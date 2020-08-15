Marine VHF Radio Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2020-2026 | Standard Horizon, Cobra, Uniden

Los Angeles, United State, ,- The research study presented here is a brilliant compilation of different types of analysis of critical aspects of the global Marine VHF Radio market. It sheds light on how the global Marine VHF Radio market is expected to grow during the course of the forecast period. With SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it gives a deep explanation of the strengths and weaknesses of the global Marine VHF Radio market and different players operating therein. The authors of the report have also provided qualitative and quantitative analyses of several microeconomic and macroeconomic factors impacting the global Marine VHF Radio market. In addition, the research study helps to understand the changes in the industry supply chain, manufacturing process and cost, sales scenarios, and dynamics of the global Marine VHF Radio market.

Each player studied in the report is profiled while taking into account its production, market value, sales, gross margin, market share, recent developments, and marketing and business strategies. Besides giving a broad study of the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities of the global Marine VHF Radio market, the report offers an individual, detailed analysis of important regions such as North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Furthermore, important segments of the global Marine VHF Radio market are studied in great detail with key focus on their market share, CAGR, and other vital factors.

Key Players:

Icom Inc., Standard Horizon, Cobra, Uniden, Raymarine (FLIR Systems), Entel Group, JVCKENWOOD, Jotron, Navico, SAILOR (Satcom Global), etc.

Type Segments:

the Marine VHF Radio market is segmented into Fixed-mount, Handheld, etc. Segment

Application Segments:

, Fishery, Transport, Leisure and Recreation, Other

Regional Segments

Table of Contents

Table of Contents 1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Marine VHF Radio Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type,

1.4.1 Global Marine VHF Radio Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026,

1.4.2 Fixed-mount,

1.4.3 Handheld

1.5 Market by Application,

1.5.1 Global Marine VHF Radio Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026,

1.5.2 Fishery,

1.5.3 Transport,

1.5.4 Leisure and Recreation,

1.5.5 Other 1.6 Study Objectives 1.7 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends by Regions

2.1 Marine VHF Radio Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Marine VHF Radio Growth Trends by Regions,

2.2.1 Marine VHF Radio Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026,

2.2.2 Marine VHF Radio Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020),

2.2.3 Marine VHF Radio Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026) 2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy 2.3.1 Market Top Trends 2.3.2 Market Drivers,

2.3.3 Market Challenges,

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis,

2.3.5 Marine VHF Radio Market Growth Strategy,

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Marine VHF Radio Players (Opinion Leaders) 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Marine VHF Radio Players by Market Size,

3.1.1 Global Top Marine VHF Radio Players by Revenue (2015-2020),

3.1.2 Global Marine VHF Radio Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020),

3.1.3 Global Marine VHF Radio Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.2 Global Marine VHF Radio Market Concentration Ratio,

3.2.1 Global Marine VHF Radio Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI),

3.2.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Marine VHF Radio Revenue in 2019

3.3 Marine VHF Radio Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players Marine VHF Radio Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into Marine VHF Radio Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Marine VHF Radio Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Marine VHF Radio Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026) 5 Marine VHF Radio Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Marine VHF Radio Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Marine VHF Radio Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America

6.1 North America Marine VHF Radio Market Size (2015-2020)

6.2 Marine VHF Radio Key Players in North America (2019-2020)

6.3 North America Marine VHF Radio Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Marine VHF Radio Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Marine VHF Radio Market Size (2015-2020)

7.2 Marine VHF Radio Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)

7.3 Europe Marine VHF Radio Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Marine VHF Radio Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 8 China

8.1 China Marine VHF Radio Market Size (2015-2020)

8.2 Marine VHF Radio Key Players in China (2019-2020)

8.3 China Marine VHF Radio Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.4 China Marine VHF Radio Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 9 Japan

9.1 Japan Marine VHF Radio Market Size (2015-2020)

9.2 Marine VHF Radio Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)

9.3 Japan Marine VHF Radio Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Marine VHF Radio Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 10 Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia Marine VHF Radio Market Size (2015-2020)

10.2 Marine VHF Radio Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Marine VHF Radio Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia Marine VHF Radio Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 11 India

11.1 India Marine VHF Radio Market Size (2015-2020)

11.2 Marine VHF Radio Key Players in India (2019-2020)

11.3 India Marine VHF Radio Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

11.4 India Marine VHF Radio Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 12 Central & South America

12.1 Central & South America Marine VHF Radio Market Size (2015-2020)

12.2 Marine VHF Radio Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)

12.3 Central & South America Marine VHF Radio Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

12.4 Central & South America Marine VHF Radio Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 13Key Players Profiles

13.1 Icom Inc.,

13.1.1 Icom Inc. Company Details,

13.1.2 Icom Inc. Business Overview and Its Total Revenue,

13.1.3 Icom Inc. Marine VHF Radio Introduction,

13.1.4 Icom Inc. Revenue in Marine VHF Radio Business (2015-2020)),

13.1.5 Icom Inc. Recent Development

13.2 Standard Horizon,

13.2.1 Standard Horizon Company Details,

13.2.2 Standard Horizon Business Overview and Its Total Revenue,

13.2.3 Standard Horizon Marine VHF Radio Introduction,

13.2.4 Standard Horizon Revenue in Marine VHF Radio Business (2015-2020),

13.2.5 Standard Horizon Recent Development

13.3 Cobra,

13.3.1 Cobra Company Details,

13.3.2 Cobra Business Overview and Its Total Revenue,

13.3.3 Cobra Marine VHF Radio Introduction,

13.3.4 Cobra Revenue in Marine VHF Radio Business (2015-2020),

13.3.5 Cobra Recent Development

13.4 Uniden,

13.4.1 Uniden Company Details,

13.4.2 Uniden Business Overview and Its Total Revenue,

13.4.3 Uniden Marine VHF Radio Introduction,

13.4.4 Uniden Revenue in Marine VHF Radio Business (2015-2020),

13.4.5 Uniden Recent Development

13.5 Raymarine (FLIR Systems),

13.5.1 Raymarine (FLIR Systems) Company Details,

13.5.2 Raymarine (FLIR Systems) Business Overview and Its Total Revenue,

13.5.3 Raymarine (FLIR Systems) Marine VHF Radio Introduction,

13.5.4 Raymarine (FLIR Systems) Revenue in Marine VHF Radio Business (2015-2020),

13.5.5 Raymarine (FLIR Systems) Recent Development

13.6 Entel Group,

13.6.1 Entel Group Company Details,

13.6.2 Entel Group Business Overview and Its Total Revenue,

13.6.3 Entel Group Marine VHF Radio Introduction,

13.6.4 Entel Group Revenue in Marine VHF Radio Business (2015-2020),

13.6.5 Entel Group Recent Development

13.7 JVCKENWOOD,

13.7.1 JVCKENWOOD Company Details,

13.7.2 JVCKENWOOD Business Overview and Its Total Revenue,

13.7.3 JVCKENWOOD Marine VHF Radio Introduction,

13.7.4 JVCKENWOOD Revenue in Marine VHF Radio Business (2015-2020),

13.7.5 JVCKENWOOD Recent Development

13.8 Jotron,

13.8.1 Jotron Company Details,

13.8.2 Jotron Business Overview and Its Total Revenue,

13.8.3 Jotron Marine VHF Radio Introduction,

13.8.4 Jotron Revenue in Marine VHF Radio Business (2015-2020),

13.8.5 Jotron Recent Development

13.9 Navico,

13.9.1 Navico Company Details,

13.9.2 Navico Business Overview and Its Total Revenue,

13.9.3 Navico Marine VHF Radio Introduction,

13.9.4 Navico Revenue in Marine VHF Radio Business (2015-2020),

13.9.5 Navico Recent Development

13.10 SAILOR (Satcom Global),

13.10.1 SAILOR (Satcom Global) Company Details,

13.10.2 SAILOR (Satcom Global) Business Overview and Its Total Revenue,

13.10.3 SAILOR (Satcom Global) Marine VHF Radio Introduction,

13.10.4 SAILOR (Satcom Global) Revenue in Marine VHF Radio Business (2015-2020),

13.10.5 SAILOR (Satcom Global) Recent Development 14Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 15Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology,

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach,

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

Key Questions Answered

What will be the size and CAGR of the global Marine VHF Radio market in the next five years?

Which segment will take the lead in the global Marine VHF Radio market?

What is the average manufacturing cost?

What are the key business tactics adopted by top players of the global Marine VHF Radio market?

Which region will secure a lion’s share of the global Marine VHF Radio market?

Which company will show dominance in the global Marine VHF Radio market?

Research Methodology

QY Research uses trustworthy primary and secondary research sources to compile its reports. It also relies on latest research techniques to prepare highly detailed and accurate research studies such as this one here. It uses data triangulation, top down and bottom up approaches, and advanced research processes to come out with comprehensive and industry-best market research reports.

