Fix My Home Inc: A Top Rated Damage Restoration Company

Torrance, CA – When disasters occur, Americans look for a damage restoration contractor they can trust to help them deal with the situation. They want a company that’s there to help them no matter what day or time it is. They want someone who can offer them comprehensive solutions and top-notch customer service. They want a restoration contractor that’s experienced. Whether they need water damage restoration, biohazard cleanup, or mold damage restoration. And they want a reputable contractor, who won’t overcharge them for the job. That is the reason why so many people in Torrance the entire Los Angeles metro area rely on trustworthy and experienced professionals from Fix My Home Inc.

With the intent to provide insight into their services, one of the experts from Fix My Home team in a recent interview stated, “Everything we do is set around our customer’s requirements, which is why we are fully dedicated to offering exceptional customer service to everyone we work with. We ensure that close attention is given to every detail. Our expert water or mold damage restoration team maintains high standards during the cleanup services. So, the clients never have to second guess the job done by them.”

Fix My Home, Inc. is a 5 star rated restoration contractor, with close to 100, 5 star customer reviews, They are also an accredited BBB business and IICRC Certified. Headquartered in Torrance, CA they have helped countless residential and commercial customers deal with water damage restoration, mold remediation and biohazard cleanup. The skilled water removal specialists from their team offer customers everything needed related to water damage and restoration needs. Fully licensed and insured, their highly trained technicians offer a full assessment of the damage that occurred due to the calamity. After the assessment, they begin removing water and dehumidifying the area. They even take care of damaged carpet and removal of debris from the flooring. Furthermore, decontamination, flood cleanup, deodorization, basement drying sewage clean-up, and sanitizing services are all available from the technicians from Fix My Home Inc.

Shedding further light on their flood cleanup services, a senior technician further added, “The professionals at the company are aware that water can severely damage any property. So, we offer other services, like mold removal and prevention, crawl space cleanup, treatment for smoke or fire damage, leak detection and air duct cleaning. No matter what sort of problem or restoration is required, customers can rely on the experience of the professionals in our company.”

Catering to the diverse water damage restoration requirements of residential and commercial property owners for many years, Fix My Home Inc. has now become a name to reckon with in Torrance and the entire LA metro area. For those who are looking for affordable and high-quality water damage restoration services, do visit their official website www.fixmyhomeinc.com.

About Fix My Home Inc.:

Fix My Home Inc. was established in 2015 to focus on offering environmental testing, inspection services and damage restoration to both residential and commercial customers. From understanding your requirements of water damage restoration and cleanup of the property and aftercare services, we are sure of everything we do. We take care of even the smallest details mentioned by the clients. That’s what has made us such a popular choice for water damage restoration. Torrance is our home. And our goal is to always offer our neighbors the best restoration services possible, with full compassion and understanding of their needs.

