Recombinant Vaccines

5.2.5 Other Technologies

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Europe

5.3.1.1 Germany

5.3.1.2 UK

5.3.1.3 France

5.3.1.4 Italy

5.3.1.5 Spain

5.3.1.6 Rest of Europe

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Merck & Co. Inc.

6.1.2 Virbac SA

6.1.3 Hester Biosciences Ltd

6.1.4 Eli Lilly & Company

6.1.5 Ceva Sante Animale

6.1.6 Phibro Animal Health Corp.

6.1.7 HIPRA

6.1.8 Zoetis Inc.

6.1.9 Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

