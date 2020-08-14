Managed Domain Name System (DNS) Services Market 2020-2025: AWS, Cloudflare, DNS Made Easy, GoDaddy and Others.

Global Managed Domain Name System (DNS) Services Market 2020 research provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Global Managed Domain Name System (DNS) Services market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.

The Managed Domain Name System (DNS) Services Market size is projected to grow from USD 372 Million in 2020 to USD 862 Million by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 18.3% during the forecast period.

Top Companies Profiled in the Managed Domain Name System (DNS) Services Market:

AWS (US)

Cloudflare(US)

DNS Made Easy (US)

GoDaddy(US)

Neustar(US)

NS1 (US)

Microsoft (US)

Oracle (US)

CloudfloorDNS (US)

DNSimple (US)

Akamai (US)

CDNetworks(US)

Google (US)

ClouDNS(Bulgaria)

easyDNS(Canada)

Netriplex()

No-IP(US)

PointDNS (Ireland)

StackPath (US)

Verizon Media(US)

EuroDNS(Luxembourg)

RAGE4(Ireland)

NuSEC(US)

Gransy(Czech Republic)

F5 (US)

Total Uptime(US)

“Secondary DNS server segment to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period”

Secondary DNS servers receive information from primary DNS servers. These servers contain the read-only copies of primary zone files. The process of transferring all the records in zones from primary to secondary is known as zone transfer. Zone transfer is also known as opcode mnemonic Authoritative Transfer (AXFR). The secondary DNS servers add reliability when primary DNS outages occur.

Medium enterprises segment to Grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

These enterprises face a greater resource crunch than large enterprises and require better methods to solve complexities and increase the cost optimization of their business processes. The adoption of managed DNS services has been increasing in medium enterprises across the globe, and this is expected to drive the growth of the overall managed DNS services market.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type: Tier 1 – 35%, Tier 2 – 39%, and Tier 3 – 26%

By Designation: C-level – 55%, Directors – 40%, and Others – 5%

By Region: North America – 38%,Europe– 40%, APAC– 21%,and Rest of the World (RoW)– 1%

Competitive Landscape of Managed Domain Name System (DNS) Services Market:

1 Overview

2 Competitive Situation And Trends

2.1 Agreements, Partnerships, And Collaborations

2.2 Service Enhancements

2.3 Mergers And Acquisitions

2.4 Business Expansions

3 Competitive Leadership Mapping

3.1 Visionary Leaders

3.2 Innovators

3.3 Dynamic Differentiators

3.4 Emerging Companies

4 Strength Of Product Portfolio

5 Business Strategy Excellence

6 Vendor Ranking Analysis

Reason to access this report:

The report is expected to help the market leaders/new entrants in this market by providing them information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall Managed DNS services market and its segments. This report is also expected to help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain insights to improve the position of their businesses and to plan suitable go-to-market strategies.

