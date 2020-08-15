Meningococcal Vaccine Market 2020: Global Industry Share, Trends, Size, Growth Insights By Top Key Players, Demand And Forecast Research To 2026

The global meningococcal vaccine market was valued at $1,935.5 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $4,192.5 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 9.5% from 2019 to 2026. Invasive meningococcal disease (IMD) is a bacterial infection caused by a gram-negative coccus, Neisseria meningitidis, which includes spectrum of infections including meningitis, bacteremia (meningococcemia), and bacteremia pneumonia. Although meningococcal disease is rare but is associated with high fatality of up to 50% if left untreated and often results in serious complications thereafter. Meningococcal meningitis results in infection of the lining of the brain and spinal cord and also has a potential to cause large epidemics as well as endemics.

The disease is generally transmitted through direct contact with droplets of respiratory or throat secretions from patients or asymptomatic carriers. Various serotypes of N. meningitidis are included in 12 serogroups of which only 5 serogroups including A, B, C, W, and Y are responsible for the majority of disease worldwide. However, circulation of these serogroups is highly unpredictable and varies over time across age groups and geographies. Vaccines for each of these serogroups are available in the market.

It is estimated that the meningococcal vaccine market is expected to experience significant market growth during the forecast period as there has been an increase in adoption in several countries across the globe in their national immunization programs. In addition, surge in meningococcal outbreaks in several countries has led to upsurge in demand for meningococcal vaccines, which further facilitate the growth of the market.

However, stringent government regulations for the approval of new vaccines and recall of several products due to contamination are expected to impede the market growth. In contrast, high population base in emerging markets and global increase in healthcare spending provides significant growth opportunities for the meningococcal vaccine market.

The global meningococcal vaccine market is segmented on the basis of serogroup, vaccine type, end user, and region.

The serogroups covered in the study include MenACWY, MenB/BC, MenC, MenAC, and MenA. Depending on vaccine type, the market is classified into conjugate, polysaccharide, and subcapsular. According to end user, the market is segmented into pediatric, adults, and travelers. By region, the market is studied across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (the UK, Germany, France, the Netherlands, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Australia, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa).

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– The study provides an in-depth analysis of the market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

– It offers a quantitative analysis from 2018 to 2026, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

– A comprehensive analysis of all the geographical regions is provided to determine the existing opportunities.

– The profiles and growth strategies of the key players are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the global market.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Vaccine Serotype

– MenACWY

– MenB & MenBC

– MenC

– MenA

– MenAC

By Vaccine Type

– Conjugate

– Polysaccharide

– Subcapsular

By End User

– Pediatric

– Adult

– Travelers

By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o the Netherlands

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

– Asia Pacific

o China

o Australia

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle-East

o Africa

LIST OF KEY PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT

– Bio-Manguinhos

– Bio-Med Pvt. Limited

– Chongqing Zhifei Biological Products Co., Ltd.

– GlaxoSmithKline Plc

– Hualan Biological Engineering Inc.

– Incepta Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

– Pfizer INC

– Sanofi S.A.

– Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd

– Walvax Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

Continue…

