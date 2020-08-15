The “Europe Glucagon like Peptide – 1 (GLP – 1) Agonists Market” report 2020 provides information for market players, stakeholders, investors, and business strategists to achieve a leading position in the market. It maintains the record of Unusual growth strategies adopted by various companies that are creating new standards for competition in the global Europe Glucagon like Peptide – 1 (GLP – 1) Agonists market. Businesses around the world are aiming at increasing their profit margin and establishing a stronghold in the global market. The impact of the prevailing regulatory scenario on both regional and worldwide Europe Glucagon like Peptide – 1 (GLP – 1) Agonists market is provided in detail in the report.

Scope of the Report:

The market is segmented by the drug (Exenatide, Liraglutide, Dulaglutide, Lixisenatide), by brand (Byetta, Bydureon, Victoza, Trulicity, Lyxumia), and by geography.

Key Market Trends: – Ever Increasing Burden of Diabetes in the European Region

As there is an exponential growth of the diabetes population, year on year, especially of type-2 diabetes, new innovative drugs are emerging in the market, for the ease of access to the patients.

With the increase in the diabetes population, the need and demand for diabetes drugs are expected to increase.

Other factors, such as better adoption than other therapies and government initiatives, are driving the diabetes drugs market.

Germany to Dominate the Europe GLP-1 Market

Among the studied countries, Germany is expected to lead the market, with a considerable 27.25% of the market share, followed by France.

Victoza holds the highest market share in the Europe region, and a similar trend is seen in Germany too. Victoza is a once-daily injection, used to control blood glucose levels by enhancing glucose-dependent insulin secretion by beta cells, suppressing inappropriate elevated glucagon secretion.

Trulicity is expected to have the highest growth during the forecast period (2019-2024) in the Europe region.

Report Highlights:

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2024, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2024

Europe Glucagon like Peptide – 1 (GLP – 1) Agonists Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Detailed TOC of Europe Glucagon like Peptide – 1 (GLP – 1) Agonists Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Drivers

4.3 Restraints

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Drug

5.1.1 Exenatide

5.1.1.1 Byetta (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.1.1.2 Bydureon (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.1.2 Liraglutide

5.1.2.1 Victoza (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.1.3 Lixisenatide

5.1.3.1 Lyxumia (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.1.4 Dulaglutide

5.1.4.1 Trulicity (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 Europe

5.2.1.1 Germany (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.1.1.1 By Drug (Exenatide, Liraglutide, Lixisenatide, and Dulaglutide)

5.2.1.1.2 By Company (Novo Nordisk, Sanofi, Eli Lilly, and AstraZeneca)

5.2.1.2 Spain (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.1.2.1 By Drug (Exenatide, Liraglutide, Lixisenatide, and Dulaglutide)

5.2.1.2.2 By Company (Novo Nordisk, Sanofi, Eli Lilly, and AstraZeneca)

5.2.1.3 Italy (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.1.3.1 By Drug (Exenatide, Liraglutide, Lixisenatide, and Dulaglutide)

5.2.1.3.2 By Company (Novo Nordisk, Sanofi, Eli Lilly and AstraZeneca)

5.2.1.4 France (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.1.4.1 By Drug (Exenatide, Liraglutide, Lixisenatide and Dulaglutide)

5.2.1.4.2 By Company (Novo Nordisk, Sanofi, Eli Lilly, and AstraZeneca)

5.2.1.5 UK (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.1.5.1 By Drug (Exenatide, Liraglutide, Lixisenatide, and Dulaglutide)

5.2.1.5.2 By Company (Novo Nordisk, Sanofi, Eli Lilly, and AstraZeneca)

5.2.1.6 Russia (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.1.6.1 By Drug (Exenatide, Liraglutide, Lixisenatide, and Dulaglutide)

5.2.1.6.2 By Company (Novo Nordisk, Sanofi, Eli Lilly, and AstraZeneca)

5.2.1.7 Rest of Europe (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.1.7.1 By Drug (Exenatide, Liraglutide, Lixisenatide, and Dulaglutide)

5.2.1.7.2 By Company (Novo Nordisk, Sanofi, Eli Lilly, and AstraZeneca)

6 MARKET INDICATORS

6.1 Type-1 Diabetes Population (2012-2024)

6.2 Type-2 Diabetes Population (2012-2024)

7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

7.1 COMPANY PROFILES

7.1.1 Novo Nordisk

7.1.2 Sanofi

7.1.3 Eli Lilly

7.1.4 AstraZeneca

7.2 MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

7.2.1 Novo Nordisk

7.2.2 Sanofi

7.2.3 Eli Lilly

7.2.4 AstraZeneca

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

