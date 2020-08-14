IoT in Smart Cities Market Size by Top Leading Key Players, Various Important Aspects of COVID 19 Outbreak, Growth Opportunities, Incremental Revenue, Trends, Outlook and Forecasts to 2025

2020 August, Magarpatta SEZ, Pune, “ReportsnReports”, one of the world’s prominent market research firms has released a new report on Global IoT in Smart Cities Market. The report contains crucial insights on the market which will support the clients to make the right business decisions. This research will help both existing and new aspirants for IoT in Smart Cities Market to figure out and study market needs, market size, and competition. The report talks about the supply and demand situation, the competitive scenario, and the challenges for market growth, market opportunities, and the threats faced by Top key players.

The report also includes the impact of ongoing global crisis i.e. COVID-19 on the IoT in Smart Cities Market and what the future holds for it. The published report is designed using a vigorous and thorough research methodology and ReportsnReports is also known for its data accuracy and granular market reports.

“Increasing number of government initiatives and Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model for smart cities are set to drive the IoT in smart cities market.”

The global IoT in smart cities market size is projected to grow from USD 113.1 billion in 2020 to USD 260.0 billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 18.1% during the forecast period. The increase in the adoption of cloud and evolution of high-speed network technologies will lead to a broader base of individuals interested in purchasing IoT devices. The rising adoption of connected and smart technologies in smart cities initiatives is also expected to drive the market growth. However, the lack of knowledge among people about IoT and smart cities is one of the factors hindering the market growth. The objective of the report is to define, describe, and forecast the IoT in smart cities market size based on offering, solutions, services, application, and region.

In a short time, the COVID-19 outbreak has affected markets and customers’ behavior and is making a substantial impact on economies and societies. With offices, educational institutions, and manufacturing facilities shutting down for an indefinite period; major sports and events being postponed; and work-from-home and social distancing policies in effect, businesses are increasingly looking for technologies to help them sail through these difficult times. The COVID-19 pandemic is impacting businesses across the globe. Analytics companies are trying to fight this pandemic by keeping their assets online and ensuring the privacy and security of data across networks.

“Services: The fastest-growing segment of the IoT in smart cities market, by offering”

The IoTin smart cities market, based on offering, covers solutions and services. The services market in the IoT in smart cities is expected to grow, as major players are focused on offering services. The increasing integration of ICT and IoT with different industries is considered as the primary driver influencing the growth of the IoT in smart cities services market. The major factors responsible for the growth of the IoT professional services segment include the rising trend of adopting IoT-based services to reduce Capital Expenditure (CAPEX) and Operational Expenditure (OPEX) and demand for highly customized IoT services in the industrial and transportation sector.

“Smart Citizen Services: The largest growing vertical segment of the IoT in smart cities market.”

The IoT in smart cities market has been primarily divided into four applications, namely, smart transportation, smart building, smart utilities, and smart citizen services. The smart citizen services are the highest contributing segment among applications as governments are investing in more citizen-centric services. IoT is reshaping the citizen services. It has wide applications in healthcare, education, and public safety. The extensive use of IoT in medical records management, remote monitoring, data analytics, and telemedicine are driving the adoption of solutions in the smart citizen services segment.

“APAC: The fastest-growing region in the IoT in smart cities market.”

The growing digitalization across the APAC region to deal with a massive amount of data would drive the adoption of IoT in smart cities platform in the region. APAC has successfully facilitated cooperation projects under the low-carbon model town and IoT-based smart cities and has gathered valuable experience in the process, which can be shared among the member economies. Moreover, the increasing number of startups and growing government investments in analytics are expected to drive the adoption of IoT in smart cities in the APAC region.

Breakdown of primaries

The study contains insights from various industry experts, ranging from component suppliers to Tier 1 companies and OEMs. The break-up of the primaries is as follows:

By Company: Tier I: 34%, Tier II: 43%, and Tier III: 23%

Tier I: 34%, Tier II: 43%, and Tier III: 23% By Designation: C-Level Executives: 50%, Directors: 30%, and Others: 20%

C-Level Executives: 50%, Directors: 30%, and Others: 20% By Region: North America: 25%, APAC: 30%, Europe: 30%, MEA: 10%, and Latin America: 5%

The IoT in smart cities market is dominated by a few globally established players such as IBM (US), Cisco Systems (US), Intel (US), Huawei (China), Microsoft (US), Tech Mahindra (India), Siemens (Germany), Bosch (Germany), PTC (US), Schneider Electric (France), ARM (England), Quantela (US), Hitachi (Japan), Sierra Wireless (Canada), Youon (China), SAP (Germany), Deutsche Telekom (Germany), Confidex (Finland), Verizon (US), AGT International (Switzerland), Takadu (Israel), Optibus (Israel), Enevo (US), Telensa (UK), and FlamencoTech (India).

The global IoT in Smart Cities Market is expected to witness a promising growth in the next few years. The rising level of competition among the leading players and the rising focus on the development of new products are likely to offer promising growth opportunities throughout the forecast period. The research study on the global IoT in Smart Cities Market offers a detailed overview, highlighting the key aspects that are expected to enhance the growth of the market in the near future. The key segmentation and the competitive landscape of the market have also been mentioned at length in the research study.

This report studies the IoT in Smart Cities Market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the IoT in Smart Cities Market by product type and applications/end industries. These details further contain a basic summary of the company, merchant profile, and the product range of the company in question. The report analyzes data regarding the proceeds accrued, product sales, gross margins, price patterns, and news updates relating to the company.

The report helps to identify the main IoT in Smart Cities Market players. It assists in analyzing IoT in Smart Cities Market competitive environment, including company overview, company total revenue, market opportunities, value, production sites and facilities, SWOT analysis, product details. The study also reveals the sales, revenue and market share for each market player included in this report for the period of 2015-2020. It also helps to ascertain the growth drivers and future prospects for the forecast timeline.

Conclusively, this report is a one stop reference point for the industrial stakeholders to get IoT in Smart Cities Market forecast of till 2025. This report helps to know the estimated market size, market status, future development, growth opportunity, challenges, growth drivers of by analyzing the historical overall data of the considered market segments.

