Global Home Security Systems Market 2020 research provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Global Home Security Systems market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.

The Home Security Systems Market was valued at USD 53.6 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 78.9 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period.

ADT (US)

Honeywell (US)

Johnson Controls (US)

HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHNOLOGY (China)

ASSA ABLOY (Sweden)

SECOM (Japan)

Robert Bosch (Germany)

United Technologies (US)

Godrej & Boyce (India)

com (US)

Allegion (Republic of Ireland)

Control4 (US)

Schneider Electric (France)

Legrand (France)

ABB (Switzerland)

Comcast (US)

STANLEY Convergent Security Solutions (US)

Nortek Security & Control (US)

FRONTPOINT (US)

Vivint (US)

“Home security system market for condominiums and apartments to grow at higher CAGR during the forecast period.”

Owing to the increasing urbanization, the cities have started growing vertically, leading to the growth in the number of residential apartments and complexes. People in cities prefer condominiums and apartments owing to the integrated security and amenities within optimized prices.

“Professionally installed and monitored security systems to account for the largest share of the market by 2025.”

The large market for professionally installed and monitored security systems is mainly attributed to the growing concern among consumers about consistent security and real-time monitoring, and rising disposable income. Customers can entirely rely on professionally installed and monitored security systems, which are backed up with engineering and maintenance support.

By Company Type: Tier 1 = 55%, Tier 2 = 25%, and Tier 3 = 20%

By Designation: C-Level Executives = 35%, Directors = 40%, and Others = 25%

By Region: Americas = 30%, Europe = 20%, APAC = 40%, and RoW = 10%

1 Overview

1.1 Market Evaluation Framework

2 Market Ranking

3 Competitive Leadership Mapping

3.1 Dynamic Differentiators

3.2 Innovators

3.3 Visionary Leaders

3.4 Emerging Companies

4 Competitive Scenario

4.1 Expansions & Investments

4.2 Acquisitions

4.3 Agreements, Partnerships, And Collaborations

4.4 New Product Launches

The report segments the home security system market based on home type—independent homes and condominiums/apartments; system type—professionally installed and monitored, self-installed and professionally monitored, and do-it-yourself (DIY); offering—products (fire protection systems, video surveillance systems, access control systems, entrance control systems, intruder alarms) and services (security system integration services, remote monitoring services, fire protection services, video surveillance services, and access control services).

