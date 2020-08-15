Geogrid Market 2020 Opportunities, Covid-19 Impact Analysis, Challenges, Key Players, End User, Demand And Forecasts To 2026

The global geogrid market was valued at $0.8 billion in 2018, and is projected to reach $1.8 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 9.9% from 2019 to 2026. Geogrid is a geo-synthetic material formed by joining intersecting ribs and is used to stabilize terrain. Geogrids are mainly made up of polymers such as polypropylene, high-density polyethylene, and polyester. They are used as a base reinforcement, to reinforce retaining walls, and subsoils below roads or structures. These are available in three types such as homogeneous-type geogrid, textile-like geogrid, and laser-made geogrid.

The digging up of sub-grade from other area and then filling up the required area with that soil is a very time taking and expensive practice. Geogrids are used as a replacement material for this practice. Its remarkable property, such as minimal elongation with high tensile strength and tensile modulus makes it applicable to be used as a reinforcement material.

Increase in the infrastructure developmental activities in emerging countries has led to rise in demand for geogrids in the market. Geogrids exceptional properties such as light weight, easy handling, and high temperature stability are the other key drivers of the market. Reduction in maintenance cycles and cost with the utilization of geogrid is expected to propel the market growth during the forecast period. However, lack of skilled workforce in developing economies hinders the growth of the global geogrid market. Increase in awareness and surge in number of R&D activities toward geogrid are the factors projected to create opportunities for market players during the forecast period.

The global geogrid market is segmented into application and region. By application, the global geogrid market is classified into road industry, railroad stabilization, soil reinforcement & others. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– The report provides an extensive qualitative and quantitative analysis of the current trends and future estimations of the global geogrid market from 2019 to 2026 to determine the prevailing opportunities.

– A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the growth of the market is provided

– Estimations and forecast are based on factors impacting the market growth, in terms of both value and volume.

– Profiles of leading players operating in the market are provided to understand the global competitive scenario.

– The report provides extensive qualitative insights on the significant segments and regions exhibiting favorable geogrid market growth.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Application

– Road Industry

– Railroad Stabilization

– Soil Reinforcement

– Others

By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o UK

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o Australia

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Brazil

o Turkey

o South Africa

o Rest of LAMEA

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

– ACE Geosynthetics

– Glen Raven Inc.

– Huesker Synthetic GmbH

– Low & Bonar PLC

– Maccaferri Group-SECI SpA

– Naue GmbH & Co. Kg

– Tenax SPA

– Koninklijke Ten Cate

– B.V., Tensar

– Wrekin Products.

Continue…

