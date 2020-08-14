At a CAGR of 10.7% | Antimicrobial Coatings Market Worth $5.6 billion by 2025

Global Antimicrobial Coatings Market 2020 research provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Global Antimicrobial Coatings Market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.

The Global Antimicrobial Coatings Market size is projected to grow from USD 3.3 Billion in 2020 to USD 5.6 Billion by 2025, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.7% between 2020 and 2025.

Top Companies Profiled in the Antimicrobial Coatings Market:

AkzoNobel(Netherlands)

The Sherwin-Williams Company (US)

Axalta Coating Systems (US)

PPG Industries(US)

Nippon Paint Holdings (Japan)

DuPont de Nemours (US)

RPM International Inc. (Japan)

Diamond Vogel Paint Company (US)

BASF SE (Germany)

Burke Industrial Coatings LLC (US)

Silver-based antimicrobial coatings market is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period, both in terms of value and volume.The increase in this segment is attributed to its high efficacy rate, long-lasting effect, low toxicity, and suitability with the industrial application.

The medical & healthcare segment is the largest and fastest-growing application. Stringent government regulation pertaining to the HAIs in the medical and healthcare sector supports the growth of the market. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the antimicrobial coatings have gained significant attention to prevent the spread of viruses and to safeguard the patient and Hospital staff at temporary built and existing healthcare facilities.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type: Tier 1: 40%, Tier 2: 20%, and Tier 3: 40%

By Designation: C-level Executives: 20%, Directors: 20%, and Others:60%

By Region: North America: 40%, Europe: 15%, Asia Pacific: 40%, and Rest of World: 5%

Competitive Landscape of Antimicrobial Coatings Market:

1 Introduction 147

2 Market Ranking Of Key Players 148

3 Company Evaluation Matrix Definition 149

3.1 Star 149

3.2 Emerging Leader 149

3.3 Product Footprint 149

3.4 Pervasive 149

4 Competitive Scenario 150

4.1 Expansion 150

4.2 Merger & Acquisition 151

4.3 New Product Launch 151

4.4 Agreement/Partnership 151

5 Start-Ups Emergence 152

6 Strategy Adopted By The New Players 153

6.1 New Product Launch 153

6.2 Development Of The End-User-Specific Products 153

6.3 Development Of New Application Areas 153

6.4 Services Route 154

