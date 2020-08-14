Automatic Gate and Door Opening System Market: Global Opportunities, Competitive Landscape and Industry Expansion Strategies 2023

Automatic gate and door opening system Global Market – Overview

The Global Automatic gate and door opening system market is growing with the rapid pace. Major factor driving the growth of automatic gate and door opening system market is the increasing need for automation in the residential and industrial sectors. Majorly, these systems are implemented where the frequency of closing and opening of a door is higher. Growing urbanization and increasing developments in the infrastructure are other factors driving the growth of automatic gate and door opening system market. According to a recent study report published by the Market Research Future, the global market of automatic gate and door opening system is growing rapidly and expected to gain prominence over the forecast period. The market is projected to demonstrate a remarkable growth by 2023, beating its previous growth records in terms of value with a noticeable CAGR during the anticipated period (2017 – 2023).

The Global construction industry has been witnessing the influx of several new concepts, materials, and technologies, in recent times. Entrance automation systems are one amongst them. The market for specialized industrial doors has been growing at a steady pace over the past five years and is expected to grow further at a rapid rate. Specialized industrial doors are designed to provide tightness for all accesses. Built with heavy-duty parts and counter balance systems, these doors have become a common sight in several types of industries nowadays.

Rapid industrialization and steady growth of the commercial realty sector have propelled this growth. The thrust is given to the manufacturing sector brought this product category into sharp focus. Additionally, demand is also being driven by the spurt in commercial projects, which has now spread deep into the surroundings of North America which are considered to be developed in terms of industrial automation.

Key Players:

The prominent players in Automatic Gate And Door Opening System Market are – CAME UK (U.K.), RIB S.R.L. (Italy), Aleko Products (U.S.), King Gates S.R.L. (Italy), Katres Automation (India), Proteco S.R.L. (Italy), Newturn Automation Pvt. Ltd. (India), Life Home Integration (Italy), ABA Automatic Gates & Doors (Australia), Beninca Group (U.K.) among others.

Automatic gate and door opening system Global Market – Segmentation

The Automatic gate and door opening system Market can be segmented in to 5 key dynamics for the convenience of the report and enhanced understanding;

Segmentation by Access Control System : Keypad System, Remote Control System, Face Identification Camera System, Fingerprint Identification System, Iris Scan System, Telephone Access System, Proximity Sensor System, Card Tag System and others

: Keypad System, Remote Control System, Face Identification Camera System, Fingerprint Identification System, Iris Scan System, Telephone Access System, Proximity Sensor System, Card Tag System and others Segmentation By Gate Type : Swinging Gates, Sliding Gates, Shutter System, Boom Barriers, Bollards

: Swinging Gates, Sliding Gates, Shutter System, Boom Barriers, Bollards Segmentation by Power Source : Primary Power Source, Secondary Power Source

: Primary Power Source, Secondary Power Source Segmentation by End-User : BFSI, consumer goods and retail, education, government and public sector, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, media and entertainment, telecommunication and ITES and others

: BFSI, consumer goods and retail, education, government and public sector, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, media and entertainment, telecommunication and ITES and others Segmentation by Regions: Residential, Transportation Hubs, Military, Industrial, Commercial

Automatic gate and door opening system Global Market – Regional Analysis

North-America is dominating the Global Automatic gate and door opening system Market with the largest market share due to the increasing demand for industrial and residential automation in the region. Apart from it, North America has developed infrastructure which helps in implementation of advanced technologies. Also, North America government has huge investments in the commercial sector which in result is boosting the automatic gate and door system market. Automatic gate and door opening system market in Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at a substantial CAGR during 2017 to 2023 owing to the various advantages associated with using automatic door systems and gates. Moreover, increasing development of IT infrastructure by organizations, especially in India and China that are adopting new technologies and advent of smart cities is fuelling the automatic gate and door system market. The European market for Automatic gate and door opening system Market is expected to grow at a considerable CAGR (2017-2023) due to the implementation of energy efficient programs and legislation. Also, the replacement of existing installations in the region will contribute to the market of automatic gate and door systems in future.

