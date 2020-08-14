Automated Sortation System Market 2020 Global Size, Share, Industry Analysis, Emerging Trends and Forecast to 2022

Market Research Future published a research report on “Automated Sortation System Market Research Report- Global Forecast 2022” – Market Analysis, Scope, Stake, Progress, Trends and Forecast to 2022.

Industry Insights

The global Automated Sortation System market 2020 study by Market Research Future offers comprehensive analysis by saying that the market is anticipated to witness significant momentum of USD ~5,516.15 million during the years from 2016 to 2022. The growth rate is likely to be 4.22% of CAGR in the forecast period, owing to the trend of automation pandemic

and corresponding market shares of the most prominent players in this landscape. Along with this, in-depth commentary on the key influencing factors, market statistics in terms of revenues, segmental data, and regional data are equally offered in the study that captures all the facets of the evolving global Automated Sortation System Market.

Key Drivers & Barriers

The latest trend of automation has spread its wings across many industry verticals, which has generated immense popularity in the market of automated sortation. In fact, in sortation systems, automation plays a pivotal role in assisting manufactures in fulfilling their objectives related to automation. Due to automation, sortation systems have found an essential space in a range of industries, mainly in e-commerce, consumer packaged goods, pharmaceuticals, food & beverages, and logistics. The companies operating in the sortation systems market are prospective to emphasize better functionality, improving the quality, and design of their products, to cater to the growing demands of their customers.

The automated sortation system market is also rising instantaneously since a revolution witnessed in the mechanical industry. The system is designed to sort several consumer products such as post & parcels, packaged food & beverages, textiles, medicines, and others, thus deliver the packaged products on time and the right location. Other than this, sortation systems also play a pivotal role in improving the material handling capabilities of logistic service providers. Owing to noteworthy advancements happening in technology, different types of sorting systems such as cross-belts, tilt-trays, sliding-shoes, narrow-belts, and among others, seem to be available easily. All these factors are leading the market of the automation sortation market to a great extent.

Key Players

The prominent players in the global Automated Sortation System market are Daifuku Co. Ltd (Japan), Vanderlande Industries B.V (Netherland), OKURA YUSOKI (Japan), Murata Machinery (Japan), Interroll, KION Group (Germany), TGW Group (Austria), Siemens AG (Munich), Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan), BEUMER (Germany), Fives in Intralogistics (U.S.), SSI Schaefer (Germany), Equinox (Netherland), Shanxi Oriental Material Handling Co Ltd (China), and others.

Segments:

Under the segmental analysis, application and type segment the global Automated Sortation System.

The type segment is again sub-segmented among linear and loop sortation. Of which, the loop sortation system is the fastest-growing market in the forecast period. These are formed with tight radius curves to maximize space. It usually comprised of series of cells linked together on a track.

The application segment is also segmented among post & parcel sector, retail & e-commerce, food & beverage, massive airport, and pharmaceutical & medical industry.

Regional Analysis:

The geographical analysis of the global Automated Sortation System market is also being studied for the critical regions of—the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World.

At present, the market in the Europe region is going to lead the market of the global automated sortation system. Whereas, the market in Asia-Pacific is gaining high prominence in the Automated Sortation System market as the e-commerce sector is emerging rapidly and pushing the market in the Asia-Pacific Automated Sortation System market to obtain more and more valuation. In fact, rising online shopping, intensifying the consumer electronics & FMCG market, and snowballing sales of consumer products from e-shopping stores in China and India are boosting the market for automated sortation market highly in this region.

Intended Audience

Investors and consultants

System Integrators

Government Organizations

Research/Consultancy firms

Technology solution providers

Hardware manufacturers

Entertainment Sector

Sports Organization

