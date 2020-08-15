Self-Service Portal Market Forecasted To Surpass The Value Of US$ XX Mn/Bn By 2018 – 2028
New Study on the Global Self-Service Portal Market by PMR
Persistence Market Research recently published a market study that sheds light on the growth prospects of the global Self-Service Portal market during the forecast period (20XX-20XX). In addition, the report also includes a detailed analysis of the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the future prospects of the Self-Service Portal market. The report provides a thorough evaluation of the latest trends, market drivers, opportunities, and challenges within the global Self-Service Portal market to assist our clients arrive at beneficial business decisions.
As per the report, the global Self-Service Portal market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the stipulated timeframe owing to a range of factors including, favorable government policies, and growing awareness related to the Self-Service Portal , surge in research and development and more.
Resourceful insights enclosed in the report:
- Accurate assessment of the growth trajectory of the global Self-Service Portal market post the COVID-19 pandemic
- In-depth analysis of the marketing, sales, promotional strategies adopted by prominent market players
- The domestic and international presence of different players in the Self-Service Portal market
- A thorough analysis of the supply-demand trends in different regions and the impact of the COVID-19 on the same
- Manufacturing/production prowess of various players operating in the Self-Service Portal market
Competitive Outlook
The competitive outlook section provides valuable information related to the different companies operating in the current Self-Service Portal market landscape. The market share, product portfolio, pricing strategy, sales and distribution channels of each company is discussed in the report.
Prominent players covered in the report are:
Regional Assessment
The presented market study touches upon the market scenario in different regions and provides a deep understanding of the influence of micro and macro-economic factors on the prospects of the market in each region.
Key Players
Examples of some of the key players in the global self-service portal market are HappyFox Inc., MYOB Technology Ptv Ltd., Zendesk, Meemim Inc., Kayako, Freshworks Inc., Zoho Corp., BMC Software Inc., and Freshworks Inc., among others.
Self-Service Portal Market: Regional Overview
North America and Western Europe are expected to have major shares in the global self-service portal market. The U.S. is expected to have a huge adoption of self-service portal due to the high concern about customer relationship and the availability of advanced IT infrastructure. SEA and Other APAC countries are expected to have high Y-o-Y growth during the forecast period due to continuous developments in emerging countries such as India and China.
The report covers exhaustive analysis on:
Self-Service Portal Market Segments
- Market Dynamics
- Historical Actual Market Size, 2013 – 2017
- Market Size & Forecast 2018 to 2028
- Value Chain
- Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges
- Competition & Companies involved
- Market Drivers and Restraints
Regional analysis for Self-Service Portal Market includes development in the following regions:
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Others
- Western Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Spain
- Italy
- Nordic
- BENELUX
- Rest of Western Europe
- Eastern Europe
- Russia
- Poland
- Rest of Eastern Europe
- SEA and Other APAC
- Australia and New Zealand (ANZ)
- India
- ASEAN
- Rest of SEA
- Japan
- China
- Middle East and Africa
- GCC Countries
- Other Middle East
- North Africa
- South Africa
- Others
The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.
Report Highlights:
- Detailed overview of parent market
- Changing market dynamics of the industry
- In-depth market segmentation
- Historical, current and projected market size in terms of value
- Recent industry trends and developments
- Competitive landscape
- Strategies of key players and product offerings
- Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth
- A neutral perspective towards market performance
- Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint
The market report addresses the following queries related to the Self-Service Portal market:
- What is the estimated value of the global Self-Service Portal market in 2020?
- Which region is expected to present a range of opportunities to market players in the Self-Service Portal market after the COVID-19 pandemic?
- Which recent market trends are likely to accelerate the growth of the Self-Service Portal market in the upcoming years?
- Which end-use industry is expected to hold the maximum market share in the Self-Service Portal market?
- What are the recent mergers and acquisitions that have taken place in the Self-Service Portal market?