Wireless Power Transmission Market 2020 Key Players, Share, Industry Trends, Development Status and Forecast to 2022

Market Research Future published a research report on “Global Wireless Power Transmission Market Research Report- Forecast 2022” – Market Analysis, Scope, Stake, Progress, Trends and Forecast to 2022.

Global Wireless Power Transmission Market – Overview

The increasing demand to achieve wireless charging is changing the growth curve of the wireless power transmission market. Reports that evaluate the semiconductors and electronics industry have been made available by Market Research Future which creates reports on several industry verticals that review the market growth and prospects. The market demonstrates the potential to achieve USD 12 billion in revenue while progressing with a 24 % CAGR in the duration of the forecast.

The clutter created by the use of quite a few wires in the same outlet or nearby is a potential hazard for mishaps. The sleekness of wireless chargers is gaining popularity globally with major consumer electronics manufacturers offering it as a charging accessory. The advances achieved in semiconductor technology have laid the foundation for the use of wireless power transmitters as a quality accessory which will aid in the expansion of the market share in the coming years.

Industry Updates:

Feb 2019 Rohm has recently declared the development of an automotive wireless-charging solution with unified near-field communication (NFC). It combines STMicroelectronics’ NFC Reader IC (ST25R3914) with Rohm’s automotive-grade (AEC-Q100 qualified) wireless power transmission control IC (BD57121MUF-M) and 8-bit microcontroller (STM8A series).

Key Players

The key players of global Wireless Power Transmission Market report include Ossia, Inc. (U.S.), Wi-Charge Ltd. (Israel), Energous Corporation (U.S.), Humavox Ltd. (Israel), Fulton Innovation LLC (U.S.), Qualcomm Inc. (U.S.), Texas Instruments Inc. (U.S.), Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (U.S.), Semtech Corp. (U.S.), Toshiba Corp. (Japan) and others.

Segmental Analysis

The analysis of the segments of the wireless power transmission market has been carried out on the basis of technology, transmitter, receiver, and region. On the basis of technology, the wireless power transmission market has been segmented into Magnetic Resonance, Inductive, Conductive, RF among others. On the basis of receiver, the wireless power transmission market is segmented into gadgets, smartphones, and wearable electronics among others. Based on the transmitter the wireless power transmission market consists of electric vehicle charging, standalone charger, industrial and industrial among others. The segmentation of the wireless power transmission market on the basis of geography comprises of Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and rest of the world. By transmitter, the wireless power transmission market can be segmented into industrial and automotive among others.

Detailed Regional Analysis

The regions covered in the wireless power transmission market are Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and rest of the world. The North American region is accredited with the principal market share particularly in the nations such as the U.S, chiefly owing to increased investments on the implementation of wireless power technology and also lessening of the overhead installation charges. The European regional market is anticipated to expand over the forecast period as the region is one of the initial adopters of this technology and wireless power transmission is particularly used in wearable electronics and electric vehicles. Hence it is anticipated to lift the market’s growth over the course of the forecast period.

