Scope of the Report:

Epigenetics is defined as the study of changes in gene expression, which are caused by certain base pairs in DNA, or RNA, being turned off or on again, through the chemical reactions.

Key Market Trends:

Oncology is Expected to Grow Faster in the Application Segment

In the last few years, the market has been a golden age for cancer genetics. The cost of gene sequencing has dropped low enough for researchers to read the genomes of many thousands of patients, comparing the DNA of the diseased and healthy tissues to find the mutations associated with tumor formation and growth, which is associated with cancer. The epigenetic innovations are unobtrusively crafting a toolbox for the powerful drugs to treat cancer. And the rising prevalence of cancer in the European region is expected to drive the oncology application in the European epigenetic market.

Report Highlights:

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2024, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2024

Europe Epigenetics Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Detailed TOC of Europe Epigenetics Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing Incidence and Prevalence of Cancer

4.2.2 Increasing Funding for R&D in Healthcare

4.2.3 Rising Epigenetic Applications in Non-Oncology Diseases

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Rising Cost of Instruments

4.3.2 Dearth of Skilled researchers

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Product

5.1.1 By kits

5.1.1.1 Bisulfite Conversion Kits

5.1.1.2 Chip-seq Kits

5.1.1.3 RNA Sequencing Market

5.1.1.4 Whole Genome Amplification Market

5.1.1.5 5-HMC and 5-MC Analysis Kits

5.1.1.6 Other Kits

5.1.2 By Reagents

5.1.2.1 Antibodies

5.1.2.2 Buffers

5.1.2.3 Histones

5.1.2.4 Magnetic Beads

5.1.2.5 Primers

5.1.2.6 Other Reagents

5.1.3 By Enzymes

5.1.3.1 DNA – Modifying Enzymes

5.1.3.2 Protein Modifying Enzymes

5.1.3.3 RNA Modifying Enzymes

5.1.4 By Instruments

5.1.4.1 Mass Spectrometer

5.1.4.2 Sonicators

5.1.4.3 Next Generation Sequencers

5.1.4.4 Other Instruments

5.1.5 By Application

5.1.5.1 Oncology

5.1.5.2 Non-Oncology

5.1.5.2.1 Inflammatory Diseases

5.1.5.2.2 Metabolic Diseases

5.1.5.2.3 Infectious Diseases

5.1.5.2.4 Cardiovascular Diseases

5.1.5.2.5 Other Non-Oncology Applications

5.1.5.3 Developmental Biology

5.1.5.4 Other Research Areas

5.1.6 By Technology

5.1.6.1 DNA Methylation

5.1.6.2 Histone Methylation

5.1.6.3 Histone Acetylation

5.1.6.4 Large noncoding RNA

5.1.6.5 MicroRNA modification

5.1.6.6 Chromatin Structures

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 Europe

5.2.1.1 Germany

5.2.1.2 UK

5.2.1.3 France

5.2.1.4 Italy

5.2.1.5 Spain

5.2.1.6 Rest of Europe

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Diagenode Inc.

6.1.2 Epitherapeutics

6.1.3 Illumina, Inc.

6.1.4 Merck & Co.

6.1.5 Qiagen

6.1.6 F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

6.1.7 Thermo Fisher Scientific

6.1.8 Zymo Research Corporation

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

