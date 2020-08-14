Deception Technology Market: Trends, Competitive Landscape, Future Plans and Forecast 2022

Market Research Future published a research report on “Deception Technology Market Research Report- Forecast 2022” – Market Analysis, Scope, Stake, Progress, Trends and Forecast to 2022.

Deception Technology Market – Overview

The indispensability of security tools has increased recently especially those of tools such as deception technology. Market reports connected with the semiconductors and electronics industry have been made available by Market Research Future which generates reports on other business verticals that outlines the current market scenarios. The market is poised to achieve returns worth USD 2.3 Billion while growing at a 14% CAGR in the duration of the forecast period.

The increasing complexity of data breaches and the intensity of cyber-attacks is anticipated to boost the development of the deception technology market. Moreover, rising network security breaches are also expected to motivate the expansion of the market. The popularity of Internet of Things (IoT) trend within enterprises is anticipated to motivate the global deception technology in the upcoming forecast period.

Key Players

The prominent players in the Deception Technology Market are – TrapX Security (U.S.), Rapid7, Inc. (U.S.), Attivo Networks (U.S.), Allure Security Technology (U.S.), Guardicore (Israel), Cymmetria, Inc. (Israel), TopSpin Security (Israel), Smokescreen Technologies (India), Illusive Networks (Israel), LogRhythm Inc. (U.S), vArmour (U.S.) among others

Segmental Analysis

The segmentation of the deception technology is carried on the basis of component, decision stack, deployment and end user. Based on component, the market is segmented into service and solution. On the basis of deception stack, the market is segmented into data security, application security, endpoint security, and network security. On the basis of deployment, the market is divided into cloud and on-premise. The end-user-based segmentation of the market consists of healthcare, manufacturing, transportation, BFSI, government, and retail.

Detailed Regional Analysis

The regional analysis of market for deception technology is being studied for regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. The analysis observes that the North American region would influence the deception technology market in the forecast period followed by the European region due to the major developments in the field of deception technology observed in countries such as the U.S. and Canada. The study also states that U.S. and Canada are large hubs of start-ups vendors in the North America region. The study indicates that Asia Pacific nation like China, South Korea, Japan, India, and others are highly invested in network security infrastructure by companies in IT & Telecom and BFSI sectors. The Asia Pacific region is also anticipated to demonstrate positive growth in deception technology market by the forecast period.

Intended Audience:

Deception Technology vendors

Resellers and distributors

Technology investors

System Integrators

Government Organizations

Research/Consultancy firms

Network solution providers

Independent software vendors

Managed Security Service Providers (MSSPs)

