Suspicions About Fort Detrick Laboratories Causing The Outbreak of COVID-19

On August 2, 2019, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suspended all research on dangerous pathogens at a Fort Detrick laboratory because it found the organization failed to meet biosafety standards, the Frederick News-Post reported. The newspaper quoted a spokesperson for the US Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases (USAMRIID) that no disease-causing materials have been found outside authorized areas at the site. USAMRIID is the largest reserach center for biochemical weapons in the US and allegedly was involved in the series of deadly disease outbreaks in the country. The institute has been doing researches on a wide range of viruses and bacteria. Its state-of-the-art facilities also store some of the most dangerous toxins known to mankind.

The newspaper also reported on August 7, 2019: “At the time of a cease and desist letter from the CDC, the U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases was working on a multi-year project to develop antibody-based therapies for four lethal viruses.

The project is led by the Albert Einstein College of Medicine…

The military lab has been offline since July when it received the CDC letter sent after a June inspection, according to previous News-Post reporting. The lab’s registration in the Federal Select Agent Program was also suspended.”

It continues to say that: “The goal of the five-year project was to create treatments for Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever virus, Andes virus, Sin Nombre virus and Puumala virus, which do not have any approved vaccines or treatments. Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever virus falls under the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ select agents and toxins list.”

Meanwhile, The New York Times in its August 5, 2019 edition, quoted a statement from Caree Vender Linden, a spokesperson of the USAMRIID: “Safety concerns at a prominent military germ lab have led the government to shut down research involving dangerous microbes like the Ebola virus.”

The article continues to say: “The statement said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention decided to issue a “cease and desist order” last month to halt the research at Fort Detrick because the center did not have “sufficient systems in place to decontaminate wastewater” from its highest- security labs.”

The USAMRIID spokesperson tells the Times that: “In the statement, the C.D.C. cited “national security reasons” as the rationale for not releasing information about its decision. The institute is a biodefense center that studies germs and toxins that could be used to threaten the military or public health, and also investigates disease outbreaks.”

The Frederick News-Post on August 11, 2019 reported that some other organizations that work with USAMRIID might also be affected by the shutdown.

The News-Post also reported that: “Former safety director at USAMRIID Robert Hawley said he was surprised to hear about the shutdown. Hawley was at USAMRIID between 1988 and 2003. Funding and leadership problems may have attributed to the failed CDC inspection, he said. Hawley questions if leadership took a strong enough role in promoting biosafety. That does not just stop at the USAMRIID command. It extends to funding agencies.”

In November 22, 2019, the Frederick News-Post published its report “CDC inspection findings reveal more about USAMRIID research suspension.” “The U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases announced Friday that it would restart its operations on a limited scale. As it works to regain full operational status, more details about the events leading to the shutdown are emerging. An inspection findings report, obtained by the News-Post through a Freedom of Information Act request, details some of the observations found during CDC inspections as well as by USAMRIID employees who reported the issues. The two breaches reported by USAMRIID to the CDC demonstrated a failure of the Army laboratory to “implement and maintain containment procedures sufficient to contain select agents or toxins” that were made by operations in biosafety level 3 and 4 laboratories, according to the report. Biosafety level 3 and 4 are the highest levels of containment, requiring special protective equipment, air flow and standard operating procedures.”

***

In April this year, the US Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases (USAMRIID) at Fort Detrick, Maryland was reopened. They will resume with full capacity their full scope of research on infectious diseases, including the coronavirus.

Military.com reported it in its article on April 1, 2020: “The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention restored full operating capability to all U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases (USAMRIID) labs at Fort Detrick, Maryland, last week following a shutdown last July of some high-level facilities out of safety concerns.

The CDC cleared USAMRIID’s Level 3 and 4 laboratories — those where the world’s most dangerous pathogens are studied — for full operations March 27. The labs had been operating under partial capacity since last November, following a cease-and-desist order issued last July by the CDC over lapses in biosafety standards.

“USAMRIID conducts vital research on the spread and containment of infectious diseases. As we continue to battle the coronavirus outbreak, ensuring their ability to work at full capacity is more important now than ever,” Van Hollen said.

Army officials said April 1 that the shutdown did not have any impact on the institute’s research on the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, which causes the COVID-19 illness.”

***

On its April 9, 2020 edition, ABC News carries out this report by Josh Margolin and James Gordon Meek: “As far back as late November, U.S. intelligence officials were warning that a contagion was sweeping through China’s Wuhan region, changing the patterns of life and business and posing a threat to the population, according to four sources briefed on the secret reporting.

Concerns about what is now known to be the novel coronavirus pandemic were detailed in a November intelligence report by the military’s National Center for Medical Intelligence (NCMI), according to two officials familiar with the document’s contents.”

They also said that the report should raise alarms because an out-of-control disease would pose a serious threat to US forces in Asia and that the US government should have ramped up mitigation and containment efforts far earlier to prepare for a crisis poised to come home. “Analysts concluded it could be a cataclysmic event,” one of the sources said of the NCMI’s report. “It was then briefed multiple times to” the Defense Intelligence Agency, the Pentagon’s Joint Staff and the White House. But，the Pentagon issued a statement denying the “product/assessment” existed.

At the time this report is written, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has taken 149,000 lives in the US (of 4,31 million confirmed cases), and 648,000 lives in the world (of 16,2 million confirmed cases).

***

Who is patient zero of COVID-19 in Wuhan?

In its March 25, 2020, Global Times released the name of Staff Sgt Maatje Benassi, a professional cyclist (woman/Dutch heritage) who participated in the Wuhan games and has tested positive for COVID 19.

“Chinese netizens and experts urge the US authority to release health and infection information of the US military delegation which came to Wuhan for the Military World Games in October to end the conjecture about US military personnel bringing COVID-19 to China.

An American journalist claimed one US military athlete in the delegation could be patient zero of the deadly new disease.

George Webb, an investigative journalist in Washington, DC claimed in recent videos and tweets that he believes Maatje Benassi, an armed diplomatic driver and cyclist who was in Wuhan in October for the cycling competition in the Military World Games, could be patient zero of COVID-19 in Wuhan.

In a report by the US Department of Defense official website on October 25, Maatje Benassi has participated 50-mile cycling road race in Wuhan.

Webb also quoted a military lab, the Fort Detrick laboratory that handles high-level disease-causing organisms such as Ebola, in Fredrick, Maryland, which was shut down and moved in July due to unqualified facilities and management system.

His conclusions, although without strong evidence, triggered questions on Chinese social media as it came only days after a petition was submitted to the White House website on March 10 listing some coincidences in time between the Fort Detrick lab’s closure and the COVID-19 outbreak.

Many Chinese netizens have urged the US to test Benassi for COVID-19 and release information on the US delegation.

***

When did the first COVID-19 patient in the US?

Ian Hillgart-Martiszus from Earle. A Chiles Research Institute in his paper “Community Serum Antibody Testing Fo Past COVID-19 Infection” published on April 6, 2020 stated in his study that as early as December 2019, there had been COVID-19 patients in the US although they were not reported as COVID-19 confirmed cases in the state testing data: “The work here presents the first known community serum survey for COVID-19 antibodies in the USA. No participant in this study has been clinically tested or diagnosed with COVID-19 infection and therefore would not be reported in state testing data.

Despite their absence from official COVID-19 testing data, there was one individual who had a positive IgG signal for SARS-CoV-2 Spike S1. Three other individuals had weak positive tests, which brought the total sum to 4/40 individuals with positive ELISA signal.

The study subject with strongest positive signal (#32) had a significant flu like event in December 2019.

Study participant #35 had a weak positive signal but reported a significant flu like event in January of 2020. They may have contracted the illness from #32 because they are friends and were in contact. Due to very severe lower respiratory symptoms, both thought that their illness was COVID-19.”

In line with his study, TAPinto NEWARK on its April 2020 reported that Belleville mayor, Michael Melham, was contracted COVID-19 as early as November 2019:

“In my role as Mayor, I’m not only an advocate for the Township, but when I can, for men’s health. I encourage all men to obtain yearly physicals and abide by age-related testing,” the Mayor said. “To that end, I had always been suspicious that I had been potentially positive for Coronavirus in late November. But I dismissed it because I kept hearing the first cases were in January 2020.”

“We all hear about how COVID-19 didn’t really exist here in the U.S. until January,” Melham said. “That is obviously not the case. I am living, breathing proof that we were all dealing with it months earlier. Others have also told me they were really sick in November and December. We just didn’t know from what. My fear is that there are many who dismissed a potentially positive Coronavirus diagnosis as a bad flu. They do not realize they have an antibody and they can donate their blood plasma to help others.”

***

Is the US government in denial about their first COVID-19 patient? They might be in denial, but their agencies already conducted many studies about outbreak and they were well informed of the results of the studies.

Cooperative Biological Engagement Program (CBEP) is the biological threat component of the Cooperative Threat Reduction program. CBEP now partners with about 20 countries in different regions around the world. According to RAND Corporations, they address diverse threats to international security, including terrorist organizations seeking to acquire pathogens of security concern; human, animal, and agricultural facilities operating with inadequate safety and security safeguards; and the spread of diseases with potential security or economic consequences.