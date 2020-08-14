Neem Oil Key Business Segments Making Moves, a Shake Up in Market Estimates Expected

AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Neem Oil’ market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are NOW Foods (United States), SUN BIONATURALS PRIVATE LTD (India), Banyan Botanicals (United States), United Industries Corporation (United States) , Murugappa Group (India), Neeming Pvt. Ltd. (Australia), Ozone Biotech (India), Neem India Pvt. Ltd. (India), East India Distilleries Parry Limited (India), P.J. Margo Pvt. Ltd. (India).

A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Global Neem Oil Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.

Neem oil is defined as the vegetable oil, which is derived from neem trees. In addition, it is obtained when the fruits as well as seeds of the neem tree are pressed, extracting the oils. It varies in color, and also it has a strong odor. It is also used as a pesticide, particularly in organic farming. It is widely used in beauty products such as hair products, body lotions, skin creams and cosmetics. Moreover, it can also be applied to plants as a foliar spray

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Type (Seed Extract Oil, Leaf Extract Oil, Bark Extract Oil), Application (Cosmetic {Purpose Cream, Hair Oils, Tooth Paste, Bathing Soaps, Hair Shampoo, Face Pack, Dog Shampoo}, Human Medicine {Piles, Ulcers, Asthma, Skin Disorders, Chronic Diarrhea, Others}, Pets Use, Agriculture Use, Others), Distribution Channel (General Departmental Store, Supermarkets, Online, Others)



A View on Influencing Trends:

Technology Advancement in Neem Oil Products

Growth Drivers in Limelight: Increasing usage of Ayurveda and Unani medicines

Rising Disposable Income along With Changing Life Style

Challenges that Market May Face: Lack of awareness regarding the benefit of neem oil

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Key Development Activities:

In April 2018, the Oiliva Company has launched a new product range of face wash, which is made up of Herbal Acne Repair with Neem, Tulsi and Aloe Vera. Hence, it will benefit increased product portfolio of the company.

