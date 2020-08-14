Extended Reality (XR) Market -2026, By Size, Supplier, Demand Analysis, Type, Statistics, Regions and Industry Key Manufacture

Kenneth Research has published a detailed report on Extended Reality (XR) Market which has been categorized by market size, growth indicators and encompasses detailed market analysis on macro trends and region-wise growth in North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa region. The report also includes the challenges that are affecting the growth of the industry and offers strategic evaluation that is required to boost the growth of the market over the period of 2019-2026.

The report covers the forecast and analysis of the Extended Reality (XR) Market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data from 2015 to 2019 along with a forecast from 2019-2026 based on revenue (USD Million). In 2018, the worldwide GDP stood at USD 84,740.3 Billion as compared to the GDP of USD 80,144.5 Billion in 2017, marked a growth of 5.73% in 2018 over previous year according to the data quoted by International Monetary Fund. This is likely to impel the growth of Extended Reality (XR) Market over the period 2019-2026.

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry.”

The Extended Reality (XR) market represents the convergence of Augmented Reality (AR), Virtual Reality (VR), and Mixed Reality (MR) in which the best elements of each aspect are utilized and optimized for a given use case scenario and application. While today many apps and services within the XR universe are very device dependent and network constrained, convergence is on the horizon from a device perspective as well as substantial opportunities through untethering via 5G and Mobile Edge Computing (MEC).

Competitive Landscape

The Extended Reality (XR) market is moderately competitive and consists of a few players. In terms of market share, some of the players are currently expanding their services across the emerging market. However, with the advancement in the immersive technology trend across the virtual platform, new players are increasing their market presence thereby enhancing their services as well as expanding their business footprint across the emerging economies.

Scope of the Report

– The advent of extended reality is revamping the way people experience the physical and the virtual environments, from observation to immersion. XR is an umbrella term that encompasses both augmented reality and virtual reality, thereby covering a full spectrum of real and virtual environments. XR experience caters to business issues and creates innovative solutions to add efficiency and increase productivity to meet critical client needs. The implementation of Extended Reality (XR) provides enterprises with a platform that helps people to perform their jobs in a much effective way.

Key Players:

Acer Inc.

Augmedix

Aurasma

Blippar.com Limited

Catchoom

DAQR

Dell Technologies Inc.

EON. Reality Inc.

Facebook

Google

HP Development Company LP

HTC Corporation

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

MAGIC LEAP, INC.

Medical Realities

Metaio

Microsoft

Niantic, Inc.

Nintendo Co., Ltd.

Psious

Samsung

Competitive Analysis:

The Extended Reality (XR) Market report examines competitive scenario by analyzing key players in the market. The company profiling of leading market players is included in this report with Porter’s five forces analysis and Value Chain analysis. Further, the strategies exercised by the companies for expansion of business through mergers, acquisitions, and other business development measures are discussed in the report. The financial parameters which are assessed include the sales, profits and the overall revenue generated by the key players of Market.

Key points covered in this report:

• The historical and current data is provided in the report based on which the future projections are made and the industry analysis is performed.

• The import and export details along with consumption value and production capability of every region is mentioned in the report.

• Porter’s five forces analysis, value chain analysis, SWOT analysis are some additional important parameters used for the analysis of market growth.

• The report provides the clients with the facts and figures about the market on the basis of evaluation of the industry through primary and secondary research methodologies.

The Extended Reality (XR) Market report highlight the economy, past and emerging trend of industry, and availability of basic resources. Furthermore, the market report explains development trend, analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics is also carried out. In the end, the report makes some important proposals for a new project of Extended Reality (XR) Market before evaluating its possibility.

