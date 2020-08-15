Why Blue world city is the best housing society in Islamabad?

Blue World City Islamabad is surely the fastest growing real estate project in Islamabad in 2019-2020. The mega project was Approved Initially from “RDA” in 2018 – 19. The massive project holds the key of future success for new property investors in Pakistan. The mega housing project is offered by Blue Group of Companies in Islamabad.

In 2018 the 5 Marla plot booking started from PKR 7 Lac for general public. Hence now the same 5 Marla plot booking in Blue World City Rawalpindi is priced around PKR 11 90,000 in year 2020.

Similarly, 10 marla plots at the beginning were around 12 Lac all over Pakistan. Therefore, the same 10 marla plot can now be sold around 18 Lac on down payments and Installments. Prices in Blue City have gradually seen a 30% increase in last 2 years. The biggest real estate and property gurus in Pakistan expect 100% rise in prices within next 2 years.

The real estate Project is Islamabad Offers different Blocks. A large selection of plot sizes and facilities are available for the customers. Mainly there are four different types of blocks or phases in BWC.

Types and Categories of Blocks and Phases

General Block (5-8-10-20-40) marla

Overseas Block (7-10-14-20-40) marla

Awami Villas (2.5 – 5) marla constructed

Blue Hills Farm Houses (4-16 Kanal)



GENERAL BLOCK “BWC”

General Block in “BWC” Chakri Road was launched in may 2018. As it was the first phase or block launched by Blue Group of Companies and Shin Jian Chinese consortium. The residential project offers

Types of Plots in General Block

5 marla

8 marla

10 marla

1 kanal

2 kanal

5 marla commercial

10 marla commercial

Blue World City Farms

Awami Complex



Installments and Payment Plan details

3- 4 years installment plan

Recent price change in Jan 2020

10 % booking discount

up to 10 % cash discount available

The recreation facilities in General Block of “BWC” Chakri Road.

Warm & Fresh Water Pools Including Spa Club

Sports & Cultural Complex

Commercial Centers & Shopping Malls

Adventure Club

3D I-max Cinema.

OVERSEAS BLOCK “BWC”

Overseas Block in “BWC” was launched in 2019.

Due to the enormous success of General Block. Also a large number of interest by overseas public was shown for a dedicated Overseas Block. Overseas Block provides most of the overseas Pakistani’s or even locals who can afford. The idea of Overseas Block was also introduced by Capital Smart City and Bahria Town. The development and construction work is almost 30% done.

Plot sizes in Overseas Block

7 marla

10 marla

14 marla

1 kanal

2 kanal

5 marla commercial

10 marla commercial

Facilities and Features in Overseas Block

Up to 120 ft wide roads

Bur-Al-Arab replica

Blue Mosque Istanbul replica

First ever sky walk in Pakistan

Pakistan’s biggest water theme park

Tourist hubs and attractions

Economic zones for business and trader community

Overseas Block Payment Plan 2019

