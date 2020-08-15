SLAM Technology Market Overview,Outlook,Recent Trend by 2026| Google, Apple ARKit, Facebook

“ SLAM Technology Market Los Angeles, United State, , – The research study presented here is an intelligent take on the global SLAM Technology Market that explains important aspects such as competition, segmentation, and regional growth in great detail. Accuracy and preciseness are two of the key features of the report that reflect its authenticity. The authors of the report have focused on SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and PESTLE analysis of the global SLAM Technology market. In addition, they have concentrated on qualitative and quantitative analyses to help with a deep understanding of the global SLAM Technology market. Furthermore, the report provides powerful suggestions and recommendations to help players create strong growth strategies and ensure impressive sales in the global SLAM Technology market.

As part of competitive analysis, the research study includes exhaustive company profiling of leading players of the global SLAM Technology market. All of the segments studied in the report are analyzed based on different factors such as market share, revenue, and CAGR. The analysts have also thoroughly analyzed different regions such as North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific on the basis of production, revenue, and sales in the global SLAM Technology market. The researchers used advanced primary and secondary research methodologies and tools for preparing this report on the global SLAM Technology market.

SLAM Technology Market Leading Players

, Google, Apple ARKit, Facebook, Aethon, Clearpath Robotics, Locus Robotics, Amazon Robotics, Parrot SA, NavVis, GeoSLAM, Ascending Technologies, SLAMcore, KUKA AG, Gestalt Robotics, Omron Adept Technologies, Shanghai Slamtec SLAM Technology

SLAM Technology Market Product Type Segments

Visual SLAM, Laser SLAM, The eye is the main source of human access to outside information. Visual SLAM also has similar features, it can obtain massive, redundant texture information from the environment, with superior scene recognition capabilities. The early visual SLAM was based on the filtering theory, and its nonlinear error model and huge computational complexity became its practical obstacles. In recent years, with the sparse nonlinear optimization theory (Bundle Adjustment) and the advancement of camera technology and computing performance, real-time running visual SLAM is no longer a dream. Laser SLAM uses 2D or 3D laser radar (also called single or multi-line laser radar), 2D laser radar is generally used for indoor robots (such as sweeping robots), and 3D laser radar is generally used in the field of unmanned driving. The emergence and popularity of lidar makes measurement faster and more accurate, and information is more abundant. The object information collected by the laser radar presents a series of scattered points with accurate angle and distance information, which is called a point cloud. Generally, the laser SLAM system calculates the distance and attitude of the relative motion of the lidar by matching and comparing two point clouds at different times, thus completing the positioning of the robot itself. SLAM Technology

SLAM Technology Market Application Segments

Robot, Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV), Augmented Reality (AR), Autonomous Vehicles, Unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), commonly known as drone, is a type of aircraft that operates without a human pilot onboard. Its flight is controlled either autonomously by onboard computers or by the remote control of a pilot on the ground or in another vehicle. It is widely used in aerial entertainment, geological prospecting, agricultural field etc. Augmented Reality (AR) includes AR area, mapping tool or mapper. Autonomous Vehicles includes automated guided vehicle (AGV), autonomous intelligent vehicles (AIVs) and self-driving car.

Table of Contents

Table of Contents 1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by SLAM Technology Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type,

1.4.1 Global SLAM Technology Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026,

1.4.2 Visual SLAM,

1.4.3 Laser SLAM

1.5 Market by Application,

1.5.1 Global SLAM Technology Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026,

1.5.2 Robot,

1.5.3 Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV),

1.5.4 Augmented Reality (AR),

1.5.5 Autonomous Vehicles 1.6 Study Objectives 1.7 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends by Regions

2.1 SLAM Technology Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 SLAM Technology Growth Trends by Regions,

2.2.1 SLAM Technology Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026,

2.2.2 SLAM Technology Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020),

2.2.3 SLAM Technology Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026) 2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy 2.3.1 Market Top Trends 2.3.2 Market Drivers,

2.3.3 Market Challenges,

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis,

2.3.5 SLAM Technology Market Growth Strategy,

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key SLAM Technology Players (Opinion Leaders) 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top SLAM Technology Players by Market Size,

3.1.1 Global Top SLAM Technology Players by Revenue (2015-2020),

3.1.2 Global SLAM Technology Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020),

3.1.3 Global SLAM Technology Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.2 Global SLAM Technology Market Concentration Ratio,

3.2.1 Global SLAM Technology Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI),

3.2.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by SLAM Technology Revenue in 2019

3.3 SLAM Technology Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players SLAM Technology Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into SLAM Technology Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global SLAM Technology Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global SLAM Technology Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026) 5 SLAM Technology Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global SLAM Technology Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global SLAM Technology Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America

6.1 North America SLAM Technology Market Size (2015-2020)

6.2 SLAM Technology Key Players in North America (2019-2020)

6.3 North America SLAM Technology Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 North America SLAM Technology Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 7 Europe

7.1 Europe SLAM Technology Market Size (2015-2020)

7.2 SLAM Technology Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)

7.3 Europe SLAM Technology Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe SLAM Technology Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 8 China

8.1 China SLAM Technology Market Size (2015-2020)

8.2 SLAM Technology Key Players in China (2019-2020)

8.3 China SLAM Technology Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.4 China SLAM Technology Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 9 Japan

9.1 Japan SLAM Technology Market Size (2015-2020)

9.2 SLAM Technology Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)

9.3 Japan SLAM Technology Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan SLAM Technology Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 10Key Players Profiles

10.1 Google,

10.1.1 Google Company Details,

10.1.2 Google Business Overview and Its Total Revenue,

10.1.3 Google SLAM Technology Introduction,

10.1.4 Google Revenue in SLAM Technology Business (2015-2020)),

10.1.5 Google Recent Development

10.2 Apple ARKit,

10.2.1 Apple ARKit Company Details,

10.2.2 Apple ARKit Business Overview and Its Total Revenue,

10.2.3 Apple ARKit SLAM Technology Introduction,

10.2.4 Apple ARKit Revenue in SLAM Technology Business (2015-2020),

10.2.5 Apple ARKit Recent Development

10.3 Facebook,

10.3.1 Facebook Company Details,

10.3.2 Facebook Business Overview and Its Total Revenue,

10.3.3 Facebook SLAM Technology Introduction,

10.3.4 Facebook Revenue in SLAM Technology Business (2015-2020),

10.3.5 Facebook Recent Development

10.4 Aethon,

10.4.1 Aethon Company Details,

10.4.2 Aethon Business Overview and Its Total Revenue,

10.4.3 Aethon SLAM Technology Introduction,

10.4.4 Aethon Revenue in SLAM Technology Business (2015-2020),

10.4.5 Aethon Recent Development

10.5 Clearpath Robotics,

10.5.1 Clearpath Robotics Company Details,

10.5.2 Clearpath Robotics Business Overview and Its Total Revenue,

10.5.3 Clearpath Robotics SLAM Technology Introduction,

10.5.4 Clearpath Robotics Revenue in SLAM Technology Business (2015-2020),

10.5.5 Clearpath Robotics Recent Development

10.6 Locus Robotics,

10.6.1 Locus Robotics Company Details,

10.6.2 Locus Robotics Business Overview and Its Total Revenue,

10.6.3 Locus Robotics SLAM Technology Introduction,

10.6.4 Locus Robotics Revenue in SLAM Technology Business (2015-2020),

10.6.5 Locus Robotics Recent Development

10.7 Amazon Robotics,

10.7.1 Amazon Robotics Company Details,

10.7.2 Amazon Robotics Business Overview and Its Total Revenue,

10.7.3 Amazon Robotics SLAM Technology Introduction,

10.7.4 Amazon Robotics Revenue in SLAM Technology Business (2015-2020),

10.7.5 Amazon Robotics Recent Development

10.8 Parrot SA,

10.8.1 Parrot SA Company Details,

10.8.2 Parrot SA Business Overview and Its Total Revenue,

10.8.3 Parrot SA SLAM Technology Introduction,

10.8.4 Parrot SA Revenue in SLAM Technology Business (2015-2020),

10.8.5 Parrot SA Recent Development

10.9 NavVis,

10.9.1 NavVis Company Details,

10.9.2 NavVis Business Overview and Its Total Revenue,

10.9.3 NavVis SLAM Technology Introduction,

10.9.4 NavVis Revenue in SLAM Technology Business (2015-2020),

10.9.5 NavVis Recent Development

10.10 GeoSLAM,

10.10.1 GeoSLAM Company Details,

10.10.2 GeoSLAM Business Overview and Its Total Revenue,

10.10.3 GeoSLAM SLAM Technology Introduction,

10.10.4 GeoSLAM Revenue in SLAM Technology Business (2015-2020),

10.10.5 GeoSLAM Recent Development

10.11 Ascending Technologies,

10.11.1 Ascending Technologies Company Details,

10.11.2 Ascending Technologies Business Overview and Its Total Revenue,

10.11.3 Ascending Technologies SLAM Technology Introduction,

10.11.4 Ascending Technologies Revenue in SLAM Technology Business (2015-2020),

10.11.5 Ascending Technologies Recent Development

10.12 SLAMcore,

10.12.1 SLAMcore Company Details,

10.12.2 SLAMcore Business Overview and Its Total Revenue,

10.12.3 SLAMcore SLAM Technology Introduction,

10.12.4 SLAMcore Revenue in SLAM Technology Business (2015-2020),

10.12.5 SLAMcore Recent Development

10.13 KUKA AG,

10.13.1 KUKA AG Company Details,

10.13.2 KUKA AG Business Overview and Its Total Revenue,

10.13.3 KUKA AG SLAM Technology Introduction,

10.13.4 KUKA AG Revenue in SLAM Technology Business (2015-2020),

10.13.5 KUKA AG Recent Development

10.14 Gestalt Robotics,

10.14.1 Gestalt Robotics Company Details,

10.14.2 Gestalt Robotics Business Overview and Its Total Revenue,

10.14.3 Gestalt Robotics SLAM Technology Introduction,

10.14.4 Gestalt Robotics Revenue in SLAM Technology Business (2015-2020),

10.14.5 Gestalt Robotics Recent Development

10.15 Omron Adept Technologies,

10.15.1 Omron Adept Technologies Company Details,

10.15.2 Omron Adept Technologies Business Overview and Its Total Revenue,

10.15.3 Omron Adept Technologies SLAM Technology Introduction,

10.15.4 Omron Adept Technologies Revenue in SLAM Technology Business (2015-2020),

10.15.5 Omron Adept Technologies Recent Development

10.16 Shanghai Slamtec,

10.16.1 Shanghai Slamtec Company Details,

10.16.2 Shanghai Slamtec Business Overview and Its Total Revenue,

10.16.3 Shanghai Slamtec SLAM Technology Introduction,

10.16.4 Shanghai Slamtec Revenue in SLAM Technology Business (2015-2020),

10.16.5 Shanghai Slamtec Recent Development 11Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 12Appendix

12.1 Research Methodology,

12.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach,

12.1.2 Data Source

12.2 Disclaimer

12.3 Author Details

Report Objectives

• To carefully analyze and estimate the size of the global SLAM Technology market.

• To clearly segment the global SLAM Technology market and estimate the market size of the segments.

• To provide details about key strategies adopted by leading players of the global SLAM Technology market.

• To help readers understand the current and future market scenarios.

• To provide information about the latest trends of the global SLAM Technology market and its key segments.

• To assess the contribution of each region or country to the global SLAM Technology market.

• To provide information on important drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the global SLAM Technology market.

• To accurately calculate the market shares of key segments, regions, and companies in the global SLAM Technology market.

