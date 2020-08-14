Metal Waste and Recycling Market: Growing Demand and Growth Opportunity | Nucor, Sims Metal Management, Nucor

AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Metal Waste and Recycling’ Market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are ArcelorMittal (Luxembourg),Nucor Corporation (United States,Commercial Metals Company (United States) ,Sims Metal Management Limited (United States) ,Aurubis AG (Germany),Remondis SE & Co. KG (France),American Iron & Metal (Canada),Gerdau (Brazil),Tata Steel (India),Dowa Holdings Co. Ltd (Japan),European Metal Recycling Limited (United States),OmniSource Corporation (United States)

Metal waste and recycling specializes in the recycling of ferrous and non-ferrous metals without altering its properties. The surge in prices of raw materials is one of the most crucial factors driving the scrap metal recycling growth. The most common recyclable metals are aluminium and steel, and the other metals are silver, copper, brass and gold are so valuable that they are rarely thrown away to be collected for recycling. Metal recycling is gaining significant importance attributed to the rising problem pertaining to disposal of metal wastes across the globe.

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Type (Ferrous metal (Iron), Non-ferrous metal (Copper, Silver, Brass, Aluminium, Gold)), Application (Building & Construction, Automotive, Equipment Manufacturing, Shipbuilding, Consumer Appliances, Battery, Packaging, Others), Equipment Type (Shredders, Shears, Granulating machines, Briquetting machines)

Market Trends:

Changing Regulatory Landscape with Regards to Metal Scrap Recycling

Market Drivers: Rising Demand for Metal Recycling in Numerous End Use Industries Including Electronic, Building and Construction and Shipbuilding

The Rapid Growth of Industrialization and Urbanization in Developing Nations and Increasing Consumer Awareness

Restraints: Low Awareness in Developing and Underdeveloped Countries Would Slow the Metal Waste and Recycling Activities

Unorganized Flow of Waste Metals and Less Scrap Collection Zones

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Metal Waste and Recycling Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Metal Waste and Recycling market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Metal Waste and Recycling Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Metal Waste and Recycling

Chapter 4: Presenting the Metal Waste and Recycling Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying market size by Type, End User and Region 2014-2019

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Metal Waste and Recycling market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries (2020-2025).

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Metal Waste and Recycling Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies in decision framework.

