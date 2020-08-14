Recent Analysis of V2X Cybersecurity Market | On Board Security, Auto talks, Auto Crypt, Continental and Others.

Global V2X Cybersecurity Market 2020 research provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Global V2X Cybersecurity market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.

The Global V2X Cybersecurity Market size is projected to reach USD 3,065 Million by 2025, from an estimated USD 935 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 26.8%.

Top Companies Profiled in the V2X Cybersecurity Market:

ESCRYPT (Germany)

On Board Security (US)

Auto talks (Israel)

Auto Crypt (Korea)

Continental (Germany)

“The increasing cloud-based applications would drive the V2C segment in the forecast.”

The V2C segment is projected to be the largest market during the forecast period. The fact that cloud stores all the personal/private data such as driver information, driving details, location, and vehicle details, securing V2C communications is one of the highest priorities for cybersecurity companies. V2C is a technology where all the necessary information from vehicles is stored on the cloud in real-time as well as various cloud services are provided in the vehicle.

“Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest and the fastest-growing market during the forecast period”

The Asia Pacific region is projected to account for the largest share of the global V2X cybersecurity market during the forecast period. The region is home to renowned V2X cybersecurity companies such as Auto talks, Auto Crypt, and Argus Security. China is expected to be the most influential factor in the Asia Pacific V2X cybersecurity market.

“North America is expected to be the second-fastest market in the forecast period”

The North American automotive industry is one of the fastest-growing sectors globally. The region, which is home to the big three—Ford Motors, General Motors, and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles—is known for passenger cars with advanced comfort and safety technologies. It is expected that market growth in North America would be significant due to the rise in application areas based on connectivity.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type: Tier I – 40%, Tier II – 42%,and Tier III – 18%

By Designation: C Level – 57%, D Level – 29%,and Others – 14%

By Region: North America – 39%, Europe – 33%, and Asia Pacific – 28%

Competitive Landscape of V2X Cybersecurity Market:

1 Market Evaluation Framework

2 Overview

3 Market Share Analysis For V2x Cybersecurity Market

4 Covid-19 Impact On V2x Cybersecurity Providers

5 Competitive Scenario

5.1 Collaborations/Joint Ventures/Supply Contracts/ Partnerships/Agreements

5.2 New Product Developments

5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, 2017–2019

5.4 Expansions, 2017–2020

6 Competitive Leadership Mapping For V2x Cybersecurity Market

6.1 Stars

6.2 Emerging Leaders

6.3 Pervasive

6.4 Emerging Companies

7 Strength Of Product Portfolio

8 Business Strategy Excellence

9 Winners Vs. Tail-Enders

Research Coverage:

The market study covers the V2X cybersecurity market size and future growth potential across different segments such as by unit type, connectivity, communication, security, vehicle type, form, and region.The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.

