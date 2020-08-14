Learning Management System (LMS) Market 2020 Regional Trends, Business Growth, Gross Margin Analysis and Industry Outlook 2022

Learning Management System (LMS) Market – Overview

The demand for learning systems has increased substantially, which is expected to bolster the learning management system market 2020. The information & communication technology industry reports are produced by Market Research Future, which centers on market choices for development. A 22% CAGR is anticipated to be bolster revenue worth USD 17 billion in the coming years.

The development in e-learning is anticipated to encourage the Learning Management System Market in the upcoming period. The amplifying demand for cost-effective training solutions by industries is predicted to spur the LMS market share in the upcoming period. Furthermore, the focus on training in the corporate sector is anticipated to create a favorable scope for development in the learning management system market.

Industry Updates:

Feb 2020 Mammoth and ThinkHR, leading suppliers of SaaS-based human resource training solutions, knowledge and compliance, have recently announced improvements to Learn, ThinkHR’s learning management system exploited for program management, course administration, compliance training, and reporting.

Key Players for learning Management System Market:

Some of the major players in Global Learning Management System Market includes Edmodo (California), Blackboard, Inc. (U.S.), IBM corporation (U.S.), SAP SE (Germany), Xerox corporation (U.S.), Oracle Corporation (U.S.), McGraw-Hill Education (U.S.), Cornerstone On demand, Inc. (U.S.), D2L Corporation (Canada), and Saba Software, Inc. (U.S.) among others.

Market Segmentation

The segmental insight into the learning management system market is conducted on the basis of services, deployment, application, and region. Based on the services, the learning management system market is segmented into Performance management, content management, communication & collaboration, administration, among others. On the basis of deployment, the learning management system market is divided into on-premise and cloud. Based on the application, the learning management system market is segmented into corporate and academics. On the basis of regions, the learning management system market consists of Africa, North America, Europe, APAC, and the Middle East.

Detailed Regional Analysis

The regional examination of the learning management system market consists of North America, Europe, APAC, and MEA. The North American region is controlling the learning management system market with the prime market share owing to collective awareness and increasing implementation of the learning management system by companies and therefore is estimated to develop with maximum revenue by 2022 followed by the European region. The Asia Pacific region is the fastest-growing region for the learning management system market owing to the intensifying demand by the organization for a lucrative learning system to prepare their employees, which leads to better ROI in the coming years.

Target Audience:

Hardware and software service providers

Education sector

System administrators

Network service providers

Corporate training

Government

