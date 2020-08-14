CubeSat Market 2027 A Quantitative SWOT analysis By AAC Clyde Space,Berlin Space Technologies GmbH,DHV Technology,EnduroSat,G.A.U.S.S. Srl

The CubeSat term is used for miniaturized satellite made up of multiples of 10 cm ? 10 cm ? 1- 35 cm cubic units for space research. Advancements in the earth observation services and technical evolution in CubeSat are some emerging trend in the satellite industry. The key players of the CubeSat market are adopting strategic acquisitions, agreements, and partnership to grow.

Key Players:

1. AAC Clyde Space

2. Berlin Space Technologies GmbH

3. DHV Technology

4. EnduroSat

5. G.A.U.S.S. Srl

6. GomSpace A/S

7. L3Harris Technologies Inc

8. Pumpkin Inc.

9. Surrey Satellite Technology Limited

10. CU Aerospace, L.L.C.

The CubeSat market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as increasing popularity of the CubeSat due to low cost compared to conventional satellites. New application areas of CubeSat are further expected to fuel the growth of the CubeSat market. However, the lack of launch vehicles may hinder the market growth during the forecast period. On the other hand, technological innovations in batteries are likely to provide excellent growth opportunities to the players involved in the CubeSat market in the coming years.

The global CubeSat market is segmented on the basis of subsystem, application, and end user. Based on subsystem, the market is segmented as payloads, propulsion systems, electrical power systems (EPS), and others. On the basis of the application, the market is segmented as meteorology, space observation, earth observation & traffic monitoring, communication, and others. The market on the basis of the end user is classified as military, energy & power, maritime, agriculture, and others.

The report analyzes factors affecting CubeSat market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides Porter’s Five Forces analysis.

Key question and answered in the report include:

What will the market size and the growth rate be in 2027?

What are the key factors driving the CubeSat Market?

What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the CubeSat Market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key North vendors in the CubeSat Market?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the CubeSat Market?

