Contact Center Systems Industry & Technological Innovation: Major Players Hitting the Reset Button | Microsoft, Genesys, Five9, Avaya

AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Contact Center Systems’ market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are IBM (United States), Microsoft Corporation (United States), Cisco Systems (United States), Oracle (United States), Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise (France), Avaya, Inc. (United States), Enghouse Interactive, Inc. (United States), Five9, Inc. (United States), Genesys (United States), inContact (United States).

Contact Center System provides call and contact routing to the resource and manages the contact traffic. It also provides inbound handling and contact distribution. This software is a switch based processor system located at the third party site which can support PBX or automatic call distributor installation. Additionally, Contact center system generates reports of historical activities and contains the features such as real time monitoring, agent status lookup, viewing the number of contacts in the queue and change agent status. Rising customer preferences is causing the adoption of contact center system.

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Type (Cloud, On Premise), Application (Customer experience management, Automatic call distributor, Real-time monitoring and reporting, Log management, Risk and compliance management, Workforce optimization), Organization type (SMEs, Large enterprises), Component (Solutions, Services), End user (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance, IT and Telecom, Government, Healthcare, Consumer Goods and Retail, Travel and Hospitality, Media and Entertainment)

A View on Influencing Trends:

Adoption of cloud based contact center systems

Rising adoption of social media platform and mobile analytics

Growth Drivers in Limelight: Rising IT and telecom sectors are contributing towards the growth of this market

Need of improving business sales by knowing the customers preferences and solving queries

Challenges that Market May Face: Issues related to the data privacy may hamper the market

Stiff competition due to availability of major players



Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Some Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Contact Center Systems Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Contact Center Systems market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Contact Center Systems Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Contact Center Systems

Chapter 4: Presenting the Contact Center Systems Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5-7: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2014-2019. Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Contact Center Systems market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile. Market Estimates by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various countries (2020-2025).

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source Finally, Contact Center Systems Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.

