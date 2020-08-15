Emerging Trend And Strong Application Scope In Hydrophobic Interaction Chromatography Market 2027

Global Hydrophobic Interaction Chromatography Market valued approximately USD 270.3 million in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.60% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The increasing demand for monoclonal antibodies and increasing R&D expenditure in biopharmaceuticals are driving the growth of the market., the global hydrophobic interaction chromatography market is divided into monoclonal antibodies, vaccines, and other samples. In 2018, the monoclonal antibodies segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global hydrophobic interaction chromatography market. This large share of this segment is attributed to increasing application of mAbs in autoimmune disorders, CVD, infectious diseases, and cancer.

The regional analysis of Global Hydrophobic Interaction Chromatography Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is expected to account for the largest share of the global hydrophobic interaction chromatography market. The availability of government and public funding for protein-based research projects, increased adoption of automated purification instruments, high demand for protein biologics, and increasing R&D efforts by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are some of the major factors driving the growth of the HIC market in North America.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

Some of the leading market players include Bio-Lad Laboratories, Sartorious AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific, GE Healthcare, Tosoh Corporation, Waters Corporation, Geno Technology, Sepax Technology, JNC Corporation, KNauer, Merck KGaA, Danaher Corporation and so on.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

