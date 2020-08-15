Self-Service Portal Market Forecasted To Surpass The Value Of US$ XX Mn/Bn By 2018 – 2028

New Study on the Global Self-Service Portal Market by PMR

Persistence Market Research recently published a market study that sheds light on the growth prospects of the global Self-Service Portal market during the forecast period (20XX-20XX). In addition, the report also includes a detailed analysis of the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the future prospects of the Self-Service Portal market.

As per the report, the global Self-Service Portal market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the stipulated timeframe owing to a range of factors including, favorable government policies, and growing awareness related to the Self-Service Portal , surge in research and development and more.

Key Players

Examples of some of the key players in the global self-service portal market are HappyFox Inc., MYOB Technology Ptv Ltd., Zendesk, Meemim Inc., Kayako, Freshworks Inc., Zoho Corp., BMC Software Inc., and Freshworks Inc., among others.

Self-Service Portal Market: Regional Overview

North America and Western Europe are expected to have major shares in the global self-service portal market. The U.S. is expected to have a huge adoption of self-service portal due to the high concern about customer relationship and the availability of advanced IT infrastructure. SEA and Other APAC countries are expected to have high Y-o-Y growth during the forecast period due to continuous developments in emerging countries such as India and China.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Self-Service Portal Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2013 – 2017

Market Size & Forecast 2018 to 2028

Value Chain

Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis for Self-Service Portal Market includes development in the following regions:

North America US Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others

Western Europe Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Nordic BENELUX Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Russia Poland Rest of Eastern Europe

SEA and Other APAC Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) India ASEAN Rest of SEA



Japan

China

Middle East and Africa GCC Countries Other Middle East North Africa South Africa Others



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

