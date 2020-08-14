New Automatic Hand Sanitizer and Soap Dispenser Launched To Combat Covid-19 – Cloud Retailers LLC

Cloud Retailers LLC based in Orange County, California has launched an automatic sanitizer/soap Dispenser – 1000 ml – Commercial Grade. It has been designed for commercial, and public use and can be installed easily in the workplace, at school, hospitals, hotels, retail outlets, and entertainment venues. It comes with a 2-year warranty, and continues to receive positive reviews.

The touch-free and battery-operated automatic sanitizer/soap Dispenser allows people to clean and sanitize their hands without touching any surfaces which are vital with the Covid-19 pandemic. It has been designed to fit on a wall, on a table-top, or freestanding, making it one of the most versatile hand sanitizers and soap dispensers on the market.

Using advanced infrared sensing technology, it can help more than 20,000 people sanitize and clean their hands with one battery charge. It has a dispenser tank that can store 1000ml, with the average hand sanitizer only having a storage tank of 500ml.

The hand sanitizer is a vital piece of health and safety equipment, especially with the Covid-19 pandemic. Now, it is more important than ever to make sure the workforce or those entering hospitals, offices, schools, or commercial outlets to clean their hands to remove any germs they may be carrying. With the rapid spread of Covid-19, it is everyone’s responsibility to safeguard people’s lives and avoid continuing deaths as a result of Covid-19. This automatic touch-free hand sanitizer will do just that.

The new modern hand sanitizer which is easy to operate will not just help to keep the environment safe, it will also provide a greener environment and help commercial outlets, schools, and hospitals to save money. It has a function that allows the control of the liquid solution. By using the hand sanitizer, will eliminate water wastage by 70% which means a huge saving on water bills.

“Our touch-free hand sanitizer dispenser can hold different cleaning solutions. It can hold hand sanitizer, liquid soap, Gel, or alcohol. It has been designed so it can fit anywhere within a building, and with long battery life, there is no need to worry about keep changing the battery,” explained a spokesman for Cloud Retailers LLC

Since being launched, it has gained positive reviews from those that have bought it. To learn more about the new hand sanitizer dispenser, please visit https://safeline360.com/collections/frontpage/products/automatic-sanitizer-soap-dispenser

About The New Hand Sanitizer

Ideal for Corporate Offices, Stores, Public Restrooms, Hospitals, Schools, Restaurants and Hotels, Manufacturing and Warehousing facilities, or any public places.