Self-Service Portal Market Forecasted To Surpass The Value Of US$ XX Mn/Bn By 2018 – 2028

Self-Service Portal Market Forecasted To Surpass The Value Of US$ XX Mn/Bn By 2018 – 2028

15th August 2020

 

New Study on the Global Self-Service Portal Market by PMR

Persistence Market Research recently published a market study that sheds light on the growth prospects of the global Self-Service Portal market during the forecast period (20XX-20XX). In addition, the report also includes a detailed analysis of the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the future prospects of the Self-Service Portal market. The report provides a thorough evaluation of the latest trends, market drivers, opportunities, and challenges within the global Self-Service Portal market to assist our clients arrive at beneficial business decisions.  

As per the report, the global Self-Service Portal market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the stipulated timeframe owing to a range of factors including, favorable government policies, and growing awareness related to the Self-Service Portal , surge in research and development and more. 

Resourceful insights enclosed in the report:

  • Accurate assessment of the growth trajectory of the global Self-Service Portal market post the COVID-19 pandemic
  • In-depth analysis of the marketing, sales, promotional strategies adopted by prominent market players
  • The domestic and international presence of different players in the Self-Service Portal market
  • A thorough analysis of the supply-demand trends in different regions and the impact of the COVID-19 on the same
  • Manufacturing/production prowess of various players operating in the Self-Service Portal market

Competitive Outlook

The competitive outlook section provides valuable information related to the different companies operating in the current Self-Service Portal market landscape. The market share, product portfolio, pricing strategy, sales and distribution channels of each company is discussed in the report.

Prominent players covered in the report are:

Regional Assessment

The presented market study touches upon the market scenario in different regions and provides a deep understanding of the influence of micro and macro-economic factors on the prospects of the market in each region.

Key Players

Examples of some of the key players in the global self-service portal market are HappyFox Inc., MYOB Technology Ptv Ltd., Zendesk, Meemim Inc., Kayako, Freshworks Inc., Zoho Corp., BMC Software Inc., and Freshworks Inc., among others.

Self-Service Portal Market: Regional Overview

North America and Western Europe are expected to have major shares in the global self-service portal market. The U.S. is expected to have a huge adoption of self-service portal due to the high concern about customer relationship and the availability of advanced IT infrastructure. SEA and Other APAC countries are expected to have high Y-o-Y growth during the forecast period due to continuous developments in emerging countries such as India and China. 

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Self-Service Portal Market Segments

  • Market Dynamics
  • Historical Actual Market Size, 2013 – 2017
  • Market Size & Forecast 2018 to 2028
  • Value Chain
  • Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges
  • Competition & Companies involved
  • Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis for Self-Service Portal Market includes development in the following regions:

  • North America
    • US
    • Canada
  • Latin America
    • Brazil
    • Mexico
    • Others
  • Western Europe
    • Germany
    • France
    • U.K.
    • Spain
    • Italy
    • Nordic
    • BENELUX
    • Rest of Western Europe
  • Eastern Europe
    • Russia
    • Poland
    • Rest of Eastern Europe
  • SEA and Other APAC
    • Australia and New Zealand (ANZ)
    • India
    • ASEAN
    • Rest of SEA
  • Japan
  • China
  • Middle East and Africa
    • GCC Countries
    • Other Middle East
    • North Africa
    • South Africa
    • Others

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

  • Detailed overview of parent market
  • Changing market dynamics of the industry
  • In-depth market segmentation
  • Historical, current and projected market size in terms of value
  • Recent industry trends and developments
  • Competitive landscape
  • Strategies of key players and product offerings
  • Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth
  • A neutral perspective towards market performance
  • Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

The market report addresses the following queries related to the Self-Service Portal market:

  1. What is the estimated value of the global Self-Service Portal market in 2020?
  2. Which region is expected to present a range of opportunities to market players in the Self-Service Portal market after the COVID-19 pandemic?
  3. Which recent market trends are likely to accelerate the growth of the Self-Service Portal market in the upcoming years?
  4. Which end-use industry is expected to hold the maximum market share in the Self-Service Portal market?
  5. What are the recent mergers and acquisitions that have taken place in the Self-Service Portal market?