Europe Electrophysiology Market Covers the Following Key Players:

Scope of the Report:

Electrophysiology is the biomedical field that deals with the study of electric activity in the body. Electrophysiology includes the study of the generation of electrical activity and the effects of that electrical activity on the body. As per the scope of this report, the various types of electrophysiology products and the diseases that they target have been taken into account for the calculation of the total market size in Europe.

Key Market Trends:

Ablation Catheters are Expected to hold the Highest Market Share in the Product Type

Ablation catheters are useful in removing anomalous heart tissues, which cause irregular heartbeats. These devices work on the basis of ablation, which is a minimally invasive procedure that employs catheters to demolish the defective electrical pathways from the heart. Radiofrequency type and cryoablation type are the most commonly used ablation catheters, which are expected to have a significant hold on the market with related advancements in the technology. Radiofrequency (RF) ablation uses locally delivered, high-energy RF signals to make the scars. On the other hand, cryoablation uses extremely cold temperatures for making the scars. Sometimes, laser light energy is also used.

Report Highlights:

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2024, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2024

Europe Electrophysiology Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Detailed TOC of Europe Electrophysiology Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing Prevalence of Target Diseases

4.2.2 Technological Advancements in the Field of Electrophysiology

4.2.3 Increasing Demand for Catheter Ablation Procedures

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Lack of Skilled Professionals

4.3.2 Unfavorable Healthcare Reforms

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Product

5.1.1 Ablation Catheters

5.1.1.1 Cryoablation EP Catheters

5.1.1.2 Radiofrequency Ablation Catheters

5.1.1.3 Microwave Ablation Systems

5.1.1.4 Laser Ablation Systems

5.1.1.5 Other Ablation Catheters

5.1.2 Laboratory Devices

5.1.2.1 EP X-Ray Systems

5.1.2.2 3D Mapping Systems

5.1.2.3 EP Recording Systems

5.1.2.4 EP Remote Steering Systems

5.1.2.5 Other Laboratory Devices

5.1.3 Diagnostic Catheters

5.1.3.1 Conventional EP Diagnostic Catheters

5.1.3.2 Advanced EP Diagnostic Catheters

5.1.3.3 Ultrasound EP Diagnostic Catheters

5.1.4 Access Devices

5.1.5 Other Products

5.2 Target Disease

5.2.1 Atrial Fibrillation

5.2.2 Atrial Flutter

5.2.3 Wolff-Parkinson-White Syndrome

5.2.4 Atrioventricular Nodal Reentry Tachycardia

5.2.5 Other Target Diseases

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Europe

5.3.1.1 UK

5.3.1.2 Germany

5.3.1.3 France

5.3.1.4 Italy

5.3.1.5 Spain

5.3.1.6 Rest of Europe

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Abbott Laboratories

6.1.2 Biotronik SE & Co. KG

6.1.3 Boston Scientific Corporation

6.1.4 GE Healthcare

6.1.5 Johnson & Johnson

6.1.6 Medtronic PLC

6.1.7 Microport Scientific Corporation

6.1.8 Philips Healthcare

6.1.9 Siemens AG

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

