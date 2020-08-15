Global Application Platform Market Size study by Software by Service by Deployment by Organization Size and by Regional Forecasts 2017-2025

Global Application Platform Market valued approximately USD 2.08 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 17.7% over the forecast period 2017-2025. Key success factors for this market are; rising importance of DevOps and Application Platform-as-Service (aPaaS) and competition from open-source alternatives is restraining the application platform market growth.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market IBM, SAP, NEC, Micro focus, Oracle, Microsoft, Hitachi, Abode system, HPE, Red hat, Akamai, Gigaspaces, Tmaxsoft, Navisite. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By software:

– Application platform

– Transaction processing monitor

By Service:

– Deployment & Integration

– Support & Maintenance

– Managed

By Deployment:

– aPaas

– On premises

By Organisation size:

– Large enterprises

– Small enterprises

– Medium enterprises

